Winfull : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT PROFIT WARNING

02/23/2020 | 11:19pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 183)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that, based on a preliminary review of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the six months ended 31 December 2019, it is expected that the Group is likely to record a consolidated loss attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2019 as compared to a consolidated profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2018.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the shares of the Company.

Reference is made to the announcement of Winfull Group Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 18 February 2020 in relation to the profit warning of the Company (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise specified, capital terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

- 1 -

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that based on a preliminary review of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the six months ended 31 December 2019 (the "Period"), it is expected that the Group is likely to record a loss before income tax in the consolidated financial results of the Company for the Period in the range of HK$40 million to HK$45 million as compared to the profit before income tax of a consolidated financial results of the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2018 of approximately HK$23 million.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the results of the Group for the Period. The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by management of the Company based on information currently available to the Board, including the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the Period, and is not based on any figures or information which have been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the shares of the Company. The interim results of the Company for the Period will be released in due course.

By order of the Board

Winfull Group Holdings Limited

Pong Wilson Wai San

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's executive directors are Mr. Pong Wilson Wai San and Mr. Lee Wing Yin, the Company's non-executive director is Mr. Lai Hin Wing Henry and the Company's independent non-executive directors are Mr. Koo Fook Sun Louis, Ms. Yeung Wing Yan Wendy and Mr. Lung Hung Cheuk respectively.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Winfull Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 04:18:05 UTC
