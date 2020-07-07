Log in
Windstream : Enterprise Wins Fortinet's 2019 North America Service Provider/Managed Security Service Provider Partner of the Year Award

07/07/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Windstream Enterprise (WE), a managed communications service provider, announced today that it was named Fortinet’s 2019 North America Service Provider/Managed Security Service Provider (SP/MSSP) Partner of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes dedicated partners and distributors in the North American region.

By leveraging Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN, Windstream Enterprise was able to build upon its solid foundation and leadership position in the industry for its managed services portfolio, providing customers with highly secure, cloud-ready networking capabilities through a single interface.

Customer demand for managed security services is increasing. One recent analysis projects that company spending on managed security services will increase to about $58 billion by 2024, an annual growth rate of more than 14%*. As such, Windstream Enterprise continues to grow its business by expanding its managed SD-WAN and security services that enable customers to transform their legacy WAN infrastructure to meet business outcomes while significantly reducing their operational costs.

“We’re honored to earn this prestigious award from Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions,” said Michael Flannery, chief marketing officer at Windstream Enterprise. “Windstream Enterprise has long partnered with Fortinet to deliver security services to our customers. Since Windstream Enterprise began offering SD-WAN solutions underpinned by Fortinet technology in 2019, the response from customers has been very positive. We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with Fortinet as demand for managed communications and security services rises.”

Fortinet MSSP partners such as Windstream Enterprise reduce risk and minimize the impact of cyberattacks by providing managed security and monitoring services to protect enterprise data, infrastructure, and users regardless of who, where, when, and how IT assets are accessed. Fortinet MSSPs extend the security operations of the enterprise by bridging people, skills, process and technology.

ABOUT WINDSTREAM

Windstream Holdings, Inc., is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including, a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 164,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

*Source: Market Research Engine - Global Managed Security Services Market By Verticals Analysis (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Government, Retail, Energy and Power, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing); By Service Analysis (Threat Management, Incident Management, Vulnerability Management, Compliance Management); By Deployment Analysis (On-premises, On-demand) and By Regional Analysis – Global Forecast by 2020 - 2025


© Business Wire 2020
