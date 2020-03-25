Wilson Electronics : Announced as a Gold Winner in the Applied Technology Category in the 2020 Edison Awards

Wilson Electronics, the industry leader in cellular signal booster technology, today announced that the weBoost Home Complete has been named a Gold winner in the Applied Technology category for the 2020 Edison Awards. The Edison Awards, named after Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes and honors the world’s best innovations and innovators. The Edison Awards began announcing all of the winners of the gold, silver and bronze award winners starting the week of March 16, 2020, and will continue through the week of April 6, 2020.

The weBoost Home Complete is a consumer-focused indoor cell signal booster that provides strong, reliable cellular connectivity for homes up to 7,500 square feet. The Home Complete boosts cell signal on any mobile device for all North American wireless carriers, resulting in better voice quality, fewer dropped calls, uninterrupted texts, and rapid data streaming anywhere in their homes. The cell signal booster also features improved aesthetics, including user-friendly custom mounting brackets and fabric-covered inside antennas, designed to complement contemporary décor. Designed and assembled in the U.S., the Home Complete comes with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

“Wilson Electronics’ Edison Award win is a testament to our commitment to improving the lives of our users by developing the most innovative, technologically advanced cellular signal boosters possible,” said Bruce Lancaster, CEO at Wilson Electronics. “We’re dedicated to making sure that consumers are always connected, wherever they may be and are looking forward to continuing our industry-leading track record of product excellence.”

All nominations are reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee with the final ballot sent to an independent judging panel. The judging panel was comprised of more than 3,000 professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organizations representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines.

For more information on the Edison Awards, please visit www.edisonawards.com. Applications for the 2021 awards will open in August 2020.

About weBoost and Wilson Electronics, LLC

Wilson Electronics, LLC, home of WilsonPro and weBoost, is a market leader in cellular signal booster technology, dedicated to delivering wireless network coverage to everyone, everywhere. Each booster is FCC approved to amplify signal from all major carriers for all cellular devices; significantly improving cellular coverage in homes, vehicles and commercial buildings. The company has developed and manufactured cell phone signal boosters, antennas, and related components for more than 20 years—establishing an extensive portfolio of intellectual property surrounding mobile phone repeater and booster architectures along the way. All Wilson Electronics products are designed, assembled, and tested in the USA. For more information, visit www.weboost.com.

About The Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards™ recognize and honor game-changing innovations that are at the forefront of new product and service development, marketing and human-centered design, and are one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of successful innovation. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com. If you have questions about the Edison Award Programs, please reach out to Lauren Masselli at lauren@edisonawards.com.

