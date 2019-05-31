Windstream Names Foor VP of State Government Affairs in Georgia

Windstream has named Michael Foor to serve as its vice president of state government affairs in Georgia.

Foor was formerly vice president of market and member services for North Georgia Network and president of Georgia Communications Corporation. He will represent Windstream before the legislature and state agencies. He also will be responsible for community relations across the state.

Foor will be based in Baldwin and report to J Berkshire, president of Windstream Operations in Georgia.

“I’m excited to add Michael to our Windstream family in Georgia,” Berkshire said. “He has a deep understanding of how broadband networks are deployed and maintained as well extensive experience in economic development, public policy and community outreach. Michael is committed to helping Georgia communities thrive, and I look forward to working closely with him.”

“I’m thrilled to join the Windstream team,” Foor said. “I know first-hand what a tough competitor Windstream is and how hard J and his entire team are working to expand access to premium Internet speeds in rural communities across our state. Serving rural Georgia is our No. 1 job, and I’m eager to help Windstream continue to expand.”

Foor holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a minor in economics from Youngstown State University and a Master of Business Administration from Breanu University.

