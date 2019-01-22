Window Film Industry Association Expands Global Representation

The International Window Film Association (IWFA),
the largest global association promoting the many benefits of window
film, is predicting further market growth for many of its manufacturer,
distributor and dealer members in 2019. Window films are proven to be a
smart and cost-effective way to enhance window performance without the
need for window replacement.
To accommodate the growth of the industry, the nonprofit IWFA recently
expanded the number of elected representatives to its board to 15.
Members of the prestigious body work voluntarily in support of the
industry and offer counsel and insight on market trends and industry
standards.
"Whether engineered to be optically clear or less transparent,
professionally installed window film may expand the life and the beauty
of existing glass windows with such immediate benefits as energy
savings, added protection from fading of furnishings, more safety when
glass breaks, the blocking of harmful UV rays and improved sightlines,"
said John Parker, president of the IWFA. "The increase in the IWFA's
board from 13 to 15 is further proof of window film's value to the
building, motor vehicle, architectural, designer and specifier
professions," he added.
The following individuals were elected to the IWFA board in late
December: Jim Black, Madico
Window Films; Josh Buis, Scorpion
Window Films; Daniel Cvelbar, Avery
Dennison; Andrew Decastecker, Interwest;
Nathan George, Film
Solutions; Wang LanFang, Sanyou
Dissan; Jack Mundy, Ener-Gard
Energy Products; Yan Ortiz, KDX
Window Film; Raghu Padiyath, 3M
Company; John Parker, National
Security & Window Filming; Steve Schroer, SolarGard
/ Saint-Gobain; Jonathan Thompson, Sunsational
Solutions; Ken Vickers, Johnson
Window Films; Lisa Winckler, Eastman
Chemical; and Jinwei Zhang, Dalian
Allied Nanotech.
"For 2019 and beyond, the IWFA is well positioned to showcase how window
films can reduce costs, deliver more comfort, safety and offer smart
design choices for commercial buildings, homeowners and motor vehicle
operators," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA.
About The International Window Film Association
The International
Window Film Association (IWFA)
(www.iwfa.com)
is a unified industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and
manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry
through education, research, advocacy and public awareness.
follow us on Twitter
and see more information on YouTube.
