Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Windsor Strategy Partners Appoints Paul Fallisi as President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 10:31am EDT

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Strategy Partners Inc., a leading health care actuarial firm, announced today that Paul Fallisi, FSA, MAAA has been appointed president. Fallisi succeeds David Wilson, FSA, FCIA, MAAA, founder of the company, who will remain in the role of Chief Executive Officer. His appointment is effective immediately.

Fallisi has more than 30 years of health care actuarial and reinsurance experience. Prior to joining Windsor Strategy Partners in 2017, Fallisi served as president and CEO of Munich Re Stop Loss.  He was also a co-founder of Cairnstone Re, which was later purchased by Munich Re, and held actuarial and senior leadership positions at John Alden Life Insurance Company. Fallisi attained a FSA designation from the Society of Actuaries and is a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA). He earned a bachelor’s degree in Actuarial Science from Temple University.

“As Windsor Strategy Partners prepares for its next phase of growth, we wanted a leader with direct experience in helping companies achieve their goals,” said Wilson. “I’ve worked with Paul in various capacities over the past 30 years and have always been impressed with his leadership, innovation and commitment to excellence. We believe Paul is an outstanding choice to serve as our company’s next president and we look forward to his many contributions.”

“I am very excited to accept the role of president,” said Fallisi. “Since joining Windsor Strategy Partners, I have seen first-hand the organization’s commitment and dedication to finding solutions to health care issues our clients are facing. I am very excited about serving in this important position and to build upon the organization that Dave and his amazing team have created and strengthen our position as a leading actuarial firm in the health care industry.” 

“I am thrilled to have Paul become part of our executive management team,” said Jim Tillett, Windsor Strategy Partners’ chief operating officer and chairman of the board of directors. “This is an exciting time for our company and the health care insurance industry. Paul has the experience, skills, passion and innovation to help take us to the next level.”

About Windsor Strategy Partners

Windsor Strategy Partners is a leading healthcare actuarial firm specializing in pricing, program evaluation, product development, and portfolio risk management. Based in Princeton, NJ and founded in 2004, the firm provides actuarial services to a wide range of health care industry stakeholders including insurance companies, managed care organizations, investment groups, plan sponsors and health care entrepreneurs.  For more information, visit www.wspactuaries.com

Media Contact:

Ed Emerman
Eagle Public Relations
609.275.5162
eemerman@eaglepr.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:50aLeading CRM and Email Marketing SaaS Providers, Hatchbuck, Benchmark, Merge
PR
10:50aGlobal Magnetoencephalography Devices Market to surpass US$ 359.5 million by 2026 - Coherent Market Insights
BU
10:49aBAE : Engineers achieve more explosive power from new mixing technology
AQ
10:48aZEPHYR MINERALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - ZFR
AQ
10:48aEXXON MOBIL : Enjoying Longest Winning Streak Since November 2010 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:47aWeWork IPO valuation could dip below $20 billion, clouding SoftBank's vision
RE
10:47aHB FULLER : Innovative Duo of Solution and Technology Services in EIMEA
PU
10:47aPEPSICO : Recycling and Diary of a Wimpy Kid author, Jeff Kinney, Team Up to Inspire Recycling Habits in School
PU
10:47aBEAZLEY : REG - Beazley PLC -Issue of Debt
PU
10:47aYEXT : How to Find Consumer Intent in Your Search Data
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
2CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
3WeWork IPO valuation could dip below $20 billion, clouding SoftBank's vision
4LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research
5BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group