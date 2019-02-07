WilsonHCG : Executive Named a Diversity Leader

Marisol Hughes, EVP and General Counsel at WilsonHCG, a global multi
award-winning talent solutions specialist, has been named a Diversity
Leader by Profiles in Diversity Journal.
The honor is awarded to organizations and individual leaders that
demonstrate a strong commitment to expanding and improving diversity,
inclusion, and equity in the workplace and beyond.
“We are honored to be recognized among other distinguished global
leaders for the work we are doing to innovate diversity and inclusion
practices,” said Marisol
Hughes, Diversity Leader, Executive Vice President and General
Counsel at WilsonHCG.
“At WilsonHCG we do not consider diversity and inclusion an initiative
to be executed. It’s a mindset that must be ingrained and integrated
throughout our entire workforce. We continuously push beyond traditional
diversity standards, and this has played a key role in our continued
growth. And our clients also reap the rewards when we share these
innovative best practices with them,” she added.
Hughes works alongside WilsonHCG’s CEO, John Wilson, to ensure diversity
and inclusion is front and center as part of the company's strategic
vision. She has led multiple innovative diversity and inclusion projects
at WilsonHCG such as the BeWell@Wilson initiative and actively designs
and delivers trainings on various inclusion topics. And more
importantly, working alongside the leadership team, she ensures the
company fosters an inclusive environment where everyone feels safe and
respected.
WilsonHCG’s diversity & inclusion efforts are built on what is known as
the WilsonHCG
DNA. The company creates an environment where employees don’t just
work for WilsonHCG: they’re hands-on contributors and can thrive on both
a professional and personal level. Everyone at WilsonHCG
is encouraged to share their thoughts and opinions.
