Windes : Announces New Tax Partner

Kevin H. Wiest joins leading Southern California accounting firm

Windes, a leading California accounting and advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Kevin H. Wiest as a partner in its Tax & Accounting Services practice. He is based out of Windes’ newest Orange County office located at 2603 Main Street in Irvine.

Wiest joins Windes with nearly 20 years of professional experience at an established regional public accounting firm where he was a practice leader in its estate and trust services practice.

“We are very pleased to welcome Kevin to the firm,” says John Di Carlo, managing partner. “Kevin has extensive and expert knowledge and expertise dealing with estate and trust issues. He will be an integral part of contributing to the growth of our well established specialized service offering in this area.”

Wiest’s professional focus is helping high-net-worth individuals and their families minimize taxes through his comprehensive knowledge of individual income tax, estate and transfer taxes, fiduciary income tax, gift tax, generation skipping transfer tax, as well as post mortem planning, and estate and trust administration.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Windes team,” says Wiest. “Their history and reputation is synonymous with integrity and technical expertise, which resonates deeply with me. I look forward to contributing to the Windes tradition of delivering high-value accounting and consulting services to its clients.”

Wiest has a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from California State University, Fullerton, with a concentration in Accounting and received a Master of Science degree in Taxation from Golden Gate University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA).

About Windes

Windes is a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making so that our clients can maximize their business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at windes.com.

