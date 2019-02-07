WilsonHCG : Executive Named a Diversity Leader

Marisol Hughes, EVP and General Counsel at WilsonHCG, a global multi award-winning talent solutions specialist, has been named a Diversity Leader by Profiles in Diversity Journal.

The honor is awarded to organizations and individual leaders that demonstrate a strong commitment to expanding and improving diversity, inclusion, and equity in the workplace and beyond.

“We are honored to be recognized among other distinguished global leaders for the work we are doing to innovate diversity and inclusion practices,” said Marisol Hughes, Diversity Leader, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at WilsonHCG.

“At WilsonHCG we do not consider diversity and inclusion an initiative to be executed. It’s a mindset that must be ingrained and integrated throughout our entire workforce. We continuously push beyond traditional diversity standards, and this has played a key role in our continued growth. And our clients also reap the rewards when we share these innovative best practices with them,” she added.

Hughes works alongside WilsonHCG’s CEO, John Wilson, to ensure diversity and inclusion is front and center as part of the company's strategic vision. She has led multiple innovative diversity and inclusion projects at WilsonHCG such as the BeWell@Wilson initiative and actively designs and delivers trainings on various inclusion topics. And more importantly, working alongside the leadership team, she ensures the company fosters an inclusive environment where everyone feels safe and respected.

WilsonHCG’s diversity & inclusion efforts are built on what is known as the WilsonHCG DNA. The company creates an environment where employees don’t just work for WilsonHCG: they’re hands-on contributors and can thrive on both a professional and personal level. Everyone at WilsonHCG is encouraged to share their thoughts and opinions.

