Windstream Enterprise OfficeSuite UC® Achieves SOC 2 and HIPAA Compliance

Designation addresses growing concerns about protection of sensitive data

Windstream Enterprise (WE), a leading supplier of advanced network communications, announced the successful completion of two examinations of OfficeSuite UC, its 100 percent cloud-based phone, mobility and unified communications solution. Both examinations were performed by an independent CPA firm and included a SOC (Service Organization Control) Type 2 examination in accordance with Security and Availability Trust Services Principles, and a HIPAA and HITECH attestation examination.

“Service providers today need to demonstrate that they have adequate controls over data protection technologies and processes,” said Austin Herrington, vice president of product management for Windstream Enterprise. “Organizations that are faced with compliance requirements around sensitive data can leverage Windstream Enterprise’s OfficeSuite UC SOC 2 Type 2 Report and HIPAA and HITECH attestations as part of their compliance strategy.”

The completion of the HIPAA and HITECH examinations demonstrates Windstream Enterprise’s unwavering commitment to protecting sensitive customer data. The SOC 2 Report focuses on a business’s non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. Each of the principles has defined criteria controls which must be met to demonstrate adherence to the principles and produce an unqualified opinion (no significant exceptions found during the audit).

In addition to its OfficeSuite UC® and Contact Center Services, Windstream Enterprise offers its proprietary SD-WAN Concierge™, Cloud Connect and industry-leading Wi-Fi solutions. It also offers a range of complementary network and communications solutions including Professional Services, integrated network security and access, transport and business continuity solutions including Wavelength Services with Optical Encryption, Ethernet and Fixed Wireless that are collectively designed to help businesses increase productivity, improve ROI and win. More at windstreamenterprise.com.

