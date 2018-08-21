Wilson Elser : Adds Veteran Trial Lawyer Jim Sharp In New Jersey

Wilson Elser announces that veteran trial lawyer James Sharp has joined as Of Counsel in its New Jersey office.

“Jim Sharp is a highly regarded adviser who brings exceptional trial and courtroom skills to virtually all litigation at any stage,” said Carolyn O’Connor, Regional Managing Partner of Wilson Elser’s New Jersey office. “He will be an important resource to our lawyers, and thus our clients, in many practice areas and in high stakes and complex cases.”

Sharp has handled matters through all phases of litigation and appeal, conducting more than 250 trials from jury selection through verdict, and recently securing a New Jersey Supreme Court decision in a high-visibility medical malpractice case.

His practice focus is professional liability and insurance defense with a particular emphasis on health care. He most frequently represents hospitals and health care facilities, physicians, nurses and other health care professionals. Sharp has extensive experience representing corporate and individual clients in sophisticated litigation, including contract breach and product liability matters.

Sharp is often asked to serve as an authority and lecturer on litigation preparation and trial practice. He has been included on the list of New Jersey Super Lawyers every year since 2005.

“I am excited about this chance to provide my counsel and skills to lawyers and clients in New Jersey and throughout Wilson Elser,” said Sharp.

Prior to joining Wilson Elser, Sharp was a partner with Schenck, Price, Smith & King and a member of that firm’s Health Care Law and Professional Liability practices. Earlier, Sharp was the senior and founding partner of Sharp & Mahoney, a firm with a concentration in insurance litigation, and subsequently, the chair of the Professional Liability and Health Care Department at a Northern New Jersey firm. He began his career as the legal assistant to the director of the New Jersey Alcoholic Beverage Control.

He received his undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross and his law degree from Seton Hall University School of Law.

About Wilson Elser:

Wilson Elser (www.wilsonelser.com) helps individuals and organizations transcend challenges and realize goals by offering an optimal balance of legal excellence and bottom-line value. Nearly 800 attorneys strong, Wilson Elser serves clients of all sizes, across multiple industries and around the world. Wilson Elser has 35 strategically located offices in the United States and another in London. This depth and scale has made it one of the nation’s most influential law firms, ranked in the Am Law 200 and 53rd in the National Law Journal 500.

