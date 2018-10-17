Log in
WindEurope : replied to the EU consultation on the long-term decarbonisation strategy

10/17/2018 | 05:38pm CEST

17 October 2018

In its 2050 roadmap towards a net-zero emissions strategy, the European Union should consider renewable-based electrification of all energy uses as the key driver for decarbonization. By 2050, 90% of all Europe's energy-related greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) can be avoided by reaching 62% share of electricity in the energy uses including transport, heating and cooling and industrial processes. Out of this 62%, 78% of electricity would come from renewables and particularly from wind energy, that will play a pivotal role in this transformation.

Our latest report, Breaking New Ground, looks into this scenario and served as a basis to formulate our official response to the public consultation launched by the European Commission in July. This consultation, that closed last Tuesday 9 October, aims at gathering the views of civil society and interest groups on what should be the medium- to long-term strategy of the EU to fight climate change.

Disclaimer

WindEurope published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 15:37:02 UTC
