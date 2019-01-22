Window Film Industry Association Expands Global Representation

Strong Momentum Predicted For 2019 Window Film Market

The International Window Film Association (IWFA), the largest global association promoting the many benefits of window film, is predicting further market growth for many of its manufacturer, distributor and dealer members in 2019. Window films are proven to be a smart and cost-effective way to enhance window performance without the need for window replacement.

To accommodate the growth of the industry, the nonprofit IWFA recently expanded the number of elected representatives to its board to 15. Members of the prestigious body work voluntarily in support of the industry and offer counsel and insight on market trends and industry standards.

"Whether engineered to be optically clear or less transparent, professionally installed window film may expand the life and the beauty of existing glass windows with such immediate benefits as energy savings, added protection from fading of furnishings, more safety when glass breaks, the blocking of harmful UV rays and improved sightlines," said John Parker, president of the IWFA. "The increase in the IWFA's board from 13 to 15 is further proof of window film's value to the building, motor vehicle, architectural, designer and specifier professions," he added.

The following individuals were elected to the IWFA board in late December: Jim Black, Madico Window Films; Josh Buis, Scorpion Window Films; Daniel Cvelbar, Avery Dennison; Andrew Decastecker, Interwest; Nathan George, Film Solutions; Wang LanFang, Sanyou Dissan; Jack Mundy, Ener-Gard Energy Products; Yan Ortiz, KDX Window Film; Raghu Padiyath, 3M Company; John Parker, National Security & Window Filming; Steve Schroer, SolarGard / Saint-Gobain; Jonathan Thompson, Sunsational Solutions; Ken Vickers, Johnson Window Films; Lisa Winckler, Eastman Chemical; and Jinwei Zhang, Dalian Allied Nanotech.

"For 2019 and beyond, the IWFA is well positioned to showcase how window films can reduce costs, deliver more comfort, safety and offer smart design choices for commercial buildings, homeowners and motor vehicle operators," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA.

