Windstream Releases Environmental, Social & Governance Report

Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, marked Earth Day with the issuance of its 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

“Windstream is committed to making a positive difference in the world and especially in the communities that we serve,” said Tony Thomas, president and CEO of Windstream. “Our ESG report highlights some of the efforts we are making across a broad range of issues – including protecting the environment, supporting diversity in the workplace and in our supplier chain, and conducting business with high ethical standards.”

Windstream works to ensure the long-term health of the environment. Our initiatives include promoting energy efficiency, minimizing waste through reduction, re-use and recycling, and strictly complying with all applicable laws and regulations. As a result, we reduced carbon emissions 3.2 percent year-over-year in 2019.

Within the communities we serve, Windstream supports STEM initiatives that prepare the next generation of innovators and food drives that fight hunger, along with other initiatives.

The company celebrates the authenticity and uniqueness of our people and their ideas. We have employee resource groups to support inclusion in the workplace. Our award-winning program to attract and support military veterans and their spouses recognizes the invaluable skills they bring to our industry. And we are actively seeking diverse job candidates, including men and women of color.

Windstream is equally committed to the inclusion of small, minority, veteran and women-owned businesses as part of our supply base.

Windstream expects every employee to conduct business in a manner that is ethical and promotes the best interests of all our stakeholders, including customers and employees. Annual required training reinforces these principles.

Protecting our customers’ privacy is fundamental to our business, especially as Americans spend more and more of their lives online. Windstream does not sell customer data to third parties.

“Uniting all of these initiatives is our fundamental drive to be a good corporate citizen,” Thomas said. “It is an important responsibility as well as a rare opportunity, and we strive every day to give back in meaningful ways to the communities that we are privileged to serve.”

The 2019 ESG report is available in the Governance section at investor.windstream.com.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005085/en/