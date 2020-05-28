Log in
Windstream Enterprises Launches Live Chat Functionality for OfficeSuite UC Contact Center

05/28/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Windstream Enterprise today released a new web-based chat functionality for its proprietary OfficeSuite UC® Contact Center Services (CCS). This cloud-based solution empowers contact centers to handle a higher volume of customer interactions while maintaining intuitive management and agent control — all in a single portal.

“While chat solutions have been around for a while, it is becoming the preferred communication channel for customers, with some studies showing it will soon overtake voice as the most popular channel for customer service due to younger generations relying more heavily on digital interactions,” said Austin Herrington, vice president of product management at Windstream Enterprise. “We leveraged our extensive experience with contact centers and our own software development shop to create a solution that takes live chat to the next level.”

OfficeSuite UC CCS with live chat delivers benefits to both contact center agents and supervisors, including:

  • Managers can monitor, coach, and answer chat messages on behalf of the agent functionality for supervisors
  • Up to six simultaneous chat sessions per agent
  • The ability to handle voice calls and chat sessions at the same time
  • Fully customizable chat questions, wait treatments, and post-chat surveys
  • Live status dashboards and reports for analyzing historical chat activity
  • Simple installation processes to get customer websites enabled for chat quickly

To learn more about Windstream Enterprise’s OfficeSuite UC Contact Center Services, please visit www.windstreamenterprise.com.

ABOUT WINDSTREAM

Windstream Holdings, Inc., is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 164,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.


© Business Wire 2020
