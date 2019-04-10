Log in
Windstream Enterprise : Integrates Unified Communications with Amazon Alexa

0
04/10/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Integration enables Alexa users to access features of OfficeSuite UC®

Windstream Enterprise (WE), a leading supplier of advanced network communications, announced that its OfficeSuite UC® skill is now certified by Amazon and published live for Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice service. The combination of OfficeSuite UC features with Alexa’s hands-free, voice-first interactions enhances the value of Windstream Enterprise’s flagship unified communications solution with additional voice-activated functionality to meet today’s increased demands for mobility and ease of use.

“Windstream Enterprise is committed to enabling the digital workforce,” said Austin Herrington, vice president of product management at Windstream Enterprise. “We’re invested in bringing innovative solutions to customers, and our integration with Amazon Alexa is an example of a solution that makes it easier for businesses to communicate.”

In recognition of Windstream Enterprise’s continued UCaaS leadership, it has received the INTERNET TELEPHONY Unified Communications Excellence Award for OfficeSuite UC for the second consecutive year.

Tremendous growth in consumer voice products is helping fuel strong demand in the enterprise market. By integrating OfficeSuite UC with Alexa, Windstream Enterprise is enabling workers to improve productivity and streamline communications by leveraging the latest technology in their office, home or on their mobile devices. Hands-free multi-tasking functionality includes voice commands to listen to and manage voicemails, turn on/off do not disturb, twinning or set call forwarding. They can also update their OfficeSuite UC settings without stopping what they are doing or switching screens to the WE Connect portal or Desktop app. Customers can enable the skill in the Alexa Skills Store via the Alexa app or Amazon.com.

In addition to OfficeSuite UC and UCaaS/CCaaS offerings, Windstream Enterprise offers its SD-WAN Concierge™, Cloud Connect and industry-leading WiFi services. It also offers a range of complementary network and communications solutions including Managed Network Security, Wavelength Services with Optical Encryption, Switched Ethernet and Fixed Wireless. Collectively, these solutions help enterprises connect, transform and elevate their business on the path to transformation. More at windstreamenterprise.com.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream or @WindstreamBiz.


© Business Wire 2019
