Windstream Names Foor VP of State Government Affairs in Georgia

Windstream has named Michael Foor to serve as its vice president of
state government affairs in Georgia.
Foor was formerly vice president of market and member services for North
Georgia Network and president of Georgia Communications Corporation. He
will represent Windstream before the legislature and state agencies. He
also will be responsible for community relations across the state.
Foor will be based in Baldwin and report to J Berkshire, president of
Windstream Operations in Georgia.
“I’m excited to add Michael to our Windstream family in Georgia,”
Berkshire said. “He has a deep understanding of how broadband networks
are deployed and maintained as well extensive experience in economic
development, public policy and community outreach. Michael is committed
to helping Georgia communities thrive, and I look forward to working
closely with him.”
“I’m thrilled to join the Windstream team,” Foor said. “I know
first-hand what a tough competitor Windstream is and how hard J and his
entire team are working to expand access to premium Internet speeds in
rural communities across our state. Serving rural Georgia is our No. 1
job, and I’m eager to help Windstream continue to expand.”
Foor holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a minor
in economics from Youngstown State University and a Master of Business
Administration from Breanu University.
