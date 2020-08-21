Log in
Windtree Therapeutics : August '20 Corporate Presentation

08/21/2020

Windtree Therapeutics

Company Overview

August 20, 2020

(NASDAQ: WINT)

Forward-looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, among other things, include statements about the Company's clinical development programs, business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's product development activities, or otherwise as to future events. The forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events and financial performance and may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including such terms as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "predicts," "potential" or "continues" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology, though the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are further described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange

Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, and any amendments thereto ("Company Filings"). Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risks and uncertainties may

emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risks and uncertainties. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Under no circumstances shall this presentation be construed as an offer to sell or as a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities. In addition, the information presented in this deck is qualified in its entirety by the Company Filings. The reader should refer to the Company Filings for a fuller discussion of the matters presented here.

2

Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company with multiple advanced clinical programs spanning cardiovascular and respiratory disease states

Lead Products

Pre-

Phase I Phase II Phase III

Next Milestone

FDA Fast Track

Istaroxime

Initiate study start up in 2H 2020 for

Designation

(Acute Heart Failure)

Phase 2b

second phase 2b clinical trial in ~300

patients targeted to start in 1H 2021

Potential for

Q3 2020- Initiate ~60 patient study in

Istaroxime

Phase 2

Breakthrough

(Cardiogenic Shock)

early cardiogenic shock

designation

Q3-2020 File IND; Initiate trial

FDA, EMA

KL4 Surfactant - COVID 19

Orphan Drug for

(COVID 19 Pilot; Possible invasive

Phase 2

RDS

Tx for RDS in neonates)

Active study in ~80 patient with new

FDA Fast Track

AEROSURF

Phase 2b

Designation,

(Non-Invasive Tx for RDS)

ADS supported by licensee resources

Orphan Drug

Out-licensing opportunity

Rostafuroxin

Phase 2b

(Genetically Associated HTN)

High interest target for partnership

Oral SERCA2a Activators

(Chronic HF; including HFpEF)

Chronic and Acute Heart Failure

3

Strategy for Value Creation

Planned Milestones

  • Three clinical programs focused on significant markets with unmet needs
  • Multiple clinical and business milestones which have the potential to be catalysts

Clinical Milestones

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Early Cardiogenic Shock Study

Data,

FDA Mtg

Data,

Acute Heart Failure Study

EOP2 Mtg into

(transition to Phase 3)

Ph3, potential

partnering

AEROSURF Bridging Study

Data, FDA

EOP2 into Ph3

KL4 Surfactant

COVID-19

Data

Lung Injury

Treatment

Advance Pre-Clinical Oral Heart Failure Agents, LS and KL4 platform studies

Corporate

Milestones

NASDAQ up listing

SERCA2a & CV deal process

Rosta deal process

To be updated once full assessment of potential

(potential for out-license)

COVID-19 impact to trial conduct is fully understood

4

Dual Mechanism, SERCA2a Activator for the Treatment of

Acute Heart Failure and Early Cardiogenic Shock

Heart Failure -

The prevalence of HF is high and on the rise (as is mortality)

# of Patients:

6M (U.S.) | 18M (Worldwide)

Hospital Admissions:

#1 cause of hospitalization in patients > 65 years

old (U.S.)

> 1.3M admissions annually (U.S.)

~1.5M admissions annually (E.U.)

Inpatient Mortality:

Up to 7%

30-day: can exceed 10%

Estimated Costs:

U.S. Hospitals: > $18B annually

Most expensive of the Medicare diagnoses

Lack of therapeutic advances led the FDA to issue new Heart Failure Guidance in July 2019 for greater development flexibility in acceptable endpoints, specifically acknowledging mortality is not required

Sources: American Heart Association; DRG Data

6

Acute Heart Failure -

Significant Healthcare Issue with Significant Unmet Clinical Need

  • There has not been meaningful new pharmacologic advancements in acute heart failure for decades
  • Current approaches to acutely improve cardiac function are associated with unwanted effects:
    • Heart rhythm disturbances
    • Increased heart rate and myocardial oxygen demand
    • Decreased blood pressure
    • Potential damage to the heart muscle (increased troponin)
    • Worsening renal function
    • Mortality
  • Patients with low blood pressure and peripheral hypoperfusion are high risk, challenging patients. These patients are also generally resistant to diuretic therapy and often discharged in a sub-optimal state
    • Low SBP in-patient mortality approximately two-fold greater than normal / high SBP1
    • There is a direct relationship between early drop in SBP and worsening renal function in acute heart failure2

1)

ADHERE Registry, n=48,567; JAMA 2006

7

2)

European Journal of Heart Failure; Voors, PRE-RELAX AHF Study; 2011; 13

Istaroxime - Novel First-in-Class Therapy

Novel intravenous agent designed to improve systolic contraction

and diastolic relaxation of the heart.

Dual Mechanism

of Action

1

2

Inhibition of the sodium-

Stimulation of SERCA2a activity enhances

potassium pump and effects on

calcium reuptake resulting in

the sodium-calcium exchanger

improvement of the diastolic relaxation

results in increased contraction

and subsequent contraction cycle

Impact on both

systolic and diastolic

dysfunction

8

Istaroxime AHF Phase 2b Study - Summary

Primary

Change in E/e' at 24 hours (non-invasive estimate of PCWP) measured by

Endpoint:

echocardiography

Trial Design:

Adult patients hospitalized for recurrent AHF (dyspnea plus need for IV

furosemide ≥ 40mg)

120 patients

Multicenter, double blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group

Dosing:

24-hour infusion of istaroxime at doses of 0.5 and 1.0 mg/kg/min

Results:

Primary endpoint was significantly improved by both doses of istaroxime

Heart rate decreased and stroke volume increased at 24 hours

Istaroxime maintained / increased systolic blood pressure

Renal function also tended to improve

No evidence for increased risk of arrythmia or increases in troponin Generally well tolerated (nausea and infusion site discomfort were the

most common AE)

We believe results are consistent with phase 2a and support istaroxime and SERCA2a activation for AHF

9

Primary Endpoint -

Significant Changes in E/e' Ratio and Stoke Volume

istaroxime 1.0 µg/kg/min vs. placebo

istaroxime 0.5 µg/kg/min vs. placebo

2.0

2.0

1.0

1.0

0.0

0.0

Ratio

-1.0

Ratio

-1.0

-2.0

-2.0

E/e'

E/e'

E/e'

-4.0

-4.0

*

*

-3.0

-3.0

-5.0

-5.0

Infusion period

-6.0

Infusion period

*

-6.0

* p-values ≤ 0.034

-7.0

* p-value = 0.029

-7.0

Baseline

6 hours

24 hours

48 hours

Baseline

6 hours

24 hours

48 hours

Placebo - Cohort 1

Istaroxime 0.5 µg/kg/min

Placebo - Cohort 2

Istaroxime 1.0 µg/kg/min

8.0

8.0

7.0

*

7.0

6.0

6.0

*

(ml/beat/m2)

5.0

(ml/beat/m2)

5.0

Stroke

2.0

4.0

4.0

3.0

3.0

SVI

Volume

SVI

2.0

1.0

1.0

0.0

0.0

-1.0

Infusion period

* p-value = 0.031

-1.0

Infusion period

-2.0

-2.0

* p-value = 0.009

Baseline

6 hours

24 hours

48 hours

Baseline

6 hours

24 hours

48 hours

Placebo - Cohort 1

Istaroxime 0.5 µg/kg/min

Placebo - Cohort 2

Istaroxime 1.0 µg/kg/min

Data shown as means and standard errors

10

Systolic Blood Pressure Maintained or Increased During Treatment and Renal Function Tended to Improve

istaroxime 0.5 µg/kg/min vs. placebo

istaroxime 1.0 µg/kg/min vs. placebo

12

12

9

*

SBPinChange(mmHg)

9

**

**

6

*

(mmHg)SBPinChange

6

3

Infusion period

0

SBP

3

-3

0

-6

-3

-9

-6

Infusion period

-9

* p-value = 0.011, ** p-values ≤ 0.006

Baseline 3 hours

6 hours 12 hours 24 hours 48 hours 72 hours

Placebo - Cohort 1

Istaroxime 0.5 µg/Kg/min

Placebo - Cohort 2

Istaroxime 1.0 µg/Kg/min

20

20

15

15

10

10

*

(mL/min/m2)eGFR

GFR

5

(mL/min/m2)eGFR

5

0

0

-5

-5

Infusion period

Infusion period

-10

-10

-15

-15

-20

Placebo - Cohort 1

Istaroxime 0.5 µg/Kg/min

Placebo - Cohort 2

Istaroxime 1.0 µg/Kg/min

-20

* p-value = 0.044

Baseline

24 hours

48 hours

72 hours

Baseline

24 hours

48 hours

72 hours

Data shown as means and standard errors

11

Istaroxime - Acute Heart Failure

Next Steps

Objective: Create a strong phase 3 and partnership position -

AHF

Next Steps

  • Execute an additional study that is expected to complete Phase 2 and inform Phase 3
    • 300 patients, 75 centers globally (estimates)
  • Leverage characteristics in a target population that most particularly benefit from the unique attributes of the drug: low blood pressure and/or diuretic resistance
  • Increase infusion time to >24 hours (ideally 48-96 hours)
  • Include measures that can be pivotal for phase 3

Planned study start up in 2H 2020 to be in a position to

commence in early 2021 with resourcing

12

Early Cardiogenic Shock Treatment

Istaroxime Potential Opportunity for Accelerated Approval Pathway

Cardiogenic shock is a severe presentation of heart failure characterized by very low blood

pressure and hypoperfusion accompanied by high PCWP and decreased urine output

No Satisfactory Pharmacological Intervention

Challenges

to Reverse the Conditions

High Associated Mortality and Morbidity

Sponsors are potentially not required to show a benefit other

FDA Regulatory Guidance

than an increase in blood pressure to support approval of

drugs to treat hypotension in the setting of shock1. (Precedent:

with Break-Through Therapy

NDA for Giapreza® (IV Angiotensin II), approved in 2017 for increasing

Designation Potential

MAP in distributive shock)2

Guidance and precedent lead us to believe there may be

opportunities for an accelerated regulatory pathway and review

  1. Kosaraju A, Hai O. Cardiogenic Shock. [Updated 2019 Jan 25]. In: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK482255/

CSRC Think Tank - July 24, 2019

13

2) Senatore et al., Am J Cardiovasc Drugs, February 2019, Volume 19, Issue 1, pp 11-20(https://doi.org/10.1007/s40256-018-0297-9)

Istaroxime SBP Change from Baseline to 6 or 24 Hours from the Phase 2a and 2b Dose Groups

SBP Mean Change ± SE (mmHg)

Istaroxime has the potential to improve blood pressure

and organ perfusion in patients with AHF

20.0

18.0

16.0

14.0

12.0

10.0

8.0

6.0

4.0

2.0

0.0

2a Study

2b Study

2a Study

2b Study

2a Study

0.5 µg/kg/min

1.0 µg/kg/min

1.5 µg/kg/min

Study/Dose

Mean SBP at Baseline ~112 mmHg

6 Hours 24 Hours

14

Istaroxime - Early Cardiogenic Shock - Next Steps

Initiate a study in early cardiogenic shock while we

are preparing for the larger phase 2b acute heart

failure study

Next Steps

- ~60 patients conducted in the Europe and US

- Start Q3-2020 with data expected in mid-2021

Phase 2 clinical program suggests a meaningful

increase in blood pressure may be achieved in early

cardiogenic shock by istaroxime

Goal:

  • Improve SBP with acceptable safety profile
    • Increased systolic and diastolic cardiac function without increasing heart rate, risk for arrythmias or myocardial oxygen demand
  • Support a breakthrough therapy regulatory application

15

Pre-Clinical Programs

Novel Oral SERCA2a Activators for HF + Acute Pulmonary Platform

The Company also has early exploratory research programs to identify potential product candidates including:

Cardiovascular

Selective SERCA2a

Dual Mechanism Compounds

Activators

for Heart Failure

Oral & i.v. therapies for chronic heart failure

Oral & i.v. therapies for CHF, AHF

(CHF) and AHF

Attractive approach for heart failure with

preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)

These next generation agents and platform are part of a complete chronic and acute portfolio for licensing / partnership and the market

Acute Pulmonary

KL4 Platform

for lung protection and drug delivery

16

COVID-19

Lung Injury Treatment

Synthetic KL4 Surfactant for the Treatment of Lung Injury in COVID-19 Patients

COVID-19 and ARDS Have A Significant Negative Impact On Surfactant Related Lung Function

Uses angiosten-

ACE2 is a surface molecule on

Damaged Type 2 cells

Increased likelihood of

converting enzyme 2

alveolar Type 2 cells of lungs,

results in impaired

mechanical ventilation

(ACE2) for entry into

the source of surfactant in the

surfactant production

host cells

lung

  • COVID-19infection can cause serious lung injury resulting in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) - a condition with high mortality and no approved drug therapies and where surfactant abnormalities are an important factor.
  • Recent publications suggest that lung fibrosis and severe interstitial changes occur in COVID-19 patients who developed ARDS1, 2, 3.
    • These changes resemble those seen in premature infants who are initially ventilated due to RDS and later develop bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD).
    • These observations support the rationale for use of exogenous surfactant in the treatment of ARDS

caused by COVID-19.

1)

Bernheim, A., X. Mei, et al. (2020). "Chest CT Findings in Coronavirus Disease-19(COVID-19): Relationship to Duration of Infection." Radiology: 200463.

2)

Hosseiny, M., S. Kooraki, et al. (2020). "Radiology Perspective of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): Lessons From Severe Acute Respiratory

Syndrome and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome." American Journal of Roentgenology: 1-5.

18

3)

Song, F., N. Shi, et al. (0). "Emerging 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Pneumonia10.1148/radiol.2020200274." Radiology0(0): 200274

KL4 Surfactant Significantly Reduced Mortality in a Pre-Clinical

H5N1 Study - With and Without Anti-Viral Agent

  • Ferrets Infected with highly pathogenic avian (H5N1) influenza
  • Results in significant viral and inflammation related lung damage that

is substantially ameliorated by KL4 surfactant treatment

KL4 = aerosolize KL4 surfactant, WFI = aerosolized water (control), AVD = aerosolized KL4 surfactant + antiviral

19

Surfactant Administration In Severe COVID-19 Lung Injury May Have Potential to Provide Significant Benefits

  • We believe our synthetic KL4 surfactant may have the potential to mitigate surfactant deficiency and resist the widespread surfactant destruction that can occur as a result of COVID-19
  • Synthetic KL4 surfactant removes any immunological concerns and has manufacturing scalability versus animal- derived surfactants

Pre-clinical and clinical evidence shows surfactant replacement therapy has the potential to:

Improve

  • Lung function
  • Gas exchange and oxygenation
  • Lung compliance

Decrease

  • Inflammation in the lung
  • Which may decrease lung damage, facilitate recovery and decrease mechanical ventilation

References in appendix

20

Clinical Proposal:

Lucinactant (KL4 Surfactant) For The Treatment of COVID-19

Initial phase 2 study will be to demonstrate changes in physiological parameters in COVID-19 associated lung injury and ARDS

  • Up to 20 patients from 4-5 US sites (lead by institutions in Boston & Durham, NC)
  • Dosing through the endotracheal tube, target 80 mg TPL/kg. Repeat dosing based

on improvement in oxygenation

  • Planned outcome measures (TBD):
    • Physiologic response: Oxygenation Index (OI)
    • Lung compliance on the ventilator
    • Clinical parameters (time on MV, days in ICU, mortality)

Expected recruitment in approximately 3 - 6 months of time

(once completed of approval process and trial initiated - depending on COVID-19 rates)

• If study outcomes are favorable, plan would be to initiate 2 expanded trials to assess:

― Expanded study in ventilated patients to establish outcomes

― Aerosolized delivery to avoid mechanical ventilation (similar to our respiratory distress syndrome studies)

21

Evidence of KL4 Surfactant Potential Utility in COVID-19 - Demonstrated Utility Across Various Respiratory Distress

Demonstrated Utility of KL4

Extensive Studies in

13 studies for intratracheal administration including RDS, BPD, acute

Acute Lung Conditions:

hypoxemic respiratory failure and adults with ARDS

2,148 patients enrolled | 1,028 treated

Aerosolized KL4 surfactant studied in 366 subjects enrolled, 223 subjects

treated

SARS and Subsequent

CEO testified before congressional committee regarding KL4 for the treatment

Support for Acute Lung

of SARS

Injury Studies

~$10M of NIH support for clinical and non-clinical programs including lung

protection studies involving viral infections with H1N1 and RDS

American Thoracic

KL4 surfactant has to the potential to be employed to protect the lung and

Society

reduce mortality in patients exposed to highly pathogenic influenza as well as

Presentation

against pandemic strains

In May 2018 data from a preclinical animal model of a highly

pathogenic H5N1 viralpneumonia was presented showing aerosolized

KL4 surfactant reduced lung inflammation and improved overall survival

We have been evaluating the applicability of KL4 surfactant for respiratory

distress as well as influenza long before the COVID-19 pandemic

22

AEROSURF®

Synthetic KL4 Surfactant with Proprietary Aerosol Delivery System for the Treatment of RDS

Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS)

Current Treatment Pathways

  • Premature infants experience respiratory distress syndrome ("RDS") due to lungs lacking endogenous surfactant. Surfactant helps keep lungs open between breaths and gas exchange
  • Physicians have to choose between invasive surfactant delivery with known, significant complications or non-invasive nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) alone (that often fails without surfactant)

AEROSURF

Current Treatment

Non-Invasive Synthetic Surfactant

Invasive Surfactant (~40%)

nCPAP Only (~60%)

Proprietary Synthetic KL4 surfactant1:

- Structurally similar to human lung

Surfactant

surfactant

Animal derived

None

- shown to improve lung function in

premature infants

Method of

Proprietary aerosol delivery system (ADS)

Intubation usually in

nCPAP

combination with

Delivery

with nCPAP

mechanical ventilation

Timely surfactant therapy delivered non-

Avoid exposure to

invasively to avoid potential complications

Timely therapy, but

significant complications

The

Improves respiratory parameters

exposure to known

Foregoing surfactant

AEROSURF

Potential for decreased nCPAP failures and

significant complications

treatment results in

Difference

decreased need for invasive intubation and

associated with invasive

notable nCPAP failure rate

decreased rates of bronchopulmonary

intubation

and intubations

dysplasia (BPD)

1. Liquid KL4surfactant for RDS approved by the FDA. Lyophilized KL4 currently being developed for AEROSURF

24

AEROSURF® - Potential to Impact the Clinical Course of RDS

Building Evidence From Nearly 400 Patients Studied

Long-Term

Outcomes

Reduced Rates and

Severity of BPD

Noninvasive RDS

treatment

Study results across each

of these important

parameters show evidence

of a potential impact on the clinical course of RDS and respiratory health of preterm infants

Less Intubation

and Respiratory

Support Required

Improved

Respiratory

Parameters

Decreased Rate of

nCPAP Failures

25

AEROSURF® Program Evolution and Strategy

Mitigating Risks and Strengthening Our Approach

Program Evolution

Completed three phase 2a

and 2b trials

Efficacy in reducing nCPAP failure and the need for intubation

Transitioned to the newly-

developed ADS

Safety profile supports

employing a dosing regimen to deliver more aerosolized surfactant in a shorter time period

Program Strategy

Execute a small (n=~80 - 90) Bridging Study to transition to EOP2 / Phase 3

Demonstrate the new ADS works

and supplement phase 2 data

Optimize dosing with more drug

and shorter repeat intervals

Leverage China, the largest market for RDS and surfactants, and use the

partnership with Lee's to help fund

study in a non-dilutive manner

26

Summary

Business Development Focus

Short- term

Mid-term

(Data & EOP2)

Long-term

(Strategy)

We are actively engaged in discussions with multiple

companies with a proactive focus as follows:

Cardiovascular Partner - China

Pure SERCA2a Pharma Partner - Global

AEROSURF® / KL4 - Project Financing Model

Heart Failure Portfolio Partner - Global

Rosta Out-License - Global AEROSURF / KL4 - Regional or Global

Portfolio Optimization and Expansion

Retained US Co-Promo Rights

28

Financial Summary & Capitalization as of June 30, 2020

  • Cash & Equivalents of $31.5 million
  • Debt: ~$2.4M bank credit facility as of August 13, 2020 due in March 2022

Securities

Common Equivalents

Common Stock

16,868,732

Options (WAEP $17.41)

1,761,949

RSUs

35,000

Warrants (WAEP $16.38)

7,913,900

Fully Diluted

26,579,581

29

Multiple Development and Business Activities Create a Robust Outlook of Potential Milestones

Strategy for Value Creation

Planned Milestones

  • Three clinical programs focused on significant markets with unmet needs
  • Multiple clinical and business milestones which have the potential to be catalysts

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Early Cardiogenic Shock Study

Data,

FDA Mtg

Data,

Milestones

AEROSURF Bridging Study

Acute Heart Failure Study

EOP2 Mtg into

(transition to Phase 3)

Ph3, potential

partnering

Data, FDA

Clinical

EOP2 into Ph3

KL4 Surfactant

COVID-19

Lung Injury

Data

Treatment

Advance Pre-Clinical Oral Heart Failure Agents, LS and KL4 platform studies

Corporate Milestones

NASDAQ up listing

SERCA2a & CV deal process

Rosta deal process

To be updated once full assessment of potential

(potential for out-license)

COVID-19 impact to trial conduct is fully understood

4

2020 / 1H 2021 Planned Events

  • AEROSURF bridge study start, and final data
  • Nasdaq Listing (and raise)
  • Istaroxime Cardiogenic Shock study start, data read out
  • COVID-19KL4 surfactant study (IND, study start, data read out as well as government engagement for possible funding)
  • Heart Failure BD deliverables
  • AHF study start up
  • Pre-ClinicalStudies

30

Windtree Therapeutics

"Striving to deliver Hope for a Lifetime!"

Appendix

Cardiac Output, Blood Pressure and Renal Function are Critical Factors in Managing AHF Patients and Their Outcomes

In-Hospital Mortality Rates by Admission

Systolic Blood Pressure Deciles (n = 48,567)

Gheorghiade, M. et al. JAMA 2006;296:2217-2226.

33

Istaroxime Phase 2a (HORIZON-HF) Study

  • Multicenter, double blind, placebo-controlled, doses 6-hour infusion of istaroxime 0.5, 1.0, 1.5 ug/kg/min, conducted in the EU
  • Hospitalized with AHF, with criteria including:
    • LVEF ≤ 35%
    • SBP 90-150 mmHg
  • N=120 (30/group)
  • Significant improvement in PCWP, SBP, heart rate was lower. Istaroxime was generally well tolerated with no unexpected adverse events

Primary Endpoint:

PCWP Significant Improvements

Dose-dependent Increase in SBP

34

Istaroxime Phase 2b Study

Favorable Profile Observed with 24-hour Holter Monitoring

Clinically significant arrhythmias

Clinically significant arrhythmias

12.0%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

25.0%

10.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

8.0%

20.0%

12.5%

15.0%

6.0%

10.0%

10.0%

10.0%

4.0%

2.4%

2.4%

2.4%

2.0%

5.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Baseline

Day 1 (Infusion)

Day 2

Baseline

Day 1 (Infusion)

Day 2

Placebo - Cohort 1

Istaroxime 0.5 µg/Kg/min

Placebo - Cohort 2

Istaroxime 1.0 µg/Kg/min

Ventricular Tachycardia

Ventricular Tachycardia

47.4%

47.4%

50.0%

43.9%

46.3%

42.1%

80.0%

60.0%60.0%

60.0%

40.0%

31.7%

60.0%

50.0%

50.0%

30.0%

40.0%

20.0%

40.0%

10.0%

20.0%

0.0%

Baseline

Day 1

Day 2

0.0%

(Infusion)

Baseline

Day 1 (Infusion)

Day 2

Placebo - Cohort 1

Istaroxime 0.5 µg/Kg/min

Placebo - Cohort 2

Istaroxime 1.0 µg/Kg/min

PVCs (n°/24 hours) shown as median, ventricular tachycardia and clinically significant arrhythmias shown as percentage of patients

35

Istaroxime Phase 2b Adverse Events

Pooled placebo

istaroxime 0.5

istaroxime 1.0

Event

mg/Kg/min

mg/Kg/min

(n=39)

(n=41)

(n=40)

All adverse events

23

(59.0%)

31

(75.6%)

33

(82.5%)

Adverse events leading to

1

(2.6%)

-

4 (10.0%)

discontinuation

Serious adverse events

2

(5.1%)

2

(4.9%)

6 (15.0%)

Cardiac death

-

-

1

(2.5%)

Cardiogenic shock

-

-

1 (2.5%)*

Cardiac failure

1

(2.6%)

2

(4.9%)

3

(7.5%)

Renal embolism

-

-

1

(2.5%)

Transient ischemic attack

1

(2.6%)

-

-

Hyperventilation

1

(2.6%)

-

-

Hypotension

1

(2.6%)

-

-

Adverse Drug Reactions†

10

(25.6%)

23

(56.1%)

25

(62.5%)

Cardiovascular††

9 (23.1%)

4 (9.8%)

7 (17.5%)

Gastrointestinal‡

2

(5.1%)

4

(9.8%)

14

(35.0%)

Infusion site pain/inflammation

-

20

(48.8%)

13

(32.5%)

Note: data shown as n° patients (%) - patients can have more than one event during the 30-day follow up period

  • Same patient who then died, and 1 additional death occurred at Day 31 (cardiac death) outside the 30 day window
    † Adverse Drug Reactions are AEs related to study drug
    ††Most common - arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation, cardiac failure, ventricular tachycardia
    ‡ Most common - abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea

36

Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS)

Current Treatment Pathways

Premature infants experience RDS due to underdeveloped lungs lacking endogenous surfactant.

Surfactant helps keep lungs open between breaths and proper gas exchange

Initial treatment options include

~40%

invasive and noninvasive methods:

~60%

Surfactant

+

Invasive mechanical

nCPAP support until endogenous

therapy

ventilation (IMV)

surfactant production

vs.

Animal-derived surfactant

Noninvasive nasal delivery of continuous

Delivered via intubation, usually in

positive airway pressure (nCPAP)

combination with mechanical ventilation

Supports breathing

TRADE-OFFS

Timely therapy delivery

Avoid exposure to significant complications

vs.

vs.

Exposure to known significant

Foregoing surfactant treatment results in

complications

notable nCPAP failure rate

Ultimately, more than 50% of RDS infants are intubated and ventilated

Source: Windtree and third-party market research

37

Windtree Technology Platform - AEROSURF®

Proprietary Synthetic

+

Proprietary Innovative Aerosol

KL4 Surfactant

Delivery System (ADS)

Structurally similar to human lung surfactant

Liquid KL4 surfactant (intratracheal instillate)

for RDS approved by the FDA

Lyophilized KL4 surfactant currently being

developed for AEROSURF

Utilizing pressure and heated capillary has demonstrated

ability to aerosolize KL4 surfactant

Controlled, effective and reproducible performance

validated in studies

  • KL4 surfactant has been shown to improve lung function in premature infants, resulting in decreased nCPAP failures and need for invasive intubation
  • KL4 surfactant also has anti-inflammatory and other potentially positive attributes

38

Transformative Potential of AEROSURF®

BENEFITS

RISKS

Surfactant

Therapy

Reversing surfactant deficiency has

a profound positive impact on

respiration

Surfactant therapy delivers

near-immediate clinical

improvement

BPD

Infection, ventilator-induced

pneumonia

Bradycardia, hypertension, and

hypoxemia

Peri-dosing events associated with

bolus administration

Airway trauma

Lung injury

Pain, discomfort

Long-term impacts including vocal

cord damage, asthma, lung damage

nCPAP

Respiratory Support

Avoids exposure to the risks

of invasive delivery of

surfactant therapy

Negative impacts of delayed

surfactant replacement

therapy (SRT)

Prolonged RDS until either

endogenous surfactant production or transfer to invasive surfactant therapy

Significant rate of nCPAP failure leading to delayed surfactant therapy via intubation and mechanical ventilation

The potential for

AEROSURF

The benefits of traditional surfactant therapy without the complications associated with intubation and mechanical ventilation

Noninvasive administration

eliminates or reduces the need

to delay surfactant therapy

Synthetic formulation

Reduced morbidity

Lower total cost of care

39

References Supporting Utilization of KL4 Surfactant for the Treatment of Lung Injury

  1. Hoffmann, M., H. Kleine-Weber, et al. (2020). "The novel coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV) uses the SARS-coronavirus receptor ACE2 and the cellular protease TMPRSS2 for entry into target cells 10.1101/2020.01.31.929042." bioRxiv: 2020.01.31.929042.
  2. Bernheim, A., X. Mei, et al. (2020). "Chest CT Findings in Coronavirus Disease-19(COVID-19): Relationship to Duration of Infection." Radiology: 200463.
  3. Hosseiny, M., S. Kooraki, et al. (2020). "Radiology Perspective of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): Lessons From Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and Middle East
    Respiratory Syndrome." American Journal of Roentgenology: 1-5.
  4. Song, F., N. Shi, et al. (0). "Emerging 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Pneumonia10.1148/radiol.2020200274." Radiology0(0): 200274
  5. Gregory TJ, Steinberg KP, Spragg R, Gadek JE, Hyers TM, Longmore WJ, et al. Bovine surfactant therapy for patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 1997;155:1309-1315.
  6. Bernard GR, Artigas A, Brigham KL, Carlet J, Falke K, Hudson L, et al. The American-European consensus conference on ARDS. Definitions, mechanisms, relevant outcomes, and clinical trial coordination. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 1994;149:818-824.
  7. Nicholas TE, Doyle IR, Bersten AD. Surfactant replacement therapy in ARDS. White knight or noise in the system? Thorax. 1997;52:195-197.
  8. Brandstetter RD, Sharma KC, DellaBadia M, Cabreros LJ, Kabinoff GS. Adult respiratory distress syndrome: A disorder in need of improved outcome. Heart & Lung. 1997;26:3-14.
  9. Wiedemann HP, Tai DY. Adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS): Current management, future directions. Cleve Clin J Med. 1997;64:365-372.
  10. Fulkerson WJ, MacIntyre N, Stamler J, Crapo JD. Pathogenesis and treatment of the adult respiratory distress syndrome. Arch Intern Med. 1996;156:29-38.
  11. Schuster DP, Kollef MH. Acute respiratory distress syndrome. Disease A Month. 1996;42:267-326.
  12. Schuster DP, Kollef MH. The acute respiratory distress syndrome. New Engl J Med. 1995;332:27-37.
  13. Sachdeva RC, Guntupalli KK. Acute respiratory distress syndrome. Crit Care Clin. 1997;13:503-521.
  14. Ashbaugh DG, Bigelow DB, Petty TL, Levine BE. Acute respiratory distress in adults. Lancet. 1967;2:319-323.
  15. Petty TL, Reiss OK, Paul GW, et al., Characteristics of pulmonary surfactant in adult respiratory distress syndrome associated with trauma and shock. Am Rev Respir Dis. 1977;115:531-536.
  16. Petty TL, Silvers, Paul GW, Stanford RE. Abnormalities on lung properties and surfactant function in adult respiratory distress syndrome. Chest. 1979;75:571-574.
  17. Hallman M, Spragg RG, Harrell JH, Moser KM, Gluck L. Evidence of lung surfactant abnormality in respiratory failure: Study of bronchoalveolar lavage phospholipids, surface activity, phospholipase activity, and plasma myoinositol. J Clin Invest. 1982;70:673-683.
  18. Pison U, Seeger W, Buchhorn R, Joka T, Brand M, Obertacke U, et al. Surfactant abnormalities in patients with respiratory failure after multiple trauma. Am Rev Respir Dis. 1989;140:1033-1039.
  19. Pison U, Overtacke U, Brand M, Seeger W, Joka T, Bruch J, et al. Altered pulmonary surfactant in uncomplicated and septicemia-complicated courses of acute respiratory failure. J Trauma. 1990;30:19-26.
  20. Gregory TJ, Longmore WJ, Moxley MA, Whitsett JA, Reed CR, Fowler AI, et al. Surfactant chemical composition and biophysical activity in acute respiratory distress syndrome. J Clin Invest. 1991;88:1976-1981.
  21. Greene KE, Wright JR, Steinburg KP, et al., Serial changes in surfactant-associated proteins in lung and serum before and after onset of ARDS. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 1999;160:1843-1850

40

Surfactant in ARDS References

  1. Gregory TJ, Steinberg KP, Spragg R, Gadek JE, Hyers TM, Longmore WJ, et al. Bovine surfactant therapy for patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 1997;155:1309-1315.
  2. Wiedemann H, Baughman R, de Boisblanc E, et al., A multi centered trail in human sepsis-induced ARDS of aerosolized synthetic surfactant (Exosurf). Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 1992; 145:A184.
  3. Weg JG, Balk RA, Tharratt RS, et al., Safety and potential efficacy of an aerosolized surfactant in human sepsis-induced adult respiratory distress syndrone. JAMA 1994;272:1433-1438.
  4. Anzueto A, Baughman RP, Guntapalli KK, et al., Aerosolized surfactant in adults with sepsis-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome. New Engl J Med. 1996;334:1417-1421.
  5. Spragg RG, Gilliard N, Richman P, et al., Acute effects of a single dose of porcine surfactant on patients with the acute respiratory distress syndrome. Chest 1994;105:195-202.
  6. Walmrath D, Gunther A, Ardeschir H, et al., Bronchoscopic surfactant administration in patients with severe adult respiratory distress syndrome and sepsis. Am J Respir Crit Care Med 1996;154:57-62.
  7. Walmrath D, Grimminger F, Papert D, et al., Bronchoscopic administration of bovine natural surfactant in ARDS and septic shock: impact on gas exchange and haemodynamics. Eur Respir J. 2002;19:805-810.
  8. Wilson DF, Zaritsky A, Bauman LA, et al., Instillation of calf lung surfactant extract (calfactant) is beneficial in pediatric acute hypoxemic respiratory failure. Crit Care Med 1999;27:188-195.
  9. Willson DF, Zaritsky A, Bauman LA, Dockery K, James RL, Conrad D, Craft H, Novotny WE, Egan EA, Dalton H. Instillation of calf lung surfactant extract (calfactant) is beneficial in pediatric acute hypoxemic respiratory failure. Members of the Mid-Atlantic Pediatric Critical Care Network. Crit Care Med. 1999;27(1):188-95.
  10. Willson DF, Thomas NJ, Markovitz BP, Bauman LA, DiCarlo JV, Pon S, Jacobs BR, Jefferson LS, Conaway MR, Egan EA; Pediatric Acute Lung Injury and Sepsis Investigators. Effect of exogenous surfactant (calfactant) in pediatric acute lung injury: a randomized controlled trial. JAMA. 2005;293(4):470-6.
  11. Willson DF, Thomas NJ, Tamburro R, Truemper E, Truwit J, Conaway M, Traul C, Egan EE; Pediatric Acute Lung and Sepsis Investigators Network. Pediatric calfactant in acute respiratory distress syndrome trial. Pediatr Crit Care Med. 2013;14(7):657-65.
  12. Willson DF, Truwit JD, Conaway MR, Traul CS, Egan EE. The Adult Calfactant in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Trial. Chest. 2015;148(2):356-364.
  13. Walmrath D, De Vaal JB, Bruining HA, et al. Treatment of ARDS with a recombinant SP-C(rSP-C) based synthetic surfactant. Am J Respir Crit Care Med 2000;161:A379.
  14. Spragg RG, Lewis JF, Wurst W, Häfner D, Baughman RP, Wewers MD, Marsh JJ. Treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome with recombinant surfactant protein C surfactant. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2003;167(11):1562-6.
  15. Spragg RG, Lewis JF, Walmrath HD, Johannigman J, Bellingan G, Laterre PF, Witte MC, Richards GA, Rippin G, Rathgeb F, Häfner D, Taut FJ, Seeger W. Effect of recombinant surfactant protein C-based surfactant on the acute respiratory distress syndrome. N Engl J Med. 2004;351(9):884-92.
  16. Taut FJ, Rippin G, Schenk P, Findlay G, Wurst W, Häfner D, Lewis JF, Seeger W, Günther A, Spragg RG. A Search for subgroups of patients with ARDS who may benefit from surfactant replacement therapy: a pooled analysis of five studies with recombinant surfactant protein-C surfactant (Venticute). Chest. 2008;134(4):724-32.
  17. Spragg RG, Taut FJ, Lewis JF, Schenk P, Ruppert C, Dean N, Krell K, Karabinis A, Günther A. Recombinant surfactant protein C-based surfactant for patients with severe direct lung injury. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2011;183(8):1055-61.
  18. Wiswell TE, Smith RM, Katz LB, et al., Bronchopulmonary segmental lavage with Surfaxin (KL4-surfactant) for acute respiratory distress syndrome. Am J Respir Crit Care Med 1999;160:1188-1195.

41

Disclaimer

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 09:05:03 UTC
