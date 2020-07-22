Log in
Windstream Enterprise Adds Concierge-Level Service to Fortinet SD-WAN Offering

07/22/2020 | 09:31am EDT

A new option for enterprises that want high-touch, proactive guidance and support

SD-WAN Concierge™, the award-winning managed network solution from Windstream Enterprise (WE), is now available to purchase with the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN platform, offering a value-added network service option. This enhancement marks an expansion of the companies’ partnership in delivering WAN edge transformation to enterprise customers nationwide.

“We began offering SD-WAN solutions with Fortinet technology in 2019, and our customers have responded positively to the network experience and the security that solution provides,” said Mike Flannery, chief marketing officer at Windstream Enterprise. “Making SD-WAN Concierge available with Fortinet technology is a logical next step. We found our high-touch managed service resonated with customers, and extending SD-WAN Concierge to the Fortinet platform was a natural fit. The co-management through the WE Connect portal and mobile app, along with their technical service manager, helps customers migrate from a DIY mentality to utilizing a managed network communications service provider.”

Customers that choose Windstream Enterprise SD-WAN with Fortinet technology benefit from integrated security and SD-WAN in a single device, supported by Fortinet’s industry-leading, next-generation firewall. With the addition of SD-WAN Concierge, customers further benefit from a white-glove managed service that delivers a variety of premier service benefits, including technical consulting resources, advanced service delivery, and an assigned technical service manager who provides proactive guidance and support.

The integration of the Fortinet technology into the Windstream Enterprise Cloud Core™ delivers maximum, end-to-end visibility and control of network traffic. Additionally, all Windstream Enterprise SD-WAN customers have access to the award-winning WE Connect portal for real-time visibility and actionable insights into their network and enterprise-wide application performance, as well as one-click drill-downs to view bandwidth usage by location, end-user or device. WE Connect is fully mobile-enabled, allowing users to access key network data and analytics via customizable and easily digestible dashboards—anytime, anywhere.

“Fortinet and Windstream are both key members of MEF and share a commitment to complying with the highest industry standards for performance, assurance and agility, with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN recently achieving MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification,” said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet. “With Fortinet Secure SD-WAN as part of Windstream Enterprise SD-WAN Concierge, enterprise customers have access to an unparalleled security and SD-WAN solution from Fortinet inside a best-in-class managed network solution.”

Windstream Enterprise was recently awarded the prestigious 2019 SD-WAN Service Provider of the Year for North America by MEF, the nonprofit international telecom industry consortium.

ABOUT WINDSTREAM

Windstream Holdings, Inc., is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including, a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 164,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.


© Business Wire 2020
