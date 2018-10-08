Wind River Collaborates With BT on Edge Cloud Computing for 5G

SDN NFV WORLD CONGRESS – Wind
River®, a leader in
delivering IoT software to critical infrastructure, has collaborated
with BT on a research activity showcasing edge cloud compute
applications. The joint proof of concept will be demonstrated by Wind
River (booth C7) at SDN
NFV World Congress 2018 and features Wind
River Titanium Cloud™, a deployment-ready virtualization software
platform.
5G applications will require locating compute power and capacity close
to where the traffic originates, whereas application logic has
traditionally resided in the data center. However, 5G applications such
as those for autonomous driving or Industrial IoT, where physical
controls require extremely low latency, will demand diverse network
locations for their logic. In these cases, computing will often need to
happen much closer to the end device.
“5G will demand ultra-low latency and dynamic compute architectures for
the cloud,” said Charlie Ashton, senior director of business development
for Telecommunications at Wind River. “Wind River provides a flexible
and secure cloud-based infrastructure that can be deployed at any
network location. In order to successfully meet changing market needs,
it is important to work with leading operators who, like BT, are
uniquely positioned to deploy cloud compute at the right edge locations
to support growing 5G applications.”
“The rise of Edge Cloud Compute will require flexible cloud
infrastructure and the deployment of dynamic applications wherever and
whenever they are needed. BT’s network is evolving to meet these
demands,” said Maria Cuevas, head of mobile core networks research at
BT. “BT is working with industry partners like Wind River to tackle the
technical challenges around Edge Cloud Compute and develop solutions
that meet customers’ future needs.”
Running on a BT cellular base station, the proof of concept platform
features an edge cloud compute node using the Titanium Cloud
virtualization platform and a local traffic offload capability from
Athonet, a software-based mobile core provider.
The proof of concept highlights multiple 5G edge cloud computing use
cases, including those for next-generation connected automobiles and
also for augmented/virtual reality:
-
Remote vehicle control for traffic/route management
-
Vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication for
collision avoidance
-
Augmented reality for multi-person sessions without gameplay disruption
The Titanium
Cloud portfolio includes a fully integrated, reliable, and
deployment-ready virtualization platform that enables service providers
to deploy virtualized services faster, at lower cost, and with high
uptime. Titanium Cloud provides an ideal software infrastructure for the
rigorous demands of critical infrastructure applications such as
telecommunications networks and industrial control.
Beyond the current proof of concept, BT works across the ecosystem with
technology experts such as Athonet, Akamai, and others to advance edge
cloud computing. Akamai and Athonet are also members of the Wind
River Titanium Cloud Ecosystem, dedicated to delivering
interoperable standard products optimized for deployment with Titanium
Cloud to help accelerate time-to-market for service providers and
telecom equipment manufacturers.
More information about Wind River telecommunications solutions and
technologies is available at http://www.windriver.com/markets/networking/.
