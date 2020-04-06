Windsor municipal workers reach agreement with City

Workers represented by CUPE543 have reached an agreement with the City of Windsor that will secure crucial services for residents through redeployment of employees into needed areas, and protect a greater number of people from layoffs than would have been the case without an agreement to do so.

'This agreement keeps more of our members working,' said Jason Parent, President of CUPE543. 'We are living through an unprecedented crisis. It is the union's job to try and keep as many of its members employed as possible, and we've done our best to secure that. And while we have a responsibility to protect our members' health and safety - and will take all steps within our power to do that - we also want to step up and provide the services Windsor needs in this crisis. Our members chose to be public servants because they want to be there for their community, and that is truer than ever now.'