Winfull : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT PROFIT WARNING

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that, based on a preliminary review of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the six months ended 31 December 2019, it is expected that the Group is likely to record a consolidated loss attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2019 as compared to a consolidated profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2018.

