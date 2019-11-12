Log in
Wind River : Teams with Xilinx on Secure and Safe Platform for Automated Driving Applications

11/12/2019

Platform Provides Intelligence and Flexible Compute Power to Help Carmakers Deliver Next-Gen Vehicles on Schedule While Keeping to Budget

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

  • New platform delivers intelligent and real-time handling of complex, mixed-criticality workloads for more efficient and faster data processing.
  • Platform certifiable to safety standard ISO 26262 ASIL-D.
  • Platform addresses key needs for both consumers and carmakers.

XILINX DEVELOPER FORUM-- Wind River®, a leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced a collaboration with Xilinx, Inc. on the development of a comprehensive automated driving platform that integrates Xilinx’s Versal adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP) and Wind River automotive software. The collaboration will provide carmakers with a flexible, high-performance compute platform for delivering safe and secure connected and automated driving vehicles.

Using IP from both companies, the platform will provide a foundation that rapidly enables and scales critical functions for automated driving applications. The new platform will deliver the foundation to enable a software architecture approach needed for autonomous driving applications, and make integration nearly plug and play. The platform also provides customers with a path to certification up to the highest levels of international safety standards, such as ISO 26262 ASIL-D.

“The autonomous vehicle market must take into consideration a variety of challenges, such as maintaining the highest levels of safety and matching the business needs of automakers,” said Willard Tu, senior director of Automotive at Xilinx. “By teaming up with Wind River, we are creating new approaches and offerings that address a myriad of obstacles to help automakers accelerate their path to production using Xilinx adaptive technology.”

“For autonomy to reach mass scale, the industry must begin to rationalize its investments. Spending millions to build inflexible discrete solutions must give way to platforms that leverage industry standards and can scale over multiple product generations,” said Matt Jones, general manager of Automotive at Wind River. “By joining forces with Xilinx, we can help carmakers not only address complex demands around the need for increased compute, AI, safety, and security but do it in a way that works for their business.”

The new offering will combine the compute software platform Wind River Helix™ Virtualization Platform (Helix Platform) and Xilinx Versal ACAP devices. Helix Platform brings together the industry-leading commercial real-time operating system (RTOS) VxWorks® along with its virtualization technology and embedded Linux into an edge compute software platform. It allows other operating systems to run unmodified within the same framework, providing a software development environment spanning across the Wind River portfolio. Helix Platform also integrates Wind River Simics® for system simulation. It meets the stringent safety-certification requirements of the DO-178C, IEC 61508, and ISO 26262 safety standards.

Coupled with the Wind River functional safety-oriented AUTOSAR Adaptive software and Wind River Edge Sync over-the-air (OTA) up date solution, the combined Wind River and Xilinx solution presents an architectural framework that can abstract applications and algorithms to system services and that developers can deploy with confidence, without worrying about the underlying infrastructure. The result is the ability to dramatically rationalize development expenses and align development spending with the functions that yield the greatest consumer value. On top of all of this, carmakers can be confident that the framework enables systems delivering on critical functional safety requirements.

Wind River will be exhibiting its latest automotive and industrial technologies at Xilinx Developer Forum Europe on November 12-13 at booth 52.

More information about Wind River automotive solutions and technologies is available at www.windriver.com/markets/automotive/.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the edge. The company’s technology has been powering the safest, most secure devices in the world since 1981 and is found in more than 2 billion products. Wind River offers a comprehensive portfolio, supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation of critical infrastructure systems that demand the highest levels of safety, security, performance, and reliability. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
