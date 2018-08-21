Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wilson Elser : Adds Veteran Trial Lawyer Jim Sharp In New Jersey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

Wilson Elser announces that veteran trial lawyer James Sharp has joined as Of Counsel in its New Jersey office.

“Jim Sharp is a highly regarded adviser who brings exceptional trial and courtroom skills to virtually all litigation at any stage,” said Carolyn O’Connor, Regional Managing Partner of Wilson Elser’s New Jersey office. “He will be an important resource to our lawyers, and thus our clients, in many practice areas and in high stakes and complex cases.”

Sharp has handled matters through all phases of litigation and appeal, conducting more than 250 trials from jury selection through verdict, and recently securing a New Jersey Supreme Court decision in a high-visibility medical malpractice case.

His practice focus is professional liability and insurance defense with a particular emphasis on health care. He most frequently represents hospitals and health care facilities, physicians, nurses and other health care professionals. Sharp has extensive experience representing corporate and individual clients in sophisticated litigation, including contract breach and product liability matters.

Sharp is often asked to serve as an authority and lecturer on litigation preparation and trial practice. He has been included on the list of New Jersey Super Lawyers every year since 2005.

“I am excited about this chance to provide my counsel and skills to lawyers and clients in New Jersey and throughout Wilson Elser,” said Sharp.

Prior to joining Wilson Elser, Sharp was a partner with Schenck, Price, Smith & King and a member of that firm’s Health Care Law and Professional Liability practices. Earlier, Sharp was the senior and founding partner of Sharp & Mahoney, a firm with a concentration in insurance litigation, and subsequently, the chair of the Professional Liability and Health Care Department at a Northern New Jersey firm. He began his career as the legal assistant to the director of the New Jersey Alcoholic Beverage Control.

He received his undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross and his law degree from Seton Hall University School of Law.

About Wilson Elser:

Wilson Elser (www.wilsonelser.com) helps individuals and organizations transcend challenges and realize goals by offering an optimal balance of legal excellence and bottom-line value. Nearly 800 attorneys strong, Wilson Elser serves clients of all sizes, across multiple industries and around the world. Wilson Elser has 35 strategically located offices in the United States and another in London. This depth and scale has made it one of the nation’s most influential law firms, ranked in the Am Law 200 and 53rd in the National Law Journal 500.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:12pSELECTIVE INSURANCE : Announces Officer Appointments
PU
02:12pGRUBHUB : Chicago-based Grubhub is growing faster than Netflix
AQ
02:12pSQUARE : Avoiding Costly Employment Tax Violations
PU
02:11pFINCANNA CAPITAL CORP. (CSE : CALI) (OTCQB: FNNZF) Funds Cannabis Companies with Innovative Royalty Financing Model
AQ
02:11pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
02:09pONCLIVE : ® Presents the Latest State of the Science Summit™ on Treatment of Hematologic Malignancies
BU
02:09pThe Global Organic Purees Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10% during 2018-2024 - Rising Awareness of Benefits is the Main Factor Driving - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:07pH1 2018 RESULTS : Petro Welt Technologies AG maintains gross profit margin despite substantial decrease in revenue – cash flow from operating activities almost doubled
PU
02:07pThe #1 Book on Amazon in Communication and Social Skills Releases Today
PR
02:05pPETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG (AT) : Release of a Financial report
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : It all 'Evans' out
2CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
3TESLA : TESLA : Norway wealth fund allowed to stay on as investor if Tesla goes private
4KOMAX HOLDING AG : 2018 half-year results of the Komax Group
5LUXOFT HOLDING INC : LUXOFT HOLDING INC : Luxoft to Participate in Citi's Global Tech Conference on September ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.