WineBid : Will Continue To Grow At Record Pace Says Outgoing CEO

10/18/2018 | 07:31pm CEST

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WineBid Inc, the premier Internet auction for fine and rare wines, has announced CEO Jerome Zech will step down in the first quarter of 2019. WineBid is coming off a record year in 2017, and 2018 is on track to be the most profitable year yet. Zech will leave the company in an excellent position to continue its growth.

"Since 1996, WineBid has been focused on developing the best platform to auction fine and rare wines. Our stellar management team will remain in place, and I look forward to working with the new CEO to ensure a seamless transition. I will also remain as a consultant to WineBid after my departure," said Zech.

Zech joined WineBid as the CEO in 2000, just as technology-based companies were finding their footing. During his tenure, the company has grown by every measure, including revenue, profits, new customers and number of bottles sold. He also oversaw the development of proprietary auction tracking tools and the state-of-art Napa Valley wine warehouse.

In 2015, Zech led WineBid in a rebrand, giving customers new ways to discover wine on the site. That same year, he launched WineBid's sister site, Peloton Imports, a retail wine site to make affordable wines from Europe readily available stateside. Zech truly stands behind the philosophy that fine wine should be accessible to everyone. For the last 17 years, WineBid has participated in the Hospices de Beaune and Premiere Napa Valley auctions, to include these unique insider wines in the WineBid inventory.

While WineBid has always been a leader in technology, every bottle of wine is still inspected and placed by hand. "It's best for the wine and therefore best for the company," said Zech, who is pleased to support the company into its next phase.

The WineBid board has engaged executive search firm Spencer Stuart to find a successor to Zech.

About WineBid: Established in 1996, WineBid is the largest online auction for fine and rare wines with more than 100,000 registered bidders worldwide. WineBid and Peloton Imports are based in Napa, California. For more information, visit www.winebid.com or www.pelotonimports.com or call (888) 638-8968.

Contact: Brooke Hilton, pr@winebid.com, or (888) 638-8968 x213

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winebid-will-continue-to-grow-at-record-pace-says-outgoing-ceo-300733783.html

SOURCE WineBid


© PRNewswire 2018
