Windtree Therapeutics Announces Publication of Results of Lung Deposition Study of Aerosolized Lucinactant

WARRINGTON, Pa., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on developing drug product candidates and medical device technologies to address acute cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced the full publication of previously described results of a lung deposition study conducted in non-human primates (NHPs) that demonstrated the Company's proprietary aerosol delivery system (ADS) is capable of delivering aerosolized lucinactant (the Company's lyophilized KL4 surfactant) throughout all regions of the lung. The study was performed in collaboration with Lovelace Biomedical and is published in the Journal of Aerosol Medicine and Pulmonary Drug Delivery. The study consisted of a series of experiments in NHPs designed to assess the distribution and deposition of aerosolized lucinactant in the lung when administered using the ADS. The Company has developed the ADS as part of its AEROSURF® (lucinactant for inhalation) development program. AEROSURF is currently being studied in a phase 2 clinical program as a potential noninvasive treatment for respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants. The article titled, "Deposition of Aerosolized Lucinactant in Nonhuman Primates", is now available on the journal website.

"The publication of this study in a peer-reviewed journal as prestigious as the Journal of Aerosol Medicine and Pulmonary Drug Delivery validates the scientific rigor of our study and the importance of the results which demonstrate the capabilities of our aerosol delivery technology," commented Dr. Steve Simonson, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. "These data complement the results of our phase 2 clinical program evaluating AEROSURF for the treatment of RDS and substantiate our use of these technologies (lucinactant and ADS) to deliver lucinactant and potentially other therapeutics to achieve uniform delivery and distribution throughout the lungs."

Data were generated from an in vivo distribution study using three NHPs, cynomolgus macaques (no animals were sacrificed in this study), which received three-to-ten minute exposures of technetium-labeled KL4 surfactant that was aerosolized using the same model ADS that was used in the AEROSURF phase 2 clinical program. After administration, researchers immediately acquired a 2-D planar image followed by a 3-D SPECT image and then a second 2-D planar image to assess overall pulmonary distribution. Additionally, the 3-D SPECT lung data were analyzed using a quantitative methodology whereby regional distribution was assessed across ten equally-sized shells (or layers) of the lung, from the innermost shell through the outermost shell. Results from the analysis of the 2-D planar and 3-D SPECT images show that aerosolized lucinactant, delivered using the ADS via constant flow nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP), was generally uniformly deposited in all regions of the NHPs' lungs. Results from a quantitative analysis further also demonstrated that distribution was generally uniform throughout all regions of the lung, with an average total lung distribution of 53 percent in the five inner shells and 47 percent in the five outer shells. These results demonstrated that aerosolized lucinactant, delivered using the ADS via constant flow nCPAP, is deposited in all regions of the lungs.

About AEROSURF®

AEROSURF (lucinactant for inhalation) is a novel, investigational combination drug/device product that combines Windtree's proprietary KL4 surfactant and aerosolization technologies. AEROSURF is being developed to potentially reduce the need for endotracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation in the treatment of premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome (RDS). AEROSURF has received Fast Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The purpose of Fast Track designation is to facilitate the development and expedite the review and potential approval of new drugs to treat serious and life-threatening conditions and that have demonstrated the potential to address an unmet medical need.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical and medical device company focused on the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. Windtree has three clinical development programs and multiple pre-clinical programs spanning respiratory and cardiovascular disease states, including istaroxime, a novel, dual-acting agent with a potentially improved side-effect profile compared to existing treatments, being developed to improve cardiac function in patients with acute heart failure; AEROSURF®, an innovative combination drug/device product candidate that is designed to deliver the Company's proprietary synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant non-invasively to premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome (RDS); and rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product being developed to target hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles in the important group of patients with resistant hypertension. Windtree also has multiple pre-clinical products including potential heart failure therapies delivered orally that are based on SERCA2a mechanism of action.

Forward-Looking Statements

