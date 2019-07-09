Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Windstream Enterprise OfficeSuite UC® Achieves SOC 2 and HIPAA Compliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Designation addresses growing concerns about protection of sensitive data

Windstream Enterprise (WE), a leading supplier of advanced network communications, announced the successful completion of two examinations of OfficeSuite UC, its 100 percent cloud-based phone, mobility and unified communications solution. Both examinations were performed by an independent CPA firm and included a SOC (Service Organization Control) Type 2 examination in accordance with Security and Availability Trust Services Principles, and a HIPAA and HITECH attestation examination.

“Service providers today need to demonstrate that they have adequate controls over data protection technologies and processes,” said Austin Herrington, vice president of product management for Windstream Enterprise. “Organizations that are faced with compliance requirements around sensitive data can leverage Windstream Enterprise’s OfficeSuite UC SOC 2 Type 2 Report and HIPAA and HITECH attestations as part of their compliance strategy.”

The completion of the HIPAA and HITECH examinations demonstrates Windstream Enterprise’s unwavering commitment to protecting sensitive customer data. The SOC 2 Report focuses on a business’s non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. Each of the principles has defined criteria controls which must be met to demonstrate adherence to the principles and produce an unqualified opinion (no significant exceptions found during the audit).

In addition to its OfficeSuite UC® and Contact Center Services, Windstream Enterprise offers its proprietary SD-WAN Concierge™, Cloud Connect and industry-leading Wi-Fi solutions. It also offers a range of complementary network and communications solutions including Professional Services, integrated network security and access, transport and business continuity solutions including Wavelength Services with Optical Encryption, Ethernet and Fixed Wireless that are collectively designed to help businesses increase productivity, improve ROI and win. More at windstreamenterprise.com.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream or @WindstreamBiz.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:44aSKYE BANK : SEC urges Skye bank investors to claim dividends
AQ
09:44aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : How Uber driver planned stealing own car
AQ
09:44aNIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING : NAHCO targets N13.3bn turnover in 2019
AQ
09:44aCONOIL : New NNPC GMD Kyari assumes office today
AQ
09:44aMARKETS RIGHT NOW : US stock indexes are off to a weak start
AQ
09:44aVirgin Galactic to become first public spaceflight company
AQ
09:43aDoubts over Deutsche Bank turnaround plan dent shaky shares
RE
09:43aDeutsche Bank in partnership talks with SoftBank-backed OakNorth - source
RE
09:43aCOCA COLA : PepsiCo's core soda brand, chips boost quarterly results
RE
09:43aSCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH : Invitation to Conference Call on the Second Quarter 2019 Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
4ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
5Doubts over Deutsche Bank turnaround plan dent shaky shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About