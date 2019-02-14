Wilsonville Oregon Launches A New Tourism Campaign, Website and ‘Pocket Trip' Visitor Guides

Wilsonville Oregon, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Wilsonville, Oregon, announces a fun comprehensive tourism marketing campaign focused on bringing more visitors and business travelers to this charming suburban community. Doing business as “Explore Wilsonville,” the City seeks to promote a wide range of visitor attractions conveniently located in and near Wilsonville. Located just south of the Portland metro area, Wilsonville is situated right in the middle of Oregon’s Willamette Valley wine country, bike country, farm country and Willamette River greenway.





Plan Your Fun at ExploreWilsonville.com with our Pocket Trip Itineraries



A Pocket Trip - A Day on the Willamette River in Wilsonville, Oregon









The new campaign includes everything from a new brand and tagline “A Pocket (of Fun)” to an extensive website, www.ExploreWilsonville.com, and Pocket Trip visitor guide promoting a variety of themed Pocket Trips.

Twelve “Pocket Trip” categories include detailed stories with suggested itineraries featuring things to do in and around the Wilsonville area, ranging from “Plan a Family Fun Day in Wilsonville” to “Frolicking Through French Prairie” to “A Day on the Willamette River.” The 12 main pocket trips themes are:

Eat & Drink Family Time Shopper’s Delight Farmlandia Fun History & Heritage Inside Fun Outside Fun Art & Music A Lil’ Bit of Country Finer Things Unique Meeting Spots Build-Your-Own Pocket Trip

“We are excited to offer visitors – and our local residents – a resource for things to do, events and attractions happening in the Wilsonville area,” said Mark Ottenad, Public/Government Affairs Director and tourism committee staff for the City of Wilsonville. “Our tourism committee, composed of 12 representatives from various sectors of the hospitality and tourism community, has been working with Vertigo Marketing, LLC, on a comprehensive branding and marketing campaign, including the new website and visitor guide. The Pocket Trips brand and campaign was a clever way to promote Wilsonville as the place to stay that offers easy, convenient access to some of Oregon’s most compelling destinations: Salem, Portland and Willamette Valley wine country. We knew we had a lot to do and see around here. And now everyone else will know.”

The Explore Wilsonville marketing plan includes a thorough strategy for increasing overnight visitors to the City of Wilsonville, with an eye towards growing the non-summer ‘shoulder season.’ The marketing plan includes a mix of marketing objectives and promotions, including digital, print, public relations, photography/videography, a visitor profile study and more.

The new website can be accessed by visiting ExploreWilsonville.com. Local tourism-based businesses and event producers can submit free business and event listings via the website.

The new Pocket Trip Visitor Guide can be ordered from the website at ExploreWilsonville.com/visitor-guide-request/. For bulk guide requests, contact the Wilsonville Parks and Recreation office at 503-783-7529 or via email at hello@explorewilsonville.com.





About Explore Wilsonville

Explore Wilsonville is the official tourism marketing division for the Parks & Recreation Department of the City of Wilsonville, Oregon. Explore Wilsonville is a non-membership economic development extension of the City funded by lodging tax collections from overnight visitors. The mission of Explore Wilsonville is to enhance the economy of the City of Wilsonville through tourism marketing that increases business revenues, meeting and event revenues, lodging tax revenues and creates jobs. To explore our pocket trip itineraries or to order the latest Pocket Trip visitor guide, go to www.ExploreWilsonville.com and follow the hashtag #ExploreWilsonville.

Attachments

Lynnette Braillard, Principal, Vertigo Marketing agency Explore Wilsonville 541-350-0594 hello@explorewilsonville.com