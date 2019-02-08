Log in
Winans Investments : Receives International Acclaim for Investment Performance and Research

02/08/2019 | 06:36pm EST

NOVATO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winans Investments (WI), an independent investment advisory firm, has received the highest performance rating given by the global research firm, Morningstar™ for the 3 and 5 year investment performance of its "Winans Balanced Composite". Morningstar's Separate Managed Account database evaluates 9,100 portfolios from some of the most well respected money managers worldwide. Only 2% of these managers have received "5-Stars" for 3 and 5 year returns.

This strong performance has earned Winans Investments an invitation to join TD Ameritrade's Separate Account Exchange program and offer its investment services to other financial advisors as a separate managed account.

Winans' financial research has gained global notoriety. WI's founder, Kenneth G. Winans has been recognized as the most decorated finance author with a World Record from the World Record Academy™.

For more information go to www.WinansInvestments.com.

Disclosures:

Winans Investments is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC and only transacts business in states where it is properly registered, or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability.

Past performance may not be indicative of future results. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss. Morningstar rates separate accounts based on total returns that do not reflect a deduction for investment advisory fees.

Third-party rankings from rating services are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly-rated adviser does not ensure that a client or prospect will experience a higher level of performance. Additional information regarding third-party ratings is available by contacting the adviser.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winans-investments-receives-international-acclaim-for-investment-performance-and-research-300792630.html

SOURCE Winans Investments


© PRNewswire 2019
