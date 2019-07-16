Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WineaPAWlooza 2019 Announces 16 Opportunities for Animal and Wine Enthusiasts to Purchase Unique Auction Lots

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

Napa Valley, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The exclusive auction lots for Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch’s (JARR’s) annual WineaPAWlooza fundraiser are now available. The money raised from this event’s treasured lots help raise the critical funds necessary for JARR to stem the tide of animal deaths from euthanasia and solve some of the most pressing problems regarding animal abandonment and maltreatment, and the negative impact on the environment.

This year’s lots feature 16 unique contributions from some of Napa Valley’s most exquisite and famed wineries and vintners, along with immersive wine experiences that are only offered through this event. Here are just a few of the treats included within the lots:

Also included is a very special Fund-A-Need lot (JARR’s Moonshot). This lot is specifically focused on supporting the construction of a sustainable ranch, to deliver to the world a fully sustainable working model for animal advocacy and rescue that will serve as a blueprint for other change leaders, with the goal of replicating it 100 times over the next five years.

As of today, these lots can be bid on through a proxy bidding process. Proxy bidding is a great way for those of you outside of the Napa Valley area to show your commitment and support for Jameson’s animal advocacy and welfare work.

The auction lots help round out a spectacular night hosted by Michael Uytengsu, including a grand tasting and dinner menu prepared by guest celebrity chef Casey Thompson (former star of Bravo’s reality show Top Chef). The evening’s high-energy live auction is led by world-famous wine auctioneer Fritz Hatton and will prove to be an epic and fun performance, as it has in years past.

Because of evenings like these and the money raised from past auction lots, JARR has been able to help 12,000 animals and their humans in our community and beyond through vital animal programs. This year’s lots will help ensure these programs stay running and we continue to affect real change.

For questions regarding the live auction lots or the proxy bidding process, please email Cofounder, Monica Stevens, monica@jamesonrescueranch.org.

About Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch

Founded in 2014 by David and Monica Stevens (proprietors of 750 Wines), Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch (JARR) is a 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit organization that is transforming the way we think about animal welfare and advocacy. Seeking to engender systemic change in the outdated industry of animal rescue, which suffers from a significant lack of transparency and accountability, JARR is committed to ending animal hunger, cruelty, and overpopulation.

To learn more about JARR and how you can help, please visit http://www.jamesonanimalrescueranch.org
#savinganimalsandtheplanet—together

Brad Schomburg, Director of Communications
Brad[at]jamesonrescueranch.org

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:55pMEDIOS : gains Austrian family office as an investor
PU
02:55pAIR CANADA : Media Advisory - Air Canada to Present Second Quarter 2019 Results
PU
02:54pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Paraguay taxi drivers again at war with Uber
AQ
02:52pMCDONALD : Strikes Delivery Deal with DoorDash -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:51pCAPRICORN BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc./
AQ
02:51pALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. : Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 2.750% Senior Notes Due 2020 and 4.600% Senior Notes Due 2022
PR
02:50pCVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPN OPPRTNITY : Net Asset Value Weekly to 28 June 2019
PU
02:50pLINCOLN ELECTRIC : Releases the 4th Generation of VIKING 2450 and 3350 Series Welding Helmets
PU
02:50pMANITOWOC : IDP supplies over 35 Potain cranes for major new development in Egypt
PU
02:50pERG Leadership Alliance Gathers Diversity Leaders to Share Best Practices at Inaugural Symposium
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J warns of hit from generic drugs in third quarter, shares fall
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : drops cheapest Model X, S variants, cuts prices to simplify lineup
3BAYER AG : BAYER : shares up 1.8% trade after U.S. Roundup rule
4A.G. BARR PLC : A G BARR : Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr says profits to fall 20%
5TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL : Norway's Telenor CEO sees decision on 5G supplier in fourth quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About