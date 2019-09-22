Log in
Wing On International : 2019 Interim Report

09/22/2019 | 11:12pm EDT

CONTENTS

Page

Corporate Information � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

1-2

Chairman's Statement � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

3-6

Independent Review Report � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

7

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss - unaudited � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

8

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and

Other Comprehensive Income - unaudited � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

9

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - unaudited � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

10-11

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity - unaudited � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

12-14

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows - unaudited � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

15

Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

16-44

Supplementary Information � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � �

45-47

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors as now constituted is listed below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Karl C. Kwok, BBS, MH (Chairman)

Mr. Lester Kwok, J.P. (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Mark Kwok

Non-executive Director

Dr. Bill Kwok, J.P.

Independent Non-executive Directors

Miss Maria Tam Wai Chu, GBM, GBS, J.P.

Mr. Iain Ferguson Bruce, CA, FCPA, FHKIoD, FHKSI Mr. Leung Wing Ning

Mr. Nicholas James Debnam

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Iain Ferguson Bruce (Chairman)

Miss Maria Tam Wai Chu

Mr. Leung Wing Ning

Mr. Nicholas James Debnam

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Leung Wing Ning (Chairman)

Mr. Karl C. Kwok

Mr. Nicholas James Debnam

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Leung Wing Ning (Chairman)

Mr. Karl C. Kwok

Mr. Nicholas James Debnam

1

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

CORPORATE INFORMATION

(Continued)

AUDITOR

KPMG

Certified Public Accountants 8th Floor, Prince's Building, 10 Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong.

SECRETARY

Mr. Sin Kar Tim

7th Floor, Wing On Centre, 211 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong.

REGISTERED OFFICE

Victoria Place, 5th Floor, 31 Victoria Street, Hamilton HM 10, Bermuda.

PRINCIPAL OFFICE

7th Floor, Wing On Centre, 211 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong.

Website: www.wingon.hk

SHARE REGISTRARS

Tricor Progressive Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre,

183 Queen's Road East,

Hong Kong.

MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited 4th floor North,

Cedar House,

41 Cedar Avenue,

Hamilton HM 12, Bermuda.

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

2

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

INTERIM RESULTS AND DIVIDEND

For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group's revenue was HK$704.4 million (2018: HK$756.6 million), a decrease of 6.9% due mainly to the decrease in department stores revenue.

Profit attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2019 was HK$575.8 million (2018: HK$804.4 million), a decrease of 28.4% due primarily to the decrease in net valuation gain on investment properties as compared to the corresponding period. Excluding this non-cash item and related deferred tax thereon, the Group's underlying profit attributable to shareholders increased by 37.8% to HK$311.9 million (2018: HK$226.4 million). The increase was attributable mainly to the gain recorded from the Group's investments in securities as opposed to the loss recorded in the same period last year.

Earnings per share decreased by 28.4% to 196.1 HK cents (2018: 273.7 HK cents) per share. Excluding the net valuation gain on investment properties net of related deferred tax thereon, underlying earnings per share for the period increased by 37.7% to 106.2 HK cents (2018: 77.1 HK cents) per share.

The directors have decided to pay an interim dividend of 38 HK cents (2018: 28 HK cents)

per share, absorbing a total amount of HK$111,516,000 (2018: HK$82,288,000). The interim dividend will be paid on 23 October 2019 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company on 14 October 2019. The Register of Members will be closed from 8 October 2019 to 14 October 2019, both dates inclusive, during which period no share transfer will be accepted.

To qualify for the interim dividend, share transfers to be dealt with must be lodged with the Company's Share Registrars, Tricor Progressive Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong before 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 4 October 2019.

LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES

Overall Financial Position

Shareholders' equity at 30 June 2019 was HK$19,517.8 million, an increase of 2.3% as compared to that at 31 December 2018. With cash and listed marketable securities at 30 June 2019 of about HK$3,590.9 million as well as available banking facilities, the Group has sufficient liquidity to meet its current commitments and working capital requirements.

Borrowings and Charges on Group Assets

At 30 June 2019, the Group's total borrowings amounted to HK$121.5 million, a decrease of about HK$18.2 million as compared to that at 31 December 2018 due to partial mortgage loan repayments and exchange differences. The Group's total borrowings of HK$121.5 million relate to a mortgage loan for Australian investment properties. The bulk of the borrowings will be repayable by the end of 2020. Certain assets, comprising principally property interests with a book value of HK$3,248.9 million, have been pledged to banks as collateral security for banking facilities granted to the extent of HK$121.5 million. In view of the existing strong cash position, the Group does not anticipate any liquidity problems.

3

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

(Continued)

LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES (Continued)

Gearing Ratio

The gearing ratio, which is computed from the total borrowings of the Group divided by shareholders' equity of the Group at 30 June 2019, was 0.6% as compared with 0.7% at 31 December 2018.

Funding and Treasury Policies

The Group adopts a prudent funding and treasury policy. To minimise exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations, the Group's borrowings in Australia for its Melbourne investment properties are denominated in Australian dollars. Hence, the foreign exchange exposure is limited to the net investments in overseas subsidiaries of approximately HK$2,886.1 million at 30 June 2019 (at 31 December 2018: HK$2,851.2 million).

The Group's borrowings are on a floating rate basis. For overseas borrowings, when appropriate and at times of interest rate uncertainty or volatility, hedging instruments including swaps and forwards may be used to assist in the Group's management of interest rate exposure. The Group's cash and bank balances are mainly denominated in Hong Kong dollar, United States dollar and Australian dollar.

Capital Commitments and Contingent Liabilities

At 30 June 2019, the total amount of the Group's capital expenditure commitments was HK$28.3 million (at 31 December 2018: HK$27.4 million). As at 30 June 2019, the Group had no contingent liability (at 31 December 2018: HK$ nil).

HALF YEAR BUSINESS REVIEW

Department Store Operations

The Group's department stores business, which serves mainly local customers in Hong Kong, continued to be difficult in the period under review. The unseasonably warm weather in January and February has adversely affected the sales of winter clothing items and winter electrical goods in the first quarter. During the second quarter, the fragile consumer sentiment amid uncertain local market conditions and the mass demonstrations since June continued to impact the department stores' sales although the sales decline was moderate in the second quarter with the launch of extra promotional events. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group's department stores achieved a revenue of HK$459.6 million, a decrease of 11.9% when compared to HK$521.9 million achieved in 2018. Overall, the department stores operating profit for the first half of 2019 decreased by 45.7% to HK$31.2 million (2018: HK$57.5 million), due mainly to the decrease in revenue and thus gross profit.

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

4

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

(Continued)

HALF YEAR BUSINESS REVIEW (Continued)

Property Investments

The Group's property investment income increased by 12.8% to HK$254.5 million (2018: HK$225.7 million) for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Income from the Group's commercial investment properties in Hong Kong increased by 5.9% to HK$182.6 million (2018: HK$172.4 million) which was attributable to the increase in occupancy of Wing On Kowloon Centre and the higher rental rates achieved from lease renewals of Wing On Centre during the period under review. The overall occupancy of the Group's commercial investment properties in Hong Kong increased to about 99% (2018: 95%) during the period under review. Income from the Group's commercial office properties in Melbourne increased by 41.3% to HK$68.8 million (2018: HK$48.7 million) during the period under review. Net income in terms of Australian dollar currency increased by 53.5%, which was primarily attributable to higher rental rates achieved upon renewal of leases, the refund of certain land tax in respect of prior years, and decrease in statutory charges. The Group's Melbourne properties were fully let (2018: 96%) throughout the period under review.

Interest in an Associate

For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group recorded a share of loss after tax from the associate's automobile dealership interest in the People's Republic of China of HK$5.8 million (2018: share of profit after tax of HK$4.4 million). Overall, the Group recorded

  1. share of profit from the associate of HK$5.8 million (2018: HK$8.4 million) for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Others

During the period under review, the Group's investments in securities recorded a gain of HK$73.8 million (2018: a loss of HK$14.5 million). However, the Group recorded a net foreign exchange loss of HK$4.6 million (2018: a net gain of HK$5.0 million) from its holdings of foreign currencies.

STAFF

As at 30 June 2019, the Group had a total staff of 659 (at 30 June 2018: 697). The Group's remuneration policies, bonus schemes, Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes, etc., have not changed materially from the information disclosed in the 2018 Annual Report.

5

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

(Continued)

OUTLOOK FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2019

The outlook for the Group's department stores business in the second half of the year is expected to be difficult and challenging due to mounting social unrest in Hong Kong. However, with the financial strength of the Group and a loyal customer base, the Group and its retail team are dedicated to continue to provide its customers with the best service and quality merchandise. The Group's investment properties in Hong Kong and Australia will continue to provide stable rental income for the Group.

Karl C. Kwok

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 August 2019

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

6

INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

INTRODUCTION

We have reviewed the interim financial report set out on pages 8 to 44 which comprises the consolidated statement of financial position of Wing On Company International Limited (the "Company") as of 30 June 2019 and the related consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six month period then ended and explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of an interim financial report to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34, Interim financial reporting, issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). The directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the interim financial report in accordance with HKAS 34.

Our responsibility is to form a conclusion, based on our review, on the interim financial report and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report.

SCOPE OF REVIEW

We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity, issued by the HKICPA. A review of the interim financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly we do not express an audit opinion.

CONCLUSION

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim financial report as at 30 June 2019 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34, Interim financial reporting.

KPMG

Certified Public Accountants 8th Floor, Prince's Building 10 Chater Road

Central, Hong Kong

29 August 2019

7

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars)

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note

$'000

$'000

Revenue

3(a)

704,374

756,610

Other revenue

4

48,025

40,694

Other net gain/(loss)

4

58,188

(21,134)

Cost of department store sales

5(d)

(217,596)

(249,949)

Cost of property leasing activities

5(c)

(34,148)

(51,813)

Other operating expenses

(198,223)

(206,151)

Profit from operations

360,620

268,257

Finance costs

5(a)

(2,613)

(2,683)

358,007

265,574

Net valuation gain on investment properties

8(b)

266,731

577,116

624,738

842,690

Share of profit of an associate

9

5,837

8,438

Profit before taxation

5

630,575

851,128

Income tax

6

(54,470)

(46,222)

Profit for the period

576,105

804,906

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

575,767

804,404

Non-controlling interests

338

502

Profit for the period

576,105

804,906

Basic and diluted earnings per share

7(a)

196.1 cents

273.7 cents

The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated (see note 2).

The notes on pages 16 to 44 form part of this interim financial report. Details of dividends payable to shareholders of the Company are set out in note 13(a).

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars)

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Profit for the period

576,105

804,906

Other comprehensive income for the

period (after tax and reclassification

adjustments):

Item that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

- other investments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

3,060

1,682

Items that may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

Foreign currency translation adjustments:

- exchange differences on translation

of financial statements of overseas

subsidiaries

(14,830)

(124,476)

- share of exchange differences on

translation of financial statements of an

overseas associate

172

(2,539)

(14,658)

(127,015)

Other comprehensive income

for the period

(11,598)

(125,333)

Total comprehensive income

for the period

564,507

679,573

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

564,243

678,953

Non-controlling interests

264

620

Total comprehensive income

for the period

564,507

679,573

The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated (see note 2).

The notes on pages 16 to 44 form part of this interim financial report.

9

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30 June 2019 - unaudited

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars)

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

$'000

$'000

Non-current assets

Investment properties

8

16,069,778

15,828,721

Other property, plant and equipment

2,8

408,197

381,653

16,477,975

16,210,374

Interest in an associate

9

313,194

307,185

Other investments

146,217

143,157

Deferred tax assets

2,004

11,609

16,939,390

16,672,325

Current assets

Trading securities

805,259

704,746

Inventories

116,873

116,515

Debtors, deposits and prepayments

10

88,378

69,559

Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries

6,358

3,209

Other bank deposits

16,036

74,819

Cash and cash equivalents

11

3,001,013

2,827,500

4,033,917

3,796,348

Current liabilities

Creditors and accrued charges

12

441,840

409,188

Contract liabilities

17,805

18,137

Secured bank loan

35,016

35,196

Lease liabilities

2(c)

27,144

-

Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries

3,955

3,514

Current tax payable

43,963

24,494

569,723

490,529

Net current assets

3,464,194

3,305,819

Total assets less current liabilities

carried forward

20,403,584

19,978,144

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

10

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30 June 2019 - unaudited

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars)

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

$'000

$'000

Total assets less current liabilities

brought forward

20,403,584

19,978,144

Non-current liabilities

Secured bank loan

86,447

104,487

Lease liabilities

2(c)

13,697

-

Deferred tax liabilities

752,730

760,550

852,874

865,037

NET ASSETS

19,550,710

19,113,107

Capital and reserves

Share capital

13(b)

29,346

29,360

Reserves

19,488,436

19,051,083

Total equity attributable to shareholders

of the Company

19,517,782

19,080,443

Non-controlling interests

32,928

32,664

TOTAL EQUITY

19,550,710

19,113,107

The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated (see note 2).

The notes on pages 16 to 44 form part of this interim financial report.

11

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars)

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

Land and

building

Investment

General

Non-

Share

revaluation

revaluation

Exchange Contributed

reserve

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

surplus

fund

earnings

Total

interests

equity

(Note)

Note

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 1 January 2019

29,360

271,037

131,379

(274,235)

754,347

1,541

18,167,014

19,080,443

32,664

19,113,107

Changes in equity for the six

months ended 30 June 2019:

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

575,767

575,767

338

576,105

Other comprehensive income for

the period

-

-

3,060

(14,584)

-

-

-

(11,524)

(74)

(11,598)

Total comprehensive income for

the period

-

-

3,060

(14,584)

-

-

575,767

564,243

264

564,507

Purchase of own shares

13(b)

- par value paid

(14)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(14)

-

(14)

- premium and transaction

costs paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,635)

(3,635)

-

(3,635)

Share of the general reserve

fund of an associate:

transfer to the general

reserve fund

-

-

-

-

-

162

(162)

-

-

-

Dividends approved and paid in

respect of the previous year

13(a)(ii)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(123,255)

(123,255)

-

(123,255)

(14)

-

3,060

(14,584)

-

162

448,715

437,339

264

437,603

Balance at 30 June 2019

29,346

271,037

134,439

(288,819)

754,347

1,703

18,615,729

19,517,782

32,928

19,550,710

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

12

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars)

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

Land and

General

Non-

building

Investment

Share

revaluation

revaluation

Exchange

Contributed

reserve

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

surplus

fund

earnings

Total

interests

equity

(Note)

Note

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 31 December 2017

29,389

271,037

15,140

335

754,347

1,051

16,759,284

17,830,583

31,350

17,861,933

Impact on initial application of

HKFRS 9

-

-

120,067

-

-

-

-

120,067

-

120,067

Adjusted balance at 1 January

2018

29,389

271,037

135,207

335

754,347

1,051

16,759,284

17,950,650

31,350

17,982,000

Changes in equity for the six

months ended 30 June 2018:

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

804,404

804,404

502

804,906

Other comprehensive income for

the period

-

-

1,682

(127,133)

-

-

-

(125,451)

118

(125,333)

Total comprehensive income for

the period

-

-

1,682

(127,133)

-

-

804,404

678,953

620

679,573

Share of the general reserve

fund of an associate:

transfer to the general

reserve fund

-

-

-

-

-

508

(508)

-

-

-

Dividends approved and paid in

respect of the previous year

13(a)(ii)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(199,842)

(199,842)

-

(199,842)

-

-

1,682

(127,133)

-

508

604,054

479,111

620

479,731

Balance at 30 June 2018

29,389

271,037

136,889

(126,798)

754,347

1,559

17,363,338

18,429,761

31,970

18,461,731

13

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars)

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

Land and

General

Non-

building

Investment

Share

revaluation

revaluation

Exchange

Contributed

reserve

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

surplus

fund

earnings

Total

interests

equity

(Note)

Note

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 1 July 2018

29,389

271,037

136,889

(126,798)

754,347

1,559

17,363,338

18,429,761

31,970

18,461,731

Changes in equity for the

six months ended

31 December 2018:

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

893,277

893,277

754

894,031

Other comprehensive income for

the period

-

-

(5,510)

(147,437)

-

-

-

(152,947)

(60)

(153,007)

Total comprehensive income for

the period

-

-

(5,510)

(147,437)

-

-

893,277

740,330

694

741,024

Purchase of own shares

- par value paid

(29)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(29)

-

(29)

- premium and transaction

costs paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7,341)

(7,341)

-

(7,341)

Share of the general reserve

fund of an associate:

transfer from the general

reserve fund

-

-

-

-

-

(18)

18

-

-

-

Dividends declared and paid in

respect of the current year

13(a)(i)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(82,278)

(82,278)

-

(82,278)

(29)

-

(5,510)

(147,437)

-

(18)

803,676

650,682

694

651,376

Balance at 31 December 2018

29,360

271,037

131,379

(274,235)

754,347

1,541

18,167,014

19,080,443

32,664

19,113,107

Note:

Retained earnings attributable to the shareholders of the Company as at 30 June 2019 include the aggregate net valuation gain relating to investment properties after deferred tax of $13,330,980,000 (at 31 December 2018: $13,067,139,000).

The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated (see note 2).

The notes on pages 16 to 44 form part of this interim financial report.

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

14

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars)

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note

$'000

$'000

Operating activities

Cash generated from operations

278,319

110,504

Tax paid

(29,605)

(21,179)

Net cash generated from operating activities

248,714

89,325

Investing activities

Payment for the purchase of investment properties

and other property, plant and equipment

(6,439)

(11,577)

Decrease in other bank deposits

58,783

86,775

Other cash flows arising from investing activities

42,837

21,828

Net cash generated from investing activities

95,181

97,026

Financing activities

Capital element of lease payments

(13,351)

-

Interest element of lease payments

(601)

-

Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company

13(a)(ii)

(123,255)

(199,842)

Other cash flows arising from financing activities

(23,375)

(21,911)

Net cash used in financing activities

(160,582)

(221,753)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and

cash equivalents

183,313

(35,402)

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

2,827,500

2,941,473

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(9,800)

(4,693)

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June

11

3,001,013

2,901,378

The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated (see note 2).

The notes on pages 16 to 44 form part of this interim financial report.

15

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

1. Basis of preparation

This interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange"), including compliance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34, Interim financial reporting, issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). It was authorised for issue on 29 August 2019.

The interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies adopted in the 2018 annual financial statements, except for the accounting policy changes that are expected to be reflected in the 2019 annual financial statements. Details of any changes in accounting policies are set out in note 2.

The preparation of an interim financial report in conformity with HKAS 34 requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses on a year to date basis. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

This interim financial report contains condensed consolidated financial statements and selected explanatory notes. The notes include an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and performance of the Group since the 2018 annual financial statements. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereon do not include all of the information required for a full set of financial statements prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs").

The interim financial report is unaudited, but has been reviewed by KPMG in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity, issued by the HKICPA. KPMG's independent review report to the Board of Directors is included on page 7. In addition, this interim financial report has been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee.

The financial information relating to the financial year ended 31 December 2018 that is included in the interim financial report as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that financial year but is derived from those financial statements. Statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 are available from the Stock Exchange's website. The auditors have expressed an unqualified opinion on those financial statements in their independent auditor's report dated 28 March 2019.

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

16

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

2. Changes in accounting policies

The HKICPA has issued a new HKFRS, HKFRS 16, Leases, and a number of amendments to HKFRSs that are first effective for the current accounting period of the Group.

Except for HKFRS 16, none of the developments have had a material effect on how the Group's results and financial position for the current or prior periods have been prepared or presented in this interim financial report. The Group has not applied any new standard or interpretation that is not yet effective for the current accounting period.

HKFRS 16, Leases

HKFRS 16 replaces HKAS 17, Leases, and the related interpretations, HK(IFRIC) 4, Determining whether an arrangement contains a lease, HK(SIC) 15, Operating leases

- incentives, and HK(SIC) 27, Evaluating the substance of transactions involving the legal form of a lease. It introduces a single accounting model for lessees, which requires a lessee to recognise a right-of-use asset and a lease liability for all leases, except for leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less ("short-term leases") and leases of low-value assets. The lessor accounting requirements are brought forward from HKAS 17 substantially unchanged.

The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 as from 1 January 2019. The Group has elected to use the modified retrospective approach and has therefore recognised the cumulative effect of initial application as an adjustment to the opening balance of equity at 1 January 2019. Comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under HKAS 17.

17

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

2. Changes in accounting policies (Continued)

Further details of the nature and effect of the changes to previous accounting policies and the transition options applied are set out below:

  1. Changes in the accounting policies
    1. New definition of a lease
      The change in the definition of a lease mainly relates to the concept of control. HKFRS 16 defines a lease on the basis of whether a customer controls the use of an identified asset for a period of time, which may be determined by a defined amount of use. Control is conveyed where the customer has both the right to direct the use of the identified asset and to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from that use.
      The Group applies the new definition of a lease in HKFRS 16 only to contracts that were entered into or changed on or after 1 January 2019. For contracts entered into before 1 January 2019, the Group has used the transitional practical expedient to grandfather the previous assessment of which existing arrangements are or contain leases.
      Accordingly, contracts that were previously assessed as leases under HKAS 17 continue to be accounted for as leases under HKFRS 16 and contracts previously assessed as non-lease service arrangements continue to be accounted for as executory contracts.
    2. Lessee accounting
      HKFRS 16 eliminates the requirement for a lessee to classify leases as either operating leases or finance leases, as was previously required by HKAS 17. Instead, the Group is required to capitalise all leases when it is the lessee, including leases previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17, other than those short-term leases and leases of low- value assets. As far as the Group is concerned, these newly capitalised leases are primarily in relation to other property, plant and equipment as disclosed in note 15(b).
      Where the lease is capitalised, the lease liability is initially recognised at the present value of the lease payments payable over the lease term, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, using a relevant incremental borrowing rate. After initial recognition, the lease liability is measured at amortised cost and interest expense is calculated using the effective interest method. Variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or rate are not included in the measurement of the lease liability and hence are charged to profit or loss in the accounting period in which they are incurred.

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

18

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

2. Changes in accounting policies (Continued)

  1. Changes in the accounting policies (Continued)
    1. Lessee accounting (Continued)
      The right-of-use asset recognised when a lease is capitalised is initially measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liability plus any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, and any initial direct costs incurred. Where applicable, the cost of the right- of-use asset also includes an estimate of costs to dismantle and remove the underlying asset or to restore the underlying asset or the site on which it is located, discounted to their present value, less any lease incentives received.
      The right-of-use asset is subsequently stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, except for right-of-use assets that meet the definition of investment property are carried at fair value.
    2. Leasehold investment properties
      Under HKFRS 16, the Group is required to account for all leasehold properties as investment properties when these properties are held to earn rental income and/or for capital appreciation ("leasehold investment properties"). The adoption of HKFRS 16 does not have an impact on the Group's financial statements as the Group previously elected to apply HKAS 40, Investment properties, to account for all of its leasehold properties that were held for investment purposes as at 31 December 2018. Consequentially, these leasehold investment properties continue to be carried at fair value.

19

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

2. Changes in accounting policies (Continued)

  1. Transitional impact
    At the date of transition to HKFRS 16 (i.e. 1 January 2019), the Group determined the length of the remaining lease terms and measured the lease liabilities for the leases previously classified as operating leases at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the relevant incremental borrowing rates at 1 January 2019. The weighted average of the incremental borrowing rates used for determination of the present value of the remaining lease payments was 2.7%.
    To ease the transition to HKFRS 16, the Group applied the following recognition exemption and practical expedients at the date of initial application of HKFRS 16:
    1. when measuring the lease liabilities at the date of initial application of HKFRS 16, the Group applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics (such as leases with a similar remaining lease term for a similar class of underlying asset in a similar economic environment); and
    2. when measuring the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application of HKFRS 16, the Group relied on the previous assessment for onerous contract provisions as at 31 December 2018 as an alternative to performing an impairment review.

The following table reconciles the operating lease commitments as disclosed in note 15(b) as at 31 December 2018 to the opening balance for lease liabilities recognised as at 1 January 2019:

Operating lease commitments at 31 December 2018 (Note 15(b)) Add: lease payments for the additional periods where the Group

considers it reasonably certain that it will exercise the extension options

Less: total future interest expenses

Present value of remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rates and total lease liabilities recognised at 1 January 2019

$'000

50,636

1,058

51,694

(1,294)

50,400

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

20

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

2. Changes in accounting policies (Continued)

  1. Transitional impact (Continued)
    The right-of-use assets in relation to leases previously classified as operating leases have been recognised at an amount equal to the amount recognised for the remaining lease liabilities, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position at 31 December 2018.
    The Group presents right-of-use assets that do not meet the definition of investment property in "other property, plant and equipment" and presents lease liabilities separately in the consolidated statement of financial position.
    The following table summarises the impacts of the adoption of HKFRS 16 on the Group's consolidated statement of financial position:

Carrying

Carrying

amount at

Capitalisation

amount at

31 December

of operating

1 January

2018

lease contracts

2019

$'000

$'000

$'000

Line items in the consolidated

statement of financial position

impacted by the adoption

of HKFRS 16:

Other property, plant and equipment

381,653

50,400

432,053

Total non-current assets

16,672,325

50,400

16,722,725

Lease liabilities (current)

-

25,303

25,303

Current liabilities

490,529

25,303

515,832

Net current assets

3,305,819

(25,303)

3,280,516

Total assets less current liabilities

19,978,144

25,097

20,003,241

Lease liabilities (non-current)

-

25,097

25,097

Total non-current liabilities

865,037

25,097

890,134

Net assets

19,113,107

-

19,113,107

21

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

2. Changes in accounting policies (Continued)

  1. Transitional impact (Continued)
    The analysis of the net book value of the Group's right-of-use assets by class of underlying asset at the end of the reporting period and at the date of transition to HKFRS 16 is as follows:

At

At

30 June

1 January

2019

2019

$'000

$'000

Included in "Other property, plant and

equipment":

Land and buildings, carried at depreciated cost

39,931

49,427

Plant and equipment, carried at depreciated cost

649

973

40,580

50,400

Ownership interests in leasehold investment

properties, carried at fair value

12,609,045

12,350,872

12,649,625

12,401,272

  1. Lease liabilities
    The remaining contractual maturities of the Group's lease liabilities at the end of the reporting period and at the date of transition to HKFRS 16 are as follows:

At 30 June 2019

At 1 January 2019

Present

Present

value of

value of

the

Total

the

Total

minimum

minimum

minimum

minimum

lease

lease

lease

lease

payments

payments

payments

payments

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Within one year

27,144

27,837

25,303

26,289

After one year but within

two years

13,697

13,774

25,097

25,405

40,841

41,611

50,400

51,694

Less: total future interest

expenses

(770)

(1,294)

Present value of lease liabilities

40,841

50,400

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

22

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

3. Revenue and segment reporting

  1. Revenue
    The principal activities of the Group are the operation of department stores and property investment.
    The Group's revenue comprised the invoiced value of goods sold to customers less returns, net income from concession sales and consignment sales and income from property investment and disaggregation of revenue by category is analysed as follows:

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Under the scope of HKFRS 15,

Revenue from contracts with customers:

Department stores

- Sales of goods

309,561

363,948

- Net income from concession sales

114,347

120,869

- Net income from consignment sales

35,673

37,100

459,581

521,917

Property investment

- Building management fees and other rental

related income

31,273

31,181

Under the scope of HKFRS 16/HKAS 17,

Leases:

Property investment

- Gross rentals from investment properties

213,520

203,512

704,374

756,610

23

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

3. Revenue and segment reporting (Continued)

  1. Segment reporting
    The Group manages its business by two divisions, namely department stores and property investment. In a manner consistent with the way in which information is reported internally to the Group's most senior executive management for the purposes of resource allocation and performance assessment, the Group has identified the following two reportable segments. No operating segments have been aggregated to form the following reportable segments.
    • Department stores: this segment operates department stores in Hong Kong.
    • Property investment: this segment leases commercial premises to generate rental income. Currently the Group's investment property portfolio is located in Hong Kong, Australia and the United States of America ("USA").
  1. Segment results, assets and liabilities
    For the purposes of assessing segment performance and allocating resources between segments, the Group's senior executive management monitors the results, assets and liabilities attributable to each reportable segment on the following bases:
    • Segment assets include all tangible and current assets with the exception of interest in an associate, investments in financial assets, current tax recoverable, deferred tax assets and other corporate assets. Segment liabilities include trade and other creditors, accrued charges, contract liabilities, lease liabilities and bank borrowings managed directly by the segments.
    • Revenue and expenses are allocated to the reportable segments with reference to revenue generated by those segments and the expenses incurred by those segments or which otherwise arise from the depreciation or amortisation of assets attributable to those segments.

The measure used for reporting segment profit is profit before interest income, finance costs and income tax.

In addition to receiving segment information concerning segment profit, management is provided with segment information concerning revenue (including inter-segment revenue), finance costs on bank borrowings and lease liabilities managed directly by the segments, depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses and additions to non-current segment assets used by the segments in their operations.

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

24

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

3. Revenue and segment reporting (Continued)

  1. Segment reporting (Continued)
    1. Segment results, assets and liabilities (Continued)
      Information regarding the Group's reportable segments as provided to the Group's most senior executive management for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance for the periods is set out below.

Department stores

Property investment

Total

Six months ended 30 June

Six months ended 30 June

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Revenue from external customers

459,581

521,917

244,793

234,693

704,374

756,610

Inter-segment revenue

-

-

59,352

58,259

59,352

58,259

Reportable segment revenue

459,581

521,917

304,145

292,952

763,726

814,869

Reportable segment profit

31,247

57,487

254,473

225,690

285,720

283,177

Department stores

Property investment

Total

At

At

At

At

At

At

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Reportable segment assets

219,412

176,360

16,445,559

16,212,966

16,664,971

16,389,326

Additions to non-current segment

assets during the period/year

7,040

10,182

5,525

45,512

12,565

55,694

Reportable segment liabilities

335,100

248,076

238,848

271,291

573,948

519,367

25

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

3. Revenue and segment reporting (Continued)

  1. Segment reporting (Continued)
    1. Reconciliations of reportable segment profit, assets and liabilities

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Profit

Reportable segment profit

285,720

283,177

Other revenue

48,025

40,694

Other net gain/(loss)

58,188

(21,134)

Finance costs

(2,613)

(2,683)

Net valuation gain on investment properties

266,731

577,116

Share of profit of an associate

5,837

8,438

Unallocated head office and corporate

expenses

(31,313)

(34,480)

Consolidated profit before taxation

630,575

851,128

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

26

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

3. Revenue and segment reporting (Continued)

  1. Segment reporting (Continued)
    1. Reconciliations of reportable segment profit, assets and liabilities (Continued)

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Assets

Reportable segment assets

16,664,971

16,389,326

Elimination of inter-segment receivables

(4,868)

(4,811)

16,660,103

16,384,515

Interest in an associate

313,194

307,185

Other investments

146,217

143,157

Deferred tax assets

2,004

11,609

Trading securities

805,259

704,746

Unallocated head office and corporate

assets

3,046,530

2,917,461

Consolidated total assets

20,973,307

20,468,673

Liabilities

Reportable segment liabilities

573,948

519,367

Elimination of inter-segment payables

(4,868)

(4,811)

569,080

514,556

Current tax payable

43,963

24,494

Deferred tax liabilities

752,730

760,550

Unallocated head office and corporate

liabilities

56,824

55,966

Consolidated total liabilities

1,422,597

1,355,566

27

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

4.

Other revenue and other net gain/(loss)

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Other revenue

Interest income from bank deposits

32,475

25,150

Interest income from investments in securities

1,670

-

Dividend income from investments in securities

10,638

12,407

Compensation received on early termination of leases

161

414

Others

3,081

2,723

48,025

40,694

Other net gain/(loss)

Net gain/(loss) on remeasurement to fair value of

- trading securities

32,712

(36,381)

- derivative financial instruments

30

89

Net gain on disposal of

- trading securities

24,442

5,464

- derivative financial instruments

5,647

4,699

Net foreign exchange (loss)/gain

(4,590)

5,026

Net loss on disposal of plant and equipment

(53)

(31)

58,188

(21,134)

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

28

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

5. Profit before taxation

Profit before taxation is arrived at after charging/(crediting):

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

(a) Finance costs

Interest on bank loan

2,012

2,683

Interest on lease liabilities

601

-

2,613

2,683

  1. Staff costs (excluding directors' remuneration)

Contributions to defined contribution

retirement plans

5,953

5,978

Salaries, wages and other benefits

103,359

107,240

109,312

113,218

(c) Rentals received and receivable from

investment properties

Gross income from property investment

(244,793)

(234,693)

Less: direct outgoings

34,148

51,813

(210,645)

(182,880)

(d) Other items

Depreciation and amortisation

- owned assets

18,673

18,202

- lease incentives

12,601

12,695

- right-of-use assets

13,611

-

Impairment losses of trade and other debtors

written back

-

(22)

Operating lease charges under HKAS 17

- minimum lease payments for hire of

land and buildings

-

13,579

- contingent rentals for hire of

land and buildings

-

27

Cost of inventories sold

217,596

249,949

29

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

6. Income tax in the consolidated statement of profit or loss

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Current tax - Hong Kong Profits Tax

Provision for the period

32,934

34,397

Current tax - Overseas

Provision for the period

16,223

3,617

Deferred tax

Origination and reversal of temporary differences

- changes in fair value of investment properties

2,931

(857)

- other temporary differences

2,382

9,065

5,313

8,208

Total income tax expense

54,470

46,222

The provision for Hong Kong Profits Tax is calculated at 16.5% (2018: 16.5%) of the estimated assessable profits for the six months ended 30 June 2019, except for one subsidiary of the Group which is a qualifying corporation under the two-tiered Profits Tax rate regime. For this subsidiary, the first $2 million of assessable profits are taxed at 8.25% and the remaining assessable profits are taxed at 16.5%.

Taxation for overseas subsidiaries is charged similarly at the appropriate current rates of taxation ruling in the relevant countries.

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

30

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

7. Basic and diluted earnings per share

  1. The calculation of basic earnings per share is based on the consolidated profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 of $575,767,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: $804,404,000) divided by the weighted average of 293,536,000 shares (2018: 293,885,000 shares) in issue during the interim period.
    There were no outstanding potential shares throughout the periods presented.
  2. Adjusted basic earnings per share excluding the net valuation gain on investment properties net of related deferred tax thereon
    For the purpose of assessing the underlying performance of the Group, the management is of the view that the profit for the period should be adjusted for the net valuation gain on investment properties net of related deferred tax thereon in arriving at the "underlying profit attributable to shareholders of the Company".

31

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

7. Basic and diluted earnings per share (Continued)

  1. Adjusted basic earnings per share excluding the net valuation gain on investment properties net of related deferred tax thereon (Continued)
    The difference between the underlying profit attributable to shareholders of the Company and profit attributable to shareholders of the Company as shown in the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the period is reconciled as follows:

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Amount

Amount

per share

per share

$'000

cents

$'000

cents

Profit attributable to

shareholders of the Company

as shown in the consolidated

statement of profit or loss

575,767

196.1

804,404

273.7

Adjustments:

Less: Net valuation gain on

investment properties

(266,731)

(90.9)

(577,116)

(196.3)

Add/(less):

Increase/(decrease) in

deferred tax liabilities

in relation to the net

valuation gain on

investment properties

2,931

1.0

(857)

(0.3)

311,967

106.2

226,431

77.1

Less: Valuation loss on

investment property

net of related deferred

tax attributable to non-

controlling interests

(41)

-

(14)

-

Underlying profit attributable

to shareholders of the

Company

311,926

106.2

226,417

77.1

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

32

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

8. Investment properties and other property, plant and equipment

  1. Right-of-useassets
    As discussed in note 2, the Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method and adjusted the opening balances at 1 January 2019 to recognise right-of-use assets relating to leases which were previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17. Further details on the net book value of the Group's right-of-use assets by class of underlying asset are set out in note 2(b).
  2. Valuation
    Investment properties were revalued as at 30 June 2019 by the directors with reference to the market updates from firms of independent surveyors to update the professional valuations that were carried out as at 31 December 2018. As a result of the update, net valuation gain of $266,731,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: $577,116,000) and debit of deferred tax of $2,931,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: credit of deferred tax of $857,000) thereon have been included in the consolidated statement of profit or loss.
  3. The Group's total future minimum lease payments under non-cancellable operating leases are receivable as follows:

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Within one year

414,731

408,659

After one year but within five years

658,628

688,358

After five years

195,005

199,565

1,268,364

1,296,582

33

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

9.

Interest in an associate

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Unlisted shares

Share of net assets other than intangible assets

306,169

300,012

Share of intangible assets of an associate

7,025

7,173

Interest in an associate

313,194

307,185

On 2 October 2014, the associate of the Group sold its entire issued and outstanding shares of a subsidiary ("the disposal group") to a third party. The disposal group was engaged in automobile dealerships and related business in the USA.

A portion of the consideration amounting to US$33,454,000 was paid into an escrow account during 2014. Such consideration would be transferred to the associate after 1 July 2016, after deducting any successful claims made under warranties provided in the sale and purchase agreement.

Up to 30 June 2019, the associate received payments from this escrow account leaving

  1. balance of US$6,188,000 (at 31 December 2018: US$6,179,000) still held in the escrow account pending agreement of the claims made under warranties.

A provision of US$4,170,000 had been recognised in the associate's financial statements as at 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019. Up to 30 June 2019, the remaining unresolved claims have not been agreed with the buyer. No new potential claims were made by the buyer during the six months ended 30 June 2019.

The Group is not in a position to assess the full potential liability of the claims made with certainty but based on discussions with legal counsel, believes that the Group's share of the provision held for the remaining unresolved claims of US$2,085,000 ($16,265,000) which has been reflected in the Group's share of net assets is appropriate in light of the current circumstances.

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

34

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

10. Debtors, deposits and prepayments

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Trade and other debtors, net of loss allowance

37,990

32,154

Deposits and prepayments

50,388

37,405

88,378

69,559

All debtors, deposits and prepayments of the Group, apart from certain rental deposits and prepayments totalling $17,226,000 (at 31 December 2018: $19,281,000), are expected to be recovered or recognised as an expense within one year.

At the end of the reporting period, the ageing analysis of trade and other debtors (net of loss allowance), based on the due date, is as follows:

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Current or less than one month past due

37,868

31,920

One to three months past due

36

151

More than three months but less than

twelve months past due

82

75

More than twelve months past due

4

8

37,990

32,154

Credit period granted to customers is generally 30 days from the date of billing.

35

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

11. Cash and cash equivalents

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Cash at bank and in hand

607,976

520,562

Bank deposits

2,393,037

2,306,938

3,001,013

2,827,500

12. Creditors and accrued charges

At the end of the reporting period, the ageing analysis of trade and other creditors, based on the due date, is as follows:

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Amounts not yet due

344,036

297,231

On demand or less than one month overdue

58,481

69,516

One to three months overdue

3,817

7,088

Three to twelve months overdue

2,472

142

More than twelve months overdue

1,202

1,712

Trade and other creditors

410,008

375,689

Accrued charges

31,832

33,499

441,840

409,188

All creditors and accrued charges of the Group, apart from certain rental deposits received and accrued charges totalling $59,970,000 (at 31 December 2018: $59,240,000), are expected to be settled or recognised as income within one year or are repayable on demand.

Credit period granted to the Group is generally between 30 days and 90 days from the date of billing.

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

36

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

13. Capital, reserves and dividends

  1. Dividends
    1. Dividends payable to shareholders of the Company attributable to the interim period:

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Interim dividend:

- declared after the interim period

111,516

82,288

- attributable to shares purchased

in September 2018

-

(10)

Interim dividend payable after

the interim period of 38 cents

(2018: 28 cents) per share

111,516

82,278

The interim dividend declared after the end of the reporting period has not been recognised as a liability at the end of the reporting period.

  1. Dividends payable to shareholders of the Company attributable to the previous financial year, approved and paid during the interim period:

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Final dividend in respect of the

financial year ended 31 December

2018/31 December 2017

- approved during the interim period

123,313

199,842

- attributable to shares purchased

in January and May 2019

(58)

-

Final dividend paid during the interim

period of 42 cents (2017: 68 cents)

per share

123,255

199,842

37

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

13. Capital, reserves and dividends (Continued)

  1. Purchase of own shares
    1. Shares purchased and cancelled

During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Company purchased its own shares on the Stock Exchange and cancelled the shares as follows:

Number

Highest

Lowest

of shares

Aggregate

price paid

price paid

Month/year

purchased

price paid

per share

per share

$'000

$

$

January 2019

46,000

1,168

25.45

25.10

May 2019

93,000

2,469

26.85

26.40

139,000

3,637

Pursuant to section 42A of the Bermuda Companies Act 1981, the above purchased shares were cancelled upon purchase and the issued share capital of the Company was reduced by the nominal value of these shares of $14,000 accordingly. The premium and transaction costs paid on the purchase of the shares of $3,623,000 and $12,000 respectively were charged against retained earnings.

The Company did not purchase its own shares during the six months ended 30 June 2018.

  1. The holders of shares are entitled to receive dividends as declared from time to time and are entitled to one vote per share at meetings of the Company. All shares rank equally with regard to the Company's residual assets.

14. Fair value measurement of financial instruments

  1. Financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value
    1. Fair value hierarchy
      The following tables present the fair value of the Group's financial instruments measured at the end of the reporting period on a recurring basis, categorised into the three-level fair value hierarchy as defined in HKFRS 13, Fair value measurement. The level into which a fair value measurement is classified is determined with reference to the observability and significance of the inputs used in the valuation technique as follows:

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

38

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

14. Fair value measurement of financial instruments (Continued)

  1. Financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value (Continued)
    1. Fair value hierarchy (Continued)
      • Level 1 valuations: Fair value measured using only Level 1 inputs i.e. unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities at the measurement date.
      • Level 2 valuations: Fair value measured using Level 2 inputs i.e. observable inputs which fail to meet Level 1, and not using significant unobservable inputs. Unobservable inputs are inputs for which market data are not available.
      • Level 3 valuations: Fair value measured using significant unobservable inputs.

Fair value measurements as at

Fair value measurements as at

30 June 2019 categorised into

31 December 2018 categorised into

Fair value at

Fair value at

30 June

31 December

2019

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

2018

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Recurring fair value

measurements

Assets

Other investments

146,217

-

-

146,217

143,157

-

-

143,157

Trading securities

805,259

567,035

238,224

-

704,746

497,159

207,587

-

During the six months ended 30 June 2019, there were no transfers of financial instruments between different levels (2018: Nil). The Group's policy is to recognise transfers between levels of fair value hierarchy as at the end of the reporting period in which they occur.

  1. Valuation techniques and inputs used in Level 2 fair value measurements
    The trading securities in Level 2 represent investment funds. The fair value of these investment funds is determined by reference to quoted price in an active market of the listed securities comprising the fund portfolio being valued, adjusted for factors unique to the funds being valued.

39

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

14. Fair value measurement of financial instruments (Continued)

  1. Financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value (Continued)
    1. Information about Level 3 fair value measurements

Significant

Valuation

unobservable

techniques

inputs

Range

Other

Adjusted

Discount for lack of

40%

investments

net assets

marketability

(2018: 40%)

Minority discount

15%

(2018: 15%)

Control premium

10%

(2018: 10%)

The fair value of other investments is determined using the net assets value adjusted for lack of marketability discount and minority discount and the quoted price in an active market of a listed equity instrument adjusted for control premium. The fair value is negatively correlated to the discount for lack of marketability and minority discount and positively correlated to the control premium.

At 30 June 2019, it is estimated that an increase/decrease of 3% in each of the unobservable inputs, with all other variables held constant, would have increased/decreased the Group's other comprehensive income as follows:

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Increase/

Effect on

Effect on

(decrease) in

other

other

unobservable

comprehensive

comprehensive

inputs

income

income

%

$'000

$'000

Discount for lack of marketability

3

(6,549)

(6,663)

(3)

6,549

6,625

Minority discount

3

(4,611)

(4,725)

(3)

4,608

4,684

Control premium

3

1,102

1,254

(3)

(1,140)

(1,292)

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

40

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

14. Fair value measurement of financial instruments (Continued)

  1. Financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value (Continued)
    1. Information about Level 3 fair value measurements (Continued)
      The movement during the period in the balance of Level 3 fair value measurements is as follows:

Unlisted

equity

securities

$'000

At 1 January 2019

143,157

Credited to other comprehensive income during the period

3,060

At 30 June 2019

146,217

At 1 January 2018

146,985

Credited to other comprehensive income during the period

1,682

At 30 June 2018 and 1 July 2018

148,667

Debited to other comprehensive income during the period

(5,510)

At 31 December 2018

143,157

Any gains or losses arising from the remeasurement of the Group's unlisted equity securities held for long-term strategic purposes are recognised in the investment revaluation reserve (non-recycling) in other comprehensive income. Upon disposal of the equity securities, the amount accumulated in other comprehensive income is transferred directly to retained earnings.

  1. Fair value of financial assets and liabilities carried at other than fair value
    The carrying amounts of the Group's financial instruments carried at cost or amortised cost are not materially different from their fair values as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018.

41

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

15. Commitments

  1. Capital commitments outstanding at 30 June 2019 not provided for in the interim financial report

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Authorised and contracted for

27,998

27,101

Authorised and not contracted for

283

318

28,281

27,419

  1. At 31 December 2018, the total future minimum lease payments under non- cancellable operating leases were payable as follows:

At

31 December

2018

$'000

Within one year

25,561

After one year but within five years

25,075

50,636

The Group is the lessee in respect of a number of properties and items of plant and equipment held under leases which were previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17. The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, the Group adjusted the opening balances at 1 January 2019 to recognise lease liabilities relating to these leases (see note 2). From 1 January 2019 onwards, future lease payments are recognised as lease liabilities in the consolidated statement of financial position in accordance with the policies set out in note 2.

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

42

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

16. Material related party transactions

  1. Key management personnel remuneration
    Remuneration for key management personnel of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was as follows:

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Salaries and other short-term employee benefits

20,124

27,772

Contributions to defined contribution

retirement plans

523

504

20,647

28,276

  1. Recurring transactions
    Fellow subsidiaries represent subsidiaries of Wing On International Holdings Limited, the Company's immediate holding company. Material related party transactions are as follows:
    1. A fellow subsidiary rents retail premises to a subsidiary of the Group. Lease payments and management fees payable to this fellow subsidiary amounted to $14,489,000 (2018: $14,490,000) during the period. The amount due from the fellow subsidiary as at 30 June 2019 amounted to $2,412,000 (at 31 December 2018: $2,412,000).
    2. A subsidiary of the Group rents office premises to a fellow subsidiary. Rental and management fees receivable from this fellow subsidiary amounted to $2,831,000 (2018: $2,831,000) during the period. The amount due to the fellow subsidiary as at 30 June 2019 amounted to $1,366,000 (at 31 December 2018: $1,366,000).
    3. A fellow subsidiary, engaged in securities trading, deals in securities for certain subsidiaries of the Group. Commission of $238,000 (2018: $203,000) was payable to this fellow subsidiary during the period. The amount due from the fellow subsidiary as at 30 June 2019 amounted to $3,946,000 (at 31 December 2018: $797,000).

43

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

(Continued)

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

16. Material related party transactions (Continued)

  1. Recurring transactions (Continued)
    1. A subsidiary of the Group provides building and tenancy management services to a fellow subsidiary. Building and tenancy management fees receivable from this fellow subsidiary amounted to $456,000 (2018: $456,000) during the period. The amount due to the fellow subsidiary as at 30 June 2019 amounted to $2,589,000 (at 31 December 2018: $2,148,000).

The directors of the Group are of the opinion that the above transactions were carried out at pre-determined amounts in accordance with terms mutually agreed by the Group and the respective companies.

  1. Approval of the interim financial report
    The interim financial report was approved by the Board of Directors on 29 August 2019.
  2. Comparative figures
    The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective method. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. Further details of the changes in accounting policies are disclosed in note 2.

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

44

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has complied with the applicable code provisions in the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") throughout the six months ended 30 June 2019.

DIRECTORS' SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules (the "Model Code") as its code of conduct regarding directors' securities transactions. The Company has made specific enquiries of all directors and all directors have confirmed that they have complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code during the six months ended 30 June 2019.

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SHARES

As at 30 June 2019, the interests and short positions of the directors in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO")) as recorded in the register required to be kept under section 352 of the SFO were as follows:

  1. The Company

Number of ordinary shares held

Personal

Corporate

Total

interests

Family

interests

interests

(held as

interests

(interests of

as a %

beneficial

(interests

controlled

Other

Total

of the issued

Name of Director

owner)

of spouse)

corporation)

interests

interests

voting shares

Karl C. Kwok

480,620

-

-

-

480,620

0.164

Lester Kwok

649,050

-

-

-

649,050

0.221

Bill Kwok

958,298

295,000

255,000

-

1,508,298

0.514

(Note 1)

Mark Kwok

556,910

-

10,000

-

566,910

0.193

(Note 2)

Leung Wing Ning

10,000

-

-

-

10,000

0.003

Nicholas James

Debnam

15,000

-

-

-

15,000

0.005

Notes:

  1. Dr. Bill Kwok is entitled to control not less than one-third of the voting power at general meetings of a private company which beneficially owns 255,000 ordinary shares in the Company.
  2. Mr. Mark Kwok is entitled to control not less than one-third of the voting power at general meetings of a private company which beneficially owns 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

45

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

(Continued)

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SHARES (Continued)

  1. Kee Wai Investment Company (BVI) Limited

Number of ordinary shares held

Personal

Corporate

Total

interests

Family

interests

interests

(held as

interests

(interests of

as a %

beneficial

(interests

controlled

Other

Total

of the issued

Name of Director

owner)

of spouse)

corporation)

interests

interests

voting shares

Karl C. Kwok

14,250

-

-

-

14,250

25

Lester Kwok

14,250

-

-

-

14,250

25

Bill Kwok

14,250

-

-

-

14,250

25

Mark Kwok

14,250

-

-

-

14,250

25

Note: The above directors together control 100% of the voting rights in Kee Wai Investment Company (BVI) Limited.

  1. The Wing On Fire & Marine (2011) Limited

Number of ordinary shares held

Personal

Corporate

Total

interests

Family

interests

interests

(held as

interests

(interests of

as a %

beneficial

(interests

controlled

Other

Total

of the issued

Name of Director

owner)

of spouse)

corporation)

interests

interests

voting shares

Karl C. Kwok

324

-

-

-

324

0.017

Lester Kwok

216

-

-

-

216

0.012

Bill Kwok

216

-

-

-

216

0.012

Mark Kwok

216

-

-

-

216

0.012

In addition to the above, certain directors hold shares in a subsidiary on trust and as nominee for its intermediary holding company.

Save as disclosed herein, none of the directors nor the chief executive of the Company has any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or any associated corporation (as defined above) which are required to be notified to the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") pursuant to section 347 of the SFO or which are required, pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, to be entered in the register referred to therein, or which are required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Companies.

INTERIM REPORT 2019

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

46

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

(Continued)

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS

As at 30 June 2019, according to the information available to the Company, the following companies were interested in 5% or more of the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept under section 336 of the SFO:

Total

interests

Number of

as a %

ordinary

of the issued

Name

shares held voting shares

(i)

Wing On International Holdings Limited

180,545,138

61.522

(ii)

Wing On Corporate Management (BVI) Limited

180,545,138

61.522

(iii)

Kee Wai Investment Company (BVI) Limited

180,545,138

61.522

Note: For the avoidance of doubt and double counting, it should be noted that duplication occurs in respect of all of the above-stated shareholdings to the extent that the shareholdings stated against party (i) above are entirely duplicated in the relevant shareholdings stated against party (ii) above, with the same duplication of the shareholdings in respect of (ii) in (iii). All of the above named parties are deemed to be interested in the relevant shareholdings under the SFO.

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES

Details of the purchase of own shares by the Company during the period are set out in Note 13(b) to the interim financial report. The purchases were made for the purpose of enhancing the net asset value per share and earnings per share of the Company.

Save as disclosed in Note 13(b) to the interim financial report, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed shares during the period.

47

WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

INTERIM REPORT 2019

