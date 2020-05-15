Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP : Business Insurance Quotes Willner on Risk Management in the Expanding Hemp Industry

Neil Willner (Associate-White Plains) was quoted in 'Risk Management Issues Arise as Hemp Industry Expands' in the May 14, 2020, edition of Business Insurance. The article covered a panel on which Neil appeared, the second in a six-part series on cannabis and hemp presented by Business Insurance. 'As the industry grows and hemp is transported throughout the country,' said Neil, 'developing state and federal regulations applying to the industry complicate risk management issues. Insurers want to keep on top of all the requirements to ensure that their policyholders comply with the various state laws and regulations. They want to be able to know what types of licenses are required to process hemp in a state for their potential insureds, whether there's any retail licensure requirements, whether there's any product registration requirements.'

Read the Article.

A recording of the full webinar can be accessed on the series website.

