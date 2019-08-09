Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Windgap Medical Announces Partnership with ALK-Abelló for its Epinephrine Autoinjector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 08:59am EDT

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Windgap Medical, Inc. announced today that it has a strategic partnership with ALK-Abelló, A/S ("ALK") to commercialize the company's epinephrine autoinjector (EAI) for the treatment of anaphylactic shock. Under its agreement with Windgap, ALK has exclusive, worldwide sales and distribution rights for the Windgap EAI in exchange for up-front, technical, and sales milestone payments along with tiered royalties on net sales in the USA, along with a split of net profit for products sold outside of the USA.

Windgap's Compact Epinephrine Autoinjector (Not approved for sale in the US)

EAIs are used for the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions – also known as anaphylaxis – which can be triggered by exposure to certain foods, or by exposure to venom from bee or wasp stings. There are more than 200,000 cases of anaphylaxis each year in the USA, and a study by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America estimated that up to 16 million Americans will experience it during their lifetime. Windgap estimates that the EAI market in the USA exceeds USD 1 billion annually, with a large unmet need that may enable significant market growth.

Windgap and its manufacturing collaborators are commercializing its ANDIPen® wet/dry autoinjector platform. The first product using this platform will be epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis. The EAI is designed to address many unmet patient needs like portability, temperature stability, ease-of-use, and a long shelf-life.

"Windgap is excited to be working with ALK, a world-leader in the treatment of allergy with a strong understanding of the world-wide EAI market, to help commercialize our product. Our teams are working well in partnership to support that effort," said Chris Stepanian, Windgap's CEO and co-founder.

"Windgap has worked hard to assemble a world-class team to commercialize our epinephrine autoinjector. I believe the global market to be sizable and significantly under addressed. In addition to our partnership with ALK, we have strong support through a strategic investment by Molex Ventures. Molex represents one of our major manufacturing collaborators who is investing along-side our Series B lead investor Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk."

Windgap's products have not been reviewed by the FDA but the Company intends to seek approval, first, for its epinephrine product for anaphylaxis.

ABOUT WINDGAP MEDICAL

Windgap Medical, Inc. is an emerging, privately-held pharmaceutical company in the Greater Boston area focused on developing patient solutions utilizing its patented wet/dry drug delivery platform. Its first product is for the administration of epinephrine for anaphylaxis with additional products under development in a number of additional markets. Find more information on www.windgapmedical.com.

ABOUT ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,400 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/windgap-medical-announces-partnership-with-alk-abello-for-its-epinephrine-autoinjector-300899296.html

SOURCE Windgap Medical, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aNORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal to US$10 Million
AQ
09:21aGOWEST GOLD : IIROC Trading Halt - GWA
AQ
09:20aLYFT : No Lyft for Uber shares after results fall short
RE
09:20aAEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:20aCYTRX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:19aUFP TECHNOLOGIES INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:18aYRC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:18aLAKELAND FINANCIAL : ­ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:18aTWO RIVER BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:17aAFFILIATED MANAGERS : AMG Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment for its 5.15% Junior Convertible Trust Preferred Securities Due 2037
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group