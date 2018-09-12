Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP : Collaborates with Other Legalign Global Member Firms on Insurance Market Conditions & Trends Report

Wilson Elser has worked closely with our colleagues at DACB Beachcroft, BLD Bach Langheid Dallmayr and Wotton + Kearney in preparing the 2018 Insurance Market Conditions & Trends (IMCT) Report. Over the last decade, this exhaustive document has become a mainstay among the global insurance community. Previously produced by DACB Beachcroft, much of the content for this year's Report has been informed by attorneys from the four Legalign Global member firms, including several Wilson Elser partners. It was released on September 11 at a London launch event.

Read the report.