Windes : Announces New Tax Partner

Windes,
a leading California accounting and advisory firm, today announced the
appointment of Kevin
H. Wiest as a partner in its Tax
& Accounting Services practice. He is based out of Windes’
newest Orange County office located at 2603 Main Street in Irvine.
Wiest joins Windes with nearly 20 years of professional experience at an
established regional public accounting firm where he was a practice
leader in its estate and trust services practice.
“We are very pleased to welcome Kevin to the firm,” says John
Di Carlo, managing partner. “Kevin has extensive and expert
knowledge and expertise dealing with estate and trust issues. He will be
an integral part of contributing to the growth of our well established
specialized service offering in this area.”
Wiest’s professional focus is helping high-net-worth individuals and
their families minimize taxes through his comprehensive knowledge of
individual income tax, estate and transfer taxes, fiduciary income tax,
gift tax, generation skipping transfer tax, as well as post mortem
planning, and estate and trust administration.
“I’m very excited to be joining the Windes team,” says Wiest. “Their
history and reputation is synonymous with integrity and technical
expertise, which resonates deeply with me. I look forward to
contributing to the Windes tradition of delivering high-value accounting
and consulting services to its clients.”
Wiest has a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from California
State University, Fullerton, with a concentration in Accounting and
received a Master of Science degree in Taxation from Golden Gate
University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public
Accountants (AICPA) and the California Society of Certified Public
Accountants (CalCPA).
About Windes
Windes is a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm for growth-oriented
small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations,
and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to
proactively inform decision-making so that our clients can maximize
their business potential. For more information on how we can be your
trusted advisor, visit us at windes.com.
