Windes : Announces New Partners

Lisa Carrick and Samantha Graboff are promoted to partner at one of Southern California’s leading accounting firms

Windes, a leading California accounting and advisory firm, today announced the appointments of Lisa Carrick and Samantha Graboff as partners in its Audit & Assurance Services department.

Carrick joined Windes in 2004 after earning her degree at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. She serves clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing and distribution, construction, professional services, transportation and trade, and nonprofit organizations. Her practice includes financial statement reporting, evaluation of internal controls, and business consulting services for privately held businesses. Carrick also specializes in audit and consulting services to employee benefit plans of private and nonprofit plan sponsors, including 401(k), 403(b), profit-sharing, and ESOPs and has extensive experience in initial plan audits, plan terminations and mergers.

Graboff began her public accounting career upon graduation from San Diego State University in 2004. She joined the Windes audit department in 2017 and services a wide range of industries, including manufacturing and distribution, real estate, and professional service firms. Graboff is responsible for all stages of the audit process, including planning, risk assessment, evaluation of internal controls, and financial statement reporting. She also has extensive experience in ERISA engagements, which include 401(k), 403(b), profit-sharing, health and welfare, MEWA (multiple employer welfare arrangements) and multiple employer plans.

“These are well-deserved promotions for Lisa and Samantha,” says Managing Partner James Cordova. “They have been instrumental with leadership roles in the firm’s Employee Benefit Plans Audit practice and both possess highly technical expertise in this specialty niche service. We look forward to the direction and growth that they will bring to our Audit & Assurance Services practice.”

Carrick and Graboff are Certified Public Accountants and members of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA), and the Western Pension & Benefits Council of Orange County (WP&BC), where Graboff has served on its board since 2012.

Carrick is also a member of the ESOP Association, the National Center for Employee Ownership, and serves as president of the Tichenor Clinic for Children in Long Beach. Graboff has served as an executive committee member of her ProVisors networking group for the past eight years and is also a member of the Women in Pension Network professional organization.

