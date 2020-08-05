Windstream Wholesale : Continues to Expand, Adding Cyxtera and Digital Realty Data Centers to Its Portfolio

Easy access, high-capacity solutions meet pressing customer needs

Windstream Wholesale, a flexible provider of advanced network communications, continues to expand its services to high-demand data centers, establishing a new presence at Cyxtera’s CH3 center in Elk Grove, Illinois, and at Digital Realty’s center in Richardson, Texas. This expansion has been driven by demand from content providers and hyperscale companies and continues Windstream’s philosophy of making it easy for customers to reach and leverage its network.

Windstream’s investment to expand into Cyxtera’s CH3 data center augments its deep presence in the Chicagoland area including other data centers at 350 E. Cermark St., 9333 Grand Ave., and 427 LaSalle St. Cyxtera’s Elk Grove location provides Windstream customers with easy access to popular Windstream routes from Chicago including transport waves south towards Texas, west towards Denver and the Bay Area, east to Cleveland, Ashburn, New York and Virginia Beach.

Digital Realty’s Richardson location provides direct connectivity to the top Dallas data centers in the Windstream network, notably 2323 Bryan St. and 1950 N. Stemmons Freeway. It also gives Windstream low-latency connections to the other nine data centers in the market. Customers have historically relied on Windstream to provide diverse options from Dallas to Ashburn, Atlanta, Phoenix, and other key markets plus cross border access to Mexico. These same high-capacity routes are available to/from the Digital Realty’s Richardson data center.

Windstream Wholesale will offer fully diverse 10 and 100 Gig Waves to the ecosystem of companies operating at both locations, plus access to its full suite of ethernet and internet services.

“Adding Windstream to the Cyxtera carrier ecosystem in our ORD2 data center campus in Elk Grove, IL will benefit both us and our large enterprise customer base,” said Jim Lipps, vice president of global sales engineering at Cyxtera. “Our customers require highly resilient network connectivity that can scale to meet the needs of their digital transformation, while providing diverse physical and logical routing from their mission critical applications and customer facing applications all the way to the end user. Windstream offers robust IP transit, a complete range of Cloud Connect solutions to support Hybrid IT, and other dedicated private connectivity, all now available at our ORD2 campus in Elk Grove and other North American Cyxtera data centers.”

“We are excited that Windstream is continuing to expand its longstanding presence with Digital Realty as we partner together to help transform their digital infrastructure,” said Tony Bishop, senior vice president of growth platform and marketing at Digital Realty. “Today’s announcement in Richardson represents Windstream’s fifth Network Hub deployment on Digital Realty’s PlatformDIGITAL ecosystem in the US and is poised to bring differentiated capabilities to our customers. We are committed to bringing together rich communities of network, content and cloud providers at key centers of data exchange and look forward to opening up new digital business opportunities with Windstream at the heart of our Digital Dallas connected campus.”

“We continue to expand our data center portfolio in order stay in front of our customers’ rapidly growing need for diverse, high-capacity, low-latency bandwidth,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Windstream Wholesale. “By establishing a presence at both the Digital Realty data center in Richardson and at the Cyxtera data center location in Elk Grove, Windstream Wholesale is enhancing our capabilities at high-concentration sites and building out to the edge of the network where customers are demanding easy access to low-latency solutions.”

