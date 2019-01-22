Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Window Film Industry Association Expands Global Representation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 03:05pm EST

Strong Momentum Predicted For 2019 Window Film Market

The International Window Film Association (IWFA), the largest global association promoting the many benefits of window film, is predicting further market growth for many of its manufacturer, distributor and dealer members in 2019. Window films are proven to be a smart and cost-effective way to enhance window performance without the need for window replacement.

To accommodate the growth of the industry, the nonprofit IWFA recently expanded the number of elected representatives to its board to 15. Members of the prestigious body work voluntarily in support of the industry and offer counsel and insight on market trends and industry standards.

"Whether engineered to be optically clear or less transparent, professionally installed window film may expand the life and the beauty of existing glass windows with such immediate benefits as energy savings, added protection from fading of furnishings, more safety when glass breaks, the blocking of harmful UV rays and improved sightlines," said John Parker, president of the IWFA. "The increase in the IWFA's board from 13 to 15 is further proof of window film's value to the building, motor vehicle, architectural, designer and specifier professions," he added.

The following individuals were elected to the IWFA board in late December: Jim Black, Madico Window Films; Josh Buis, Scorpion Window Films; Daniel Cvelbar, Avery Dennison; Andrew Decastecker, Interwest; Nathan George, Film Solutions; Wang LanFang, Sanyou Dissan; Jack Mundy, Ener-Gard Energy Products; Yan Ortiz, KDX Window Film; Raghu Padiyath, 3M Company; John Parker, National Security & Window Filming; Steve Schroer, SolarGard / Saint-Gobain; Jonathan Thompson, Sunsational Solutions; Ken Vickers, Johnson Window Films; Lisa Winckler, Eastman Chemical; and Jinwei Zhang, Dalian Allied Nanotech.

"For 2019 and beyond, the IWFA is well positioned to showcase how window films can reduce costs, deliver more comfort, safety and offer smart design choices for commercial buildings, homeowners and motor vehicle operators," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA.

About The International Window Film Association
The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a unified industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and see more information on YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:47pAT&T : WarnerMedia Launches Content Innovation Lab With NBA as Initial Partner
DJ
03:46pRecord Revenue Growth for Simon-Kucher & Partners, Driven Primarily by U.S. Business Growth and Digitalization
BU
03:45pTHUNDER BRIDGE ACQUISITION LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:44pUS BANCORP : FORTUNE Recognizes U.S. Bank as a 2019 World's Most Admired Company
BU
03:42pANTON OILFIELD SERVICES : 4Q new orders down 34.2% to RMB426.3m
AQ
03:42pCHINA GOLDJOY : makes offer for shares of New Sports Group
AQ
03:40pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
03:39pKonica Minolta Again Ranked #1 in Brand Loyalty in Brand Keys' 2019 Customer Loyalty Engagement Index
GL
03:38pPG&E shares surge as company secures $5.5 billion in bankruptcy financing
RE
03:38pMOVEIX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4ARCONIC : ARCONIC : Announces Update on Strategy and Portfolio Review
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China approves third batch of video games; Tencent still absent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.