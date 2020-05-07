Windstream Wholesale : to Expand into Equinix NY Metro Data Center Campus

Creative solution immediately boosts capacity for future tenant Seaborn Networks

Windstream Wholesale, a flexible provider of advanced network communications, continues to expand its services to high-demand data centers, by establishing a presence at the Equinix NY5 International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center. As a part of this expansion, Windstream Wholesale will offer fully diverse 10 and 100 Gig Waves to the ecosystem of companies operating within Equinix’s New York metro data center campus, which is located in Secaucus, N.J., and offers a highly scalable platform with more than 90 network service providers.

Windstream Wholesale expects to be built into the Equinix facility by July. However, urgent network capacity needs continue to grow, so, in the meantime, Windstream has provided a creative temporary solution for one of its established partners, Seaborn Networks, a leading developer-owner-operator of subsea fiber optic cable systems. Windstream delivered four 100-Gig waves from Ashburn, Va., to the international landing station in Wall Township, N.J., to meet Seaborn’s immediate expansion needs. When Windstream’s build is complete at the NY5 IBX, it will move two of those waves to Secaucus.

“We are pleased with Windstream Wholesale’s new presence at Equinix’s New York area data center campus. We have been partnering for some time and this new, diverse route between Secaucus and Ashburn will enhance and enrich our ability to serve our customers through Windstream’s network in U.S.,” said Michel Marcelino, senior vice president and head of Latin America for Seaborn. “I look forward to expanding our connectivity together, offering resilient services for our customers both domestically and internationally.”

“Windstream Wholesale continues to expand our data center portfolio with our presence at the Equinix NY5 IBX, which provides diverse, low-latency access to a massive electronic trading ecosystem and major cloud service providers,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Windstream Wholesale. “We’re excited that this location has enabled us to enhance our partnership with Seaborn Networks, and our ability to meet their expansion needs even before our build is complete speaks to the creativity that we bring to client relationships.”

“Windstream Wholesale is a valued participant in the ecosystem of world-class providers offering their services on Platform Equinix®,” said Adam Janota, senior director of business development at Equinix. “Windstream’s 100 Gbps Wavelength service offers a strong option for the core backbone capacity needs of Equinix customers seeking low latency connectivity between our Secaucus, N.J., and Ashburn, Va., data center campuses, providing a diverse path between the New York and Washington, D.C., metros that avoids Manhattan data centers. The more than 500 businesses operating at Equinix’s Secaucus data center campus will also benefit from Windstream’s direct access to Seaborn Networks’ sub-sea capacity.”

To view the Windstream network map, visit https://www.windstreamenterprise.com/wholesale/interactive-map/.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or https://www.windstreamwholesale.com/. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

About Seaborn Networks

Seaborn Networks is a leading developer-owner-operator of transoceanic submarine fiber optic cable systems, including Seabras-1 between São Paulo and New York. Unique among independent cable operators, Seaborn fully operates and maintains its submarine and terrestrial cable infrastructure. Seaborn activates capacity and services faster than anyone else in the industry. For more information, please visit www.seabornnetworks.com and follow Seaborn on LinkedIn.

