Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wilson Electronics : Announced as a Gold Winner in the Applied Technology Category in the 2020 Edison Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 10:11am EDT

Wilson Electronics, the industry leader in cellular signal booster technology, today announced that the weBoost Home Complete has been named a Gold winner in the Applied Technology category for the 2020 Edison Awards. The Edison Awards, named after Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes and honors the world’s best innovations and innovators. The Edison Awards began announcing all of the winners of the gold, silver and bronze award winners starting the week of March 16, 2020, and will continue through the week of April 6, 2020.

The weBoost Home Complete is a consumer-focused indoor cell signal booster that provides strong, reliable cellular connectivity for homes up to 7,500 square feet. The Home Complete boosts cell signal on any mobile device for all North American wireless carriers, resulting in better voice quality, fewer dropped calls, uninterrupted texts, and rapid data streaming anywhere in their homes. The cell signal booster also features improved aesthetics, including user-friendly custom mounting brackets and fabric-covered inside antennas, designed to complement contemporary décor. Designed and assembled in the U.S., the Home Complete comes with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

“Wilson Electronics’ Edison Award win is a testament to our commitment to improving the lives of our users by developing the most innovative, technologically advanced cellular signal boosters possible,” said Bruce Lancaster, CEO at Wilson Electronics. “We’re dedicated to making sure that consumers are always connected, wherever they may be and are looking forward to continuing our industry-leading track record of product excellence.”

All nominations are reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee with the final ballot sent to an independent judging panel. The judging panel was comprised of more than 3,000 professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organizations representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines.

For more information on the Edison Awards, please visit www.edisonawards.com. Applications for the 2021 awards will open in August 2020.

About weBoost and Wilson Electronics, LLC

Wilson Electronics, LLC, home of WilsonPro and weBoost, is a market leader in cellular signal booster technology, dedicated to delivering wireless network coverage to everyone, everywhere. Each booster is FCC approved to amplify signal from all major carriers for all cellular devices; significantly improving cellular coverage in homes, vehicles and commercial buildings. The company has developed and manufactured cell phone signal boosters, antennas, and related components for more than 20 years—establishing an extensive portfolio of intellectual property surrounding mobile phone repeater and booster architectures along the way. All Wilson Electronics products are designed, assembled, and tested in the USA. For more information, visit www.weboost.com.

About The Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards™ recognize and honor game-changing innovations that are at the forefront of new product and service development, marketing and human-centered design, and are one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of successful innovation. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com. If you have questions about the Edison Award Programs, please reach out to Lauren Masselli at lauren@edisonawards.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:37aCORDOVACANN : IIROC Trade Resumption - CDVA
AQ
10:36aREALNETWORKS : Names Judd Lee as Chief Financial Officer
PR
10:33aGL EVENTS : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 13 au 17 janvier 2020
PU
10:32aBlueCross Foundation Giving $3.25 Million to Tennessee Food Relief Efforts
BU
10:31aPRICER PUBL : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
10:31aNCC PUBL : to construct healthcare buildings in Sörmland for SEK 2.4 billion
AQ
10:31aTHE CONFERENCE BOARD : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Australia Increased
PR
10:31aHalloran Farkas + Kittila LLP Launches New York Office 
BU
10:31aNORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE : NAT) – Senior Executive purchases NAT shares
GL
10:30aSCHAEFFLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
3BIO AMERICA INC : BIO AMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
4BP PLC : BP : Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals - investors
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports weaker ad business in wake of pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group