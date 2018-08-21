Log in
WilsonHCG : CEO, John Wilson, recognized on SIA 40 under 40

08/21/2018 | 05:31pm CEST

John Wilson, CEO of Tampa-based WilsonHCG, has been recognized as one of North America’s top executives after making it on to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) 40 Under 40 list.

SIA, a global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, created the list to honor the contributions of leaders on the cutting-edge of the world of work who are under the age of 40.

“It means a lot to be named on SIA’s 40 under 40 list,” says John Wilson. “I’m very proud of what we have achieved at WilsonHCG, and very excited about what the future holds. I’m lucky to be surrounded by a very talented team who are committed to the success of WilsonHCG.”

John was also named to Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 40 under 40 earlier this week and said he’s looking forward to working with those who made it onto the list to further strengthen Tampa’s national and global profile.

He founded WilsonHCG in Tampa, FL in 2002 and has continued to establish WilsonHCG’s presence as a global leader and the premier global talent solutions provider. His hands-on leadership has been instrumental in driving strategic growth. Over the past five years alone, WilsonHCG’s revenue has grown by 400%, while internally its workforce has expanded by 700% and now operates in 37 countries.

About WilsonHCG

WilsonHCG is the premium provider and global leader in innovative talent solutions, operating on the principle of providing true partnership to our clients. Through our integrated and highly configurable model – Talent Ecosystem™ – we enhance each client’s talent function into an employer of choice that drives strategic, business-impacting results. While optimizing clients' talent strategies is essential, WilsonHCG recognizes the relationships we develop lead to the results our clients realize. Better People, Better Business®


© Business Wire 2018
