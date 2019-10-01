Log in
Windstream to Release Third-Quarter Financial Results Nov. 7

10/01/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Windstream will release third-quarter financial results at 7:30 a.m. CST on Nov. 7.

Management also will provide pre-recorded remarks on the company’s results. The remarks will be available via webcast at 7:30 a.m. CST on Nov. 7 on the company’s investor relations website at investor.windstream.com. Financial, statistical and other information related to the remarks also will be posted on the site.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.


© Business Wire 2019
