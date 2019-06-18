Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wine and Beer: Better with Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 01:54pm EDT

June 18, 2019

For those people who enjoy a glass of Cabernet, Sauvignon Blanc, or Pilsner, you know that the temperature of that beverage is key to its enjoyment. Serve a red wine too chilled, and it ruins the flavor. And let's not even get into the flavor of a warm lager. If you're curious about how temperature affects the flavor of wine, check out this short and entertaining video from Wine Folly. AskMen Basics likewise provides a guide to beer temperatures.

Don't let the yeast overheat

Before the beverage gets bottled and you sit down to enjoy it at the local pub, temperature plays another critical role: it is a key factor in the fermentation process. Such processes can vary greatly. It's not just the ingredients that differ among various types of beers and wines; how the maker controls environmental conditions such as temperature during fermentation can lead to dramatically different flavors and qualities.

Variances in temperature result in differences in fermentation speed and flavor development. Since the fermentation process is exothermic - meaning it creates its own heat - temperatures in the fermentation tanks naturally rise. But the yeasts at the heart of the process are living organisms, and they can go dormant if it's too cold, can get out of control of it's too warm, and can self-destruct if there are too many temperature fluctuations. Any of these situations will have a negative effect on the taste of the beverage.

Of course, there are other key environmental factors that vintners and brewers must monitor and control. In addition to temperature, these include things such as sugar and CO2 levels, humidity, and the environment outside the tank. In breweries and wineries across the world, new technologies are helping to monitor these elements to make sure that the fermentation process goes smoothly and that the end result is exactly what the vintner or brewer intended.

Technology to the rescue

One of Adesto's customers has devised a fermentation tank networked communication system to ensure tanks can be kept at their precise and proper temperatures. The solution comprises sensors, software and plug-and-play controls that are scalable to fit nearly any size of operation, including monitoring across multiple locations. Since managers can use it to set and monitor the temperature, control coolant levels, and set alerts - with no human intervention required - the solution can dramatically increase the reliability of the tank monitoring process, and increase overall energy efficiency.

At the heart of solution are multiple technologies from Adesto, including our SmartServer, Power Line Communications, and other technologies. In one product, Adesto's SmartServer acts as a hub, communicating with the networked thermostats over existing power wires. As such, it monitors conditions, logs data, initiates event responses, kicks off scheduled events, and sends notifications when needed. And it does all of this in a wet industrial environment where reliability is key.

For facility managers that don't want to purchase an expensive server or maintain a complex operating system, the SmartServer is ideal. It's a highly reliable yet affordable edge server with no moving parts, making it simple to install and maintain.

The road to Adesto

The customer previously used Free Topology (FT) technology with wired twisted pair as the basis of their monitoring solutions. They were later able to make a smooth transition to use SmartServer and PLC technology because there was no need to add more wires.

For customers who use it, the solution is typically retrofitted, installed in a facility where managers are looking to overcome arduous manual processes for managing a tank farm, but don't want to rip out and replace their existing infrastructure.

Such a solution has applications beyond wine and beer fermentation. For example, there is a growing trend toward indoor agriculture, where it's important to monitor and control irrigation, humidity, lighting, and other environmental factors.

Fermentation monitoring, control, and beyond with Adesto

Adesto's control networking solutions are used by companies who want to easily get going with their application. Our new SmartServer IoT can take these solutions to new and exciting levels, with an architecture that is designed for modern web services.

With SmartServer IoT, companies can seamlessly and securely connect to cloud platforms for increased efficiencies and predictive analytics. Vintners and brewers using a system based on this technology would be able to access data generated by their fermentation tanks to gain deeper insights into the effects of temperature and other environmental conditions on their fermentation process, and more efficiently create beverages that meet their exacting specifications. This could mean better processes, better production, and better wine. Cheers!

Recent Posts

June 7, 2019 | Paul Hill

Stability is an important consideration in embedded design, but electronic systems can suffer malfunctions triggered by a myriad of root causes. These include poor signal...

Read More

May 30, 2019 | Gordon Grice

In high-density IoT applications that require peer to peer interactions and real-time control, OEMs often struggle with the tradeoff between cost, I/O point count and...

Read More

Disclaimer

Adesto Technologies Corp. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 17:53:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:31pXERO : announces smarter tools to help accountants and bookkeepers manage their digital practice
BU
02:31pGlobal Software Leaders Xero and Stripe Join Forces to Bring Seamless Payments to Millions of Small Businesses
BU
02:31pPCI-SIG : ® Announces Upcoming PCI Express® 6.0 Specification to Reach 64 GT/s
BU
02:31pDorel Announces Intention to Appoint New Members to its Board of Directors
GL
02:29pTRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations May 4, 2019 and May 5, 2018 (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:29pABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY : Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Supreme Committee for Abu Dhabi's Water and Electricity
AQ
02:29pFIRST INTERSTATE BANK : President and CEO Kevin P. Riley Appointed to Federal Reserve System's Federal Advisory Council
BU
02:28pB&H Offers Incredible Savings During Mega Deal Zone Event
BU
02:28pASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:24pOCEANAGOLD : LGUs push for non-renewal of OceanaGold's Didipio FTAA
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Medical device maker Ambu's shares dive after new CEO cuts outlook
2ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Wafer maker Siltronic hits 3-year low as U.S. Huawei ban bites
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : BRITISH BUSINESSES SITTING ON £600BN THAT COULD BE USED TO FUND GROWTH

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About