Windstream Enterprise : Integrates Unified Communications with Amazon Alexa

Windstream
Enterprise (WE), a leading supplier of advanced network
communications, announced that its OfficeSuite UC® skill is
now certified by Amazon and published live for Alexa, Amazon’s
cloud-based voice service. The combination of OfficeSuite UC features
with Alexa’s hands-free, voice-first interactions enhances the value of
Windstream Enterprise’s flagship unified communications solution with
additional voice-activated functionality to meet today’s increased
demands for mobility and ease of use.
“Windstream Enterprise is committed to enabling the digital workforce,”
said Austin Herrington, vice president of product management at
Windstream Enterprise. “We’re invested in bringing innovative solutions
to customers, and our integration with Amazon Alexa is an example of a
solution that makes it easier for businesses to communicate.”
In recognition of Windstream Enterprise’s continued UCaaS leadership, it
has received the INTERNET
TELEPHONY Unified Communications Excellence Award for OfficeSuite UC
for the second consecutive year.
Tremendous growth in consumer voice products is helping fuel strong
demand in the enterprise market. By integrating OfficeSuite UC with
Alexa, Windstream Enterprise is enabling workers to improve productivity
and streamline communications by leveraging the latest technology in
their office, home or on their mobile devices. Hands-free multi-tasking
functionality includes voice commands to listen to and manage
voicemails, turn on/off do not disturb, twinning or set call forwarding.
They can also update their OfficeSuite UC settings without stopping what
they are doing or switching screens to the WE Connect portal or Desktop
app. Customers can enable the skill in the Alexa Skills Store via the
Alexa app or Amazon.com.
In addition to OfficeSuite
UC and UCaaS/CCaaS
offerings, Windstream Enterprise offers its SD-WAN
Concierge™, Cloud
Connect and industry-leading WiFi
services. It also offers a range of complementary network and
communications solutions including Managed
Network Security, Wavelength
Services with Optical Encryption, Switched
Ethernet and Fixed
Wireless. Collectively, these solutions
help enterprises connect, transform and elevate their business on the
path to transformation. More at windstreamenterprise.com.
About Windstream
Windstream Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced network
communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data
networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed
services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the
U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security
services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily
in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple
network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary
cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network
spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is
available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com.
