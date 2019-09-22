Wing On International : 2019 Interim Report 0 09/22/2019 | 11:12pm EDT Send by mail :

AUDIT COMMITTEE Mr. Iain Ferguson Bruce (Chairman) Miss Maria Tam Wai Chu Mr. Leung Wing Ning Mr. Nicholas James Debnam REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Mr. Leung Wing Ning (Chairman) Mr. Karl C. Kwok Mr. Nicholas James Debnam NOMINATION COMMITTEE Mr. Leung Wing Ning (Chairman) Mr. Karl C. Kwok Mr. Nicholas James Debnam REGISTERED OFFICE Victoria Place, 5th Floor, 31 Victoria Street, Hamilton HM 10, Bermuda. PRINCIPAL OFFICE 7th Floor, Wing On Centre, 211 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong. Website: www.wingon.hk SHARE REGISTRARS Tricor Progressive Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited 4th floor North, Cedar House, 41 Cedar Avenue, Hamilton HM 12, Bermuda. INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT INTERIM RESULTS AND DIVIDEND For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group's revenue was HK$704.4 million (2018: HK$756.6 million), a decrease of 6.9% due mainly to the decrease in department stores revenue. Profit attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2019 was HK$575.8 million (2018: HK$804.4 million), a decrease of 28.4% due primarily to the decrease in net valuation gain on investment properties as compared to the corresponding period. Excluding this non-cash item and related deferred tax thereon, the Group's underlying profit attributable to shareholders increased by 37.8% to HK$311.9 million (2018: HK$226.4 million). The increase was attributable mainly to the gain recorded from the Group's investments in securities as opposed to the loss recorded in the same period last year. Earnings per share decreased by 28.4% to 196.1 HK cents (2018: 273.7 HK cents) per share. Excluding the net valuation gain on investment properties net of related deferred tax thereon, underlying earnings per share for the period increased by 37.7% to 106.2 HK cents (2018: 77.1 HK cents) per share. The directors have decided to pay an interim dividend of 38 HK cents (2018: 28 HK cents) per share, absorbing a total amount of HK$111,516,000 (2018: HK$82,288,000). The interim dividend will be paid on 23 October 2019 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company on 14 October 2019. The Register of Members will be closed from 8 October 2019 to 14 October 2019, both dates inclusive, during which period no share transfer will be accepted. To qualify for the interim dividend, share transfers to be dealt with must be lodged with the Company's Share Registrars, Tricor Progressive Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong before 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 4 October 2019. LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES Overall Financial Position Shareholders' equity at 30 June 2019 was HK$19,517.8 million, an increase of 2.3% as compared to that at 31 December 2018. With cash and listed marketable securities at 30 June 2019 of about HK$3,590.9 million as well as available banking facilities, the Group has sufficient liquidity to meet its current commitments and working capital requirements. Borrowings and Charges on Group Assets At 30 June 2019, the Group's total borrowings amounted to HK$121.5 million, a decrease of about HK$18.2 million as compared to that at 31 December 2018 due to partial mortgage loan repayments and exchange differences. The Group's total borrowings of HK$121.5 million relate to a mortgage loan for Australian investment properties. The bulk of the borrowings will be repayable by the end of 2020. Certain assets, comprising principally property interests with a book value of HK$3,248.9 million, have been pledged to banks as collateral security for banking facilities granted to the extent of HK$121.5 million. In view of the existing strong cash position, the Group does not anticipate any liquidity problems. 3 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT (Continued) LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES (Continued) Gearing Ratio The gearing ratio, which is computed from the total borrowings of the Group divided by shareholders' equity of the Group at 30 June 2019, was 0.6% as compared with 0.7% at 31 December 2018. Funding and Treasury Policies The Group adopts a prudent funding and treasury policy. To minimise exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations, the Group's borrowings in Australia for its Melbourne investment properties are denominated in Australian dollars. Hence, the foreign exchange exposure is limited to the net investments in overseas subsidiaries of approximately HK$2,886.1 million at 30 June 2019 (at 31 December 2018: HK$2,851.2 million). The Group's borrowings are on a floating rate basis. For overseas borrowings, when appropriate and at times of interest rate uncertainty or volatility, hedging instruments including swaps and forwards may be used to assist in the Group's management of interest rate exposure. The Group's cash and bank balances are mainly denominated in Hong Kong dollar, United States dollar and Australian dollar. Capital Commitments and Contingent Liabilities At 30 June 2019, the total amount of the Group's capital expenditure commitments was HK$28.3 million (at 31 December 2018: HK$27.4 million). As at 30 June 2019, the Group had no contingent liability (at 31 December 2018: HK$ nil). HALF YEAR BUSINESS REVIEW Department Store Operations The Group's department stores business, which serves mainly local customers in Hong Kong, continued to be difficult in the period under review. The unseasonably warm weather in January and February has adversely affected the sales of winter clothing items and winter electrical goods in the first quarter. During the second quarter, the fragile consumer sentiment amid uncertain local market conditions and the mass demonstrations since June continued to impact the department stores' sales although the sales decline was moderate in the second quarter with the launch of extra promotional events. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group's department stores achieved a revenue of HK$459.6 million, a decrease of 11.9% when compared to HK$521.9 million achieved in 2018. Overall, the department stores operating profit for the first half of 2019 decreased by 45.7% to HK$31.2 million (2018: HK$57.5 million), due mainly to the decrease in revenue and thus gross profit. INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 4 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT (Continued) HALF YEAR BUSINESS REVIEW (Continued) Property Investments The Group's property investment income increased by 12.8% to HK$254.5 million (2018: HK$225.7 million) for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Income from the Group's commercial investment properties in Hong Kong increased by 5.9% to HK$182.6 million (2018: HK$172.4 million) which was attributable to the increase in occupancy of Wing On Kowloon Centre and the higher rental rates achieved from lease renewals of Wing On Centre during the period under review. The overall occupancy of the Group's commercial investment properties in Hong Kong increased to about 99% (2018: 95%) during the period under review. Income from the Group's commercial office properties in Melbourne increased by 41.3% to HK$68.8 million (2018: HK$48.7 million) during the period under review. Net income in terms of Australian dollar currency increased by 53.5%, which was primarily attributable to higher rental rates achieved upon renewal of leases, the refund of certain land tax in respect of prior years, and decrease in statutory charges. The Group's Melbourne properties were fully let (2018: 96%) throughout the period under review. Interest in an Associate For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group recorded a share of loss after tax from the associate's automobile dealership interest in the People's Republic of China of HK$5.8 million (2018: share of profit after tax of HK$4.4 million). Overall, the Group recorded share of profit from the associate of HK$5.8 million (2018: HK$8.4 million) for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Others During the period under review, the Group's investments in securities recorded a gain of HK$73.8 million (2018: a loss of HK$14.5 million). However, the Group recorded a net foreign exchange loss of HK$4.6 million (2018: a net gain of HK$5.0 million) from its holdings of foreign currencies. STAFF As at 30 June 2019, the Group had a total staff of 659 (at 30 June 2018: 697). The Group's remuneration policies, bonus schemes, Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes, etc., have not changed materially from the information disclosed in the 2018 Annual Report. 5 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT (Continued) OUTLOOK FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2019 The outlook for the Group's department stores business in the second half of the year is expected to be difficult and challenging due to mounting social unrest in Hong Kong. However, with the financial strength of the Group and a loyal customer base, the Group and its retail team are dedicated to continue to provide its customers with the best service and quality merchandise. The Group's investment properties in Hong Kong and Australia will continue to provide stable rental income for the Group. Karl C. Kwok Chairman Hong Kong, 29 August 2019 INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 6 INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) INTRODUCTION We have reviewed the interim financial report set out on pages 8 to 44 which comprises the consolidated statement of financial position of Wing On Company International Limited (the "Company") as of 30 June 2019 and the related consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six month period then ended and explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of an interim financial report to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34, Interim financial reporting, issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). The directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the interim financial report in accordance with HKAS 34. Our responsibility is to form a conclusion, based on our review, on the interim financial report and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report. SCOPE OF REVIEW We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity, issued by the HKICPA. A review of the interim financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly we do not express an audit opinion. CONCLUSION Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim financial report as at 30 June 2019 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34, Interim financial reporting. KPMG Certified Public Accountants 8th Floor, Prince's Building 10 Chater Road Central, Hong Kong 29 August 2019 7 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars) Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Note $'000 $'000 Revenue 3(a) 704,374 756,610 Other revenue 4 48,025 40,694 Other net gain/(loss) 4 58,188 (21,134) Cost of department store sales 5(d) (217,596) (249,949) Cost of property leasing activities 5(c) (34,148) (51,813) Other operating expenses (198,223) (206,151) Profit from operations 360,620 268,257 Finance costs 5(a) (2,613) (2,683) 358,007 265,574 Net valuation gain on investment properties 8(b) 266,731 577,116 624,738 842,690 Share of profit of an associate 9 5,837 8,438 Profit before taxation 5 630,575 851,128 Income tax 6 (54,470) (46,222) Profit for the period 576,105 804,906 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 575,767 804,404 Non-controlling interests 338 502 Profit for the period 576,105 804,906 Basic and diluted earnings per share 7(a) 196.1 cents 273.7 cents The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. The notes on pages 16 to 44 form part of this interim financial report. Details of dividends payable to shareholders of the Company are set out in note 13(a). INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 8 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars) Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Profit for the period 576,105 804,906 Other comprehensive income for the period (after tax and reclassification adjustments): Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: - other investments at fair value through other comprehensive income 3,060 1,682 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments: - exchange differences on translation of financial statements of overseas subsidiaries (14,830) (124,476) - share of exchange differences on translation of financial statements of an overseas associate 172 (2,539) (14,658) (127,015) Other comprehensive income for the period (11,598) (125,333) Total comprehensive income for the period 564,507 679,573 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 564,243 678,953 Non-controlling interests 264 620 Total comprehensive income for the period 564,507 679,573 The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. The notes on pages 16 to 44 form part of this interim financial report. The notes on pages 16 to 44 form part of this interim financial report. 9 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars) At At 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 Note $'000 $'000 Non-current assets Investment properties 8 16,069,778 15,828,721 Other property, plant and equipment 2,8 408,197 381,653 16,477,975 16,210,374 Interest in an associate 9 313,194 307,185 Other investments 146,217 143,157 Deferred tax assets 2,004 11,609 16,939,390 16,672,325 Current assets Trading securities 805,259 704,746 Inventories 116,873 116,515 Debtors, deposits and prepayments 10 88,378 69,559 Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries 6,358 3,209 Other bank deposits 16,036 74,819 Cash and cash equivalents 11 3,001,013 2,827,500 4,033,917 3,796,348 Current liabilities Creditors and accrued charges 12 441,840 409,188 Contract liabilities 17,805 18,137 Secured bank loan 35,016 35,196 Lease liabilities 2(c) 27,144 - Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries 3,955 3,514 Current tax payable 43,963 24,494 569,723 490,529 Net current assets 3,464,194 3,305,819 Total assets less current liabilities carried forward 20,403,584 19,978,144 INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 10 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars) At At 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 Note $'000 $'000 Total assets less current liabilities brought forward 20,403,584 19,978,144 Non-current liabilities Secured bank loan 86,447 104,487 Lease liabilities 2(c) 13,697 - Deferred tax liabilities 752,730 760,550 852,874 865,037 NET ASSETS 19,550,710 19,113,107 Capital and reserves Share capital 13(b) 29,346 29,360 Reserves 19,488,436 19,051,083 Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 19,517,782 19,080,443 Non-controlling interests 32,928 32,664 TOTAL EQUITY 19,550,710 19,113,107 The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. The notes on pages 16 to 44 form part of this interim financial report. The notes on pages 16 to 44 form part of this interim financial report. 11 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars) Attributable to shareholders of the Company Land and building Investment General Non- Share revaluation revaluation Exchange Contributed reserve Retained controlling Total capital reserve reserve reserve surplus fund earnings Total interests equity (Note) Note $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Balance at 1 January 2019 29,360 271,037 131,379 (274,235) 754,347 1,541 18,167,014 19,080,443 32,664 19,113,107 Changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2019: Profit for the period - - - - - - 575,767 575,767 338 576,105 Other comprehensive income for the period - - 3,060 (14,584) - - - (11,524) (74) (11,598) Total comprehensive income for the period - - 3,060 (14,584) - - 575,767 564,243 264 564,507 Purchase of own shares 13(b) - par value paid (14) - - - - - - (14) - (14) - premium and transaction costs paid - - - - - - (3,635) (3,635) - (3,635) Share of the general reserve fund of an associate: transfer to the general reserve fund - - - - - 162 (162) - - - Dividends approved and paid in respect of the previous year 13(a)(ii) - - - - - - (123,255) (123,255) - (123,255) (14) - 3,060 (14,584) - 162 448,715 437,339 264 437,603 Balance at 30 June 2019 29,346 271,037 134,439 (288,819) 754,347 1,703 18,615,729 19,517,782 32,928 19,550,710 INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 12 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars) Attributable to shareholders of the Company Land and General Non- building Investment Share revaluation revaluation Exchange Contributed reserve Retained controlling Total capital reserve reserve reserve surplus fund earnings Total interests equity (Note) Note $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Balance at 31 December 2017 29,389 271,037 15,140 335 754,347 1,051 16,759,284 17,830,583 31,350 17,861,933 Impact on initial application of HKFRS 9 - - 120,067 - - - - 120,067 - 120,067 Adjusted balance at 1 January 2018 29,389 271,037 135,207 335 754,347 1,051 16,759,284 17,950,650 31,350 17,982,000 Changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2018: Profit for the period - - - - - - 804,404 804,404 502 804,906 Other comprehensive income for the period - - 1,682 (127,133) - - - (125,451) 118 (125,333) Total comprehensive income for the period - - 1,682 (127,133) - - 804,404 678,953 620 679,573 Share of the general reserve fund of an associate: transfer to the general reserve fund - - - - - 508 (508) - - - Dividends approved and paid in respect of the previous year 13(a)(ii) - - - - - - (199,842) (199,842) - (199,842) - - 1,682 (127,133) - 508 604,054 479,111 620 479,731 Balance at 30 June 2018 29,389 271,037 136,889 (126,798) 754,347 1,559 17,363,338 18,429,761 31,970 18,461,731 13 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars) Attributable to shareholders of the Company Land and General Non- building Investment Share revaluation revaluation Exchange Contributed reserve Retained controlling Total capital reserve reserve reserve surplus fund earnings Total interests equity (Note) Note $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Balance at 1 July 2018 29,389 271,037 136,889 (126,798) 754,347 1,559 17,363,338 18,429,761 31,970 18,461,731 Changes in equity for the six months ended 31 December 2018: Profit for the period - - - - - - 893,277 893,277 754 894,031 Other comprehensive income for the period - - (5,510) (147,437) - - - (152,947) (60) (153,007) Total comprehensive income for the period - - (5,510) (147,437) - - 893,277 740,330 694 741,024 Purchase of own shares - par value paid (29) - - - - - - (29) - (29) - premium and transaction costs paid - - - - - - (7,341) (7,341) - (7,341) Share of the general reserve fund of an associate: transfer from the general reserve fund - - - - - (18) 18 - - - Dividends declared and paid in respect of the current year 13(a)(i) - - - - - - (82,278) (82,278) - (82,278) (29) - (5,510) (147,437) - (18) 803,676 650,682 694 651,376 Balance at 31 December 2018 29,360 271,037 131,379 (274,235) 754,347 1,541 18,167,014 19,080,443 32,664 19,113,107 Note: Retained earnings attributable to the shareholders of the Company as at 30 June 2019 include the aggregate net valuation gain relating to investment properties after deferred tax of $13,330,980,000 (at 31 December 2018: $13,067,139,000). The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated (see note 2). The notes on pages 16 to 44 form part of this interim financial report. INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 14 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars) Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Note $'000 $'000 Operating activities Cash generated from operations 278,319 110,504 Tax paid (29,605) (21,179) Net cash generated from operating activities 248,714 89,325 Investing activities Payment for the purchase of investment properties and other property, plant and equipment (6,439) (11,577) Decrease in other bank deposits 58,783 86,775 Other cash flows arising from investing activities 42,837 21,828 Net cash generated from investing activities 95,181 97,026 Financing activities Capital element of lease payments (13,351) - Interest element of lease payments (601) - Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company 13(a)(ii) (123,255) (199,842) Other cash flows arising from financing activities (23,375) (21,911) Net cash used in financing activities (160,582) (221,753) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 183,313 (35,402) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 2,827,500 2,941,473 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (9,800) (4,693) Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 11 3,001,013 2,901,378 The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated (see note 2). The notes on pages 16 to 44 form part of this interim financial report. The interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies adopted in the 2018 annual financial statements, except for the accounting policy changes that are expected to be reflected in the 2019 annual financial statements. Details of any changes in accounting policies are set out in note 2. The preparation of an interim financial report in conformity with HKAS 34 requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses on a year to date basis. Actual results may differ from these estimates. This interim financial report contains condensed consolidated financial statements and selected explanatory notes. The notes include an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and performance of the Group since the 2018 annual financial statements. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereon do not include all of the information required for a full set of financial statements prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"). The interim financial report is unaudited, but has been reviewed by KPMG in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity, issued by the HKICPA. KPMG's independent review report to the Board of Directors is included on page 7. In addition, this interim financial report has been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee. The financial information relating to the financial year ended 31 December 2018 that is included in the interim financial report as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that financial year but is derived from those financial statements. Statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 are available from the Stock Exchange's website. The auditors have expressed an unqualified opinion on those financial statements in their independent auditor's report dated 28 March 2019. INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 16 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 2. Changes in accounting policies The HKICPA has issued a new HKFRS, HKFRS 16, Leases, and a number of amendments to HKFRSs that are first effective for the current accounting period of the Group. Except for HKFRS 16, none of the developments have had a material effect on how the Group's results and financial position for the current or prior periods have been prepared or presented in this interim financial report. The Group has not applied any new standard or interpretation that is not yet effective for the current accounting period. HKFRS 16, Leases HKFRS 16 replaces HKAS 17, Leases, and the related interpretations, HK(IFRIC) 4, Determining whether an arrangement contains a lease, HK(SIC) 15, Operating leases - incentives, and HK(SIC) 27, Evaluating the substance of transactions involving the legal form of a lease. It introduces a single accounting model for lessees, which requires a lessee to recognise a right-of-use asset and a lease liability for all leases, except for leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less ("short-term leases") and leases of low-value assets. The lessor accounting requirements are brought forward from HKAS 17 substantially unchanged. The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 as from 1 January 2019. The Group has elected to use the modified retrospective approach and has therefore recognised the cumulative effect of initial application as an adjustment to the opening balance of equity at 1 January 2019. Comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under HKAS 17. 17 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 2. Changes in accounting policies (Continued) Further details of the nature and effect of the changes to previous accounting policies and the transition options applied are set out below: Changes in the accounting policies New definition of a lease

The change in the definition of a lease mainly relates to the concept of control. HKFRS 16 defines a lease on the basis of whether a customer controls the use of an identified asset for a period of time, which may be determined by a defined amount of use. Control is conveyed where the customer has both the right to direct the use of the identified asset and to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from that use.

The Group applies the new definition of a lease in HKFRS 16 only to contracts that were entered into or changed on or after 1 January 2019. For contracts entered into before 1 January 2019, the Group has used the transitional practical expedient to grandfather the previous assessment of which existing arrangements are or contain leases.

Accordingly, contracts that were previously assessed as leases under HKAS 17 continue to be accounted for as leases under HKFRS 16 and contracts previously assessed as non-lease service arrangements continue to be accounted for as executory contracts. Lessee accounting

HKFRS 16 eliminates the requirement for a lessee to classify leases as either operating leases or finance leases, as was previously required by HKAS 17. Instead, the Group is required to capitalise all leases when it is the lessee, including leases previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17, other than those short-term leases and leases of low- value assets. As far as the Group is concerned, these newly capitalised leases are primarily in relation to other property, plant and equipment as disclosed in note 15(b).

Where the lease is capitalised, the lease liability is initially recognised at the present value of the lease payments payable over the lease term, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, using a relevant incremental borrowing rate. After initial recognition, the lease liability is measured at amortised cost and interest expense is calculated using the effective interest method. Variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or rate are not included in the measurement of the lease liability and hence are charged to profit or loss in the accounting period in which they are incurred. INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 18 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 2. Changes in accounting policies (Continued) Changes in the accounting policies (Continued) Lessee accounting (Continued)

The right-of-use asset recognised when a lease is capitalised is initially measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liability plus any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, and any initial direct costs incurred. Where applicable, the cost of the right- of-use asset also includes an estimate of costs to dismantle and remove the underlying asset or to restore the underlying asset or the site on which it is located, discounted to their present value, less any lease incentives received.

The right-of-use asset is subsequently stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, except for right-of-use assets that meet the definition of investment property are carried at fair value. Leasehold investment properties

Under HKFRS 16, the Group is required to account for all leasehold properties as investment properties when these properties are held to earn rental income and/or for capital appreciation ("leasehold investment properties"). The adoption of HKFRS 16 does not have an impact on the Group's financial statements as the Group previously elected to apply HKAS 40, Investment properties, to account for all of its leasehold properties that were held for investment purposes as at 31 December 2018. Consequentially, these leasehold investment properties continue to be carried at fair value. 19 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 2. Changes in accounting policies (Continued) Transitional impact

At the date of transition to HKFRS 16 (i.e. 1 January 2019), the Group determined the length of the remaining lease terms and measured the lease liabilities for the leases previously classified as operating leases at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the relevant incremental borrowing rates at 1 January 2019. The weighted average of the incremental borrowing rates used for determination of the present value of the remaining lease payments was 2.7%.

To ease the transition to HKFRS 16, the Group applied the following recognition exemption and practical expedients at the date of initial application of HKFRS 16: when measuring the lease liabilities at the date of initial application of HKFRS 16, the Group applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics (such as leases with a similar remaining lease term for a similar class of underlying asset in a similar economic environment); and when measuring the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application of HKFRS 16, the Group relied on the previous assessment for onerous contract provisions as at 31 December 2018 as an alternative to performing an impairment review. The following table reconciles the operating lease commitments as disclosed in note 15(b) as at 31 December 2018 to the opening balance for lease liabilities recognised as at 1 January 2019: Operating lease commitments at 31 December 2018 (Note 15(b)) Add: lease payments for the additional periods where the Group considers it reasonably certain that it will exercise the extension options Less: total future interest expenses Present value of remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rates and total lease liabilities recognised at 1 January 2019 $'000 50,636 1,058 51,694 (1,294) 50,400 INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 20 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 2. Changes in accounting policies (Continued) Transitional impact (Continued)

The right-of-use assets in relation to leases previously classified as operating leases have been recognised at an amount equal to the amount recognised for the remaining lease liabilities, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position at 31 December 2018.

The Group presents right-of-use assets that do not meet the definition of investment property in "other property, plant and equipment" and presents lease liabilities separately in the consolidated statement of financial position.

The following table summarises the impacts of the adoption of HKFRS 16 on the Group's consolidated statement of financial position: Carrying Carrying amount at Capitalisation amount at 31 December of operating 1 January 2018 lease contracts 2019 $'000 $'000 $'000 Line items in the consolidated statement of financial position impacted by the adoption of HKFRS 16: Other property, plant and equipment 381,653 50,400 432,053 Total non-current assets 16,672,325 50,400 16,722,725 Lease liabilities (current) - 25,303 25,303 Current liabilities 490,529 25,303 515,832 Net current assets 3,305,819 (25,303) 3,280,516 Total assets less current liabilities 19,978,144 25,097 20,003,241 Lease liabilities (non-current) - 25,097 25,097 Total non-current liabilities 865,037 25,097 890,134 Net assets 19,113,107 - 19,113,107 21 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 2. Changes in accounting policies (Continued) Transitional impact (Continued)

The analysis of the net book value of the Group's right-of-use assets by class of underlying asset at the end of the reporting period and at the date of transition to HKFRS 16 is as follows: At At 30 June 1 January 2019 2019 $'000 $'000 Included in "Other property, plant and equipment": Land and buildings, carried at depreciated cost 39,931 49,427 Plant and equipment, carried at depreciated cost 649 973 40,580 50,400 Ownership interests in leasehold investment properties, carried at fair value 12,609,045 12,350,872 12,649,625 12,401,272 Lease liabilities

The remaining contractual maturities of the Group's lease liabilities at the end of the reporting period and at the date of transition to HKFRS 16 are as follows: At 30 June 2019 At 1 January 2019 Present Present value of value of the Total the Total minimum minimum minimum minimum lease lease lease lease payments payments payments payments $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Within one year 27,144 27,837 25,303 26,289 After one year but within two years 13,697 13,774 25,097 25,405 40,841 41,611 50,400 51,694 Less: total future interest expenses (770) (1,294) Present value of lease liabilities 40,841 50,400 INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 22 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 3. Revenue and segment reporting Revenue

The principal activities of the Group are the operation of department stores and property investment.

The Group's revenue comprised the invoiced value of goods sold to customers less returns, net income from concession sales and consignment sales and income from property investment and disaggregation of revenue by category is analysed as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Under the scope of HKFRS 15, Revenue from contracts with customers: Department stores - Sales of goods 309,561 363,948 - Net income from concession sales 114,347 120,869 - Net income from consignment sales 35,673 37,100 459,581 521,917 Property investment - Building management fees and other rental related income 31,273 31,181 Under the scope of HKFRS 16/HKAS 17, Leases: Property investment - Gross rentals from investment properties 213,520 203,512 704,374 756,610 23 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 3. Revenue and segment reporting (Continued) Segment reporting

The Group manages its business by two divisions, namely department stores and property investment. In a manner consistent with the way in which information is reported internally to the Group's most senior executive management for the purposes of resource allocation and performance assessment, the Group has identified the following two reportable segments. No operating segments have been aggregated to form the following reportable segments. Department stores: this segment operates department stores in Hong Kong.

Property investment: this segment leases commercial premises to generate rental income. Currently the Group's investment property portfolio is located in Hong Kong, Australia and the United States of America ("USA"). Segment results, assets and liabilities

For the purposes of assessing segment performance and allocating resources between segments, the Group's senior executive management monitors the results, assets and liabilities attributable to each reportable segment on the following bases: Segment assets include all tangible and current assets with the exception of interest in an associate, investments in financial assets, current tax recoverable, deferred tax assets and other corporate assets. Segment liabilities include trade and other creditors, accrued charges, contract liabilities, lease liabilities and bank borrowings managed directly by the segments.

Revenue and expenses are allocated to the reportable segments with reference to revenue generated by those segments and the expenses incurred by those segments or which otherwise arise from the depreciation or amortisation of assets attributable to those segments. The measure used for reporting segment profit is profit before interest income, finance costs and income tax. In addition to receiving segment information concerning segment profit, management is provided with segment information concerning revenue (including inter-segment revenue), finance costs on bank borrowings and lease liabilities managed directly by the segments, depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses and additions to non-current segment assets used by the segments in their operations. INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 24 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 3. Revenue and segment reporting (Continued) Segment reporting (Continued) Segment results, assets and liabilities (Continued)

Information regarding the Group's reportable segments as provided to the Group's most senior executive management for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance for the periods is set out below. Department stores Property investment Total Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Revenue from external customers 459,581 521,917 244,793 234,693 704,374 756,610 Inter-segment revenue - - 59,352 58,259 59,352 58,259 Reportable segment revenue 459,581 521,917 304,145 292,952 763,726 814,869 Reportable segment profit 31,247 57,487 254,473 225,690 285,720 283,177 Department stores Property investment Total At At At At At At 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Reportable segment assets 219,412 176,360 16,445,559 16,212,966 16,664,971 16,389,326 Additions to non-current segment assets during the period/year 7,040 10,182 5,525 45,512 12,565 55,694 Reportable segment liabilities 335,100 248,076 238,848 271,291 573,948 519,367 25 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 3. Revenue and segment reporting (Continued) Segment reporting (Continued) Reconciliations of reportable segment profit, assets and liabilities Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Profit Reportable segment profit 285,720 283,177 Other revenue 48,025 40,694 Other net gain/(loss) 58,188 (21,134) Finance costs (2,613) (2,683) Net valuation gain on investment properties 266,731 577,116 Share of profit of an associate 5,837 8,438 Unallocated head office and corporate expenses (31,313) (34,480) Consolidated profit before taxation 630,575 851,128 INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 26 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 3. Revenue and segment reporting (Continued) Segment reporting (Continued) Reconciliations of reportable segment profit, assets and liabilities (Continued) At At 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Assets Reportable segment assets 16,664,971 16,389,326 Elimination of inter-segment receivables (4,868) (4,811) 16,660,103 16,384,515 Interest in an associate 313,194 307,185 Other investments 146,217 143,157 Deferred tax assets 2,004 11,609 Trading securities 805,259 704,746 Unallocated head office and corporate assets 3,046,530 2,917,461 Consolidated total assets 20,973,307 20,468,673 Liabilities Reportable segment liabilities 573,948 519,367 Elimination of inter-segment payables (4,868) (4,811) 569,080 514,556 Current tax payable 43,963 24,494 Deferred tax liabilities 752,730 760,550 Unallocated head office and corporate liabilities 56,824 55,966 Consolidated total liabilities 1,422,597 1,355,566 27 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 4. Other revenue and other net gain/(loss) Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Other revenue Interest income from bank deposits 32,475 25,150 Interest income from investments in securities 1,670 - Dividend income from investments in securities 10,638 12,407 Compensation received on early termination of leases 161 414 Others 3,081 2,723 48,025 40,694 Other net gain/(loss) Net gain/(loss) on remeasurement to fair value of - trading securities 32,712 (36,381) - derivative financial instruments 30 89 Net gain on disposal of - trading securities 24,442 5,464 - derivative financial instruments 5,647 4,699 Net foreign exchange (loss)/gain (4,590) 5,026 Net loss on disposal of plant and equipment (53) (31) 58,188 (21,134) INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 28 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 5. Profit before taxation Profit before taxation is arrived at after charging/(crediting): Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 (a) Finance costs Interest on bank loan 2,012 2,683 Interest on lease liabilities 601 - 2,613 2,683 Staff costs (excluding directors' remuneration) Contributions to defined contribution retirement plans 5,953 5,978 Salaries, wages and other benefits 103,359 107,240 109,312 113,218 (c) Rentals received and receivable from investment properties Gross income from property investment (244,793) (234,693) Less: direct outgoings 34,148 51,813 (210,645) (182,880) (d) Other items Depreciation and amortisation - owned assets 18,673 18,202 - lease incentives 12,601 12,695 - right-of-use assets 13,611 - Impairment losses of trade and other debtors written back - (22) Operating lease charges under HKAS 17 - minimum lease payments for hire of land and buildings - 13,579 - contingent rentals for hire of land and buildings - 27 Cost of inventories sold 217,596 249,949 29 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 6. Income tax in the consolidated statement of profit or loss Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Current tax - Hong Kong Profits Tax Provision for the period 32,934 34,397 Current tax - Overseas Provision for the period 16,223 3,617 Deferred tax Origination and reversal of temporary differences - changes in fair value of investment properties 2,931 (857) - other temporary differences 2,382 9,065 5,313 8,208 Total income tax expense 54,470 46,222 The provision for Hong Kong Profits Tax is calculated at 16.5% (2018: 16.5%) of the estimated assessable profits for the six months ended 30 June 2019, except for one subsidiary of the Group which is a qualifying corporation under the two-tiered Profits Tax rate regime. For this subsidiary, the first $2 million of assessable profits are taxed at 8.25% and the remaining assessable profits are taxed at 16.5%. Taxation for overseas subsidiaries is charged similarly at the appropriate current rates of taxation ruling in the relevant countries. INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 30 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 7. Basic and diluted earnings per share The calculation of basic earnings per share is based on the consolidated profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 of $575,767,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: $804,404,000) divided by the weighted average of 293,536,000 shares (2018: 293,885,000 shares) in issue during the interim period.

There were no outstanding potential shares throughout the periods presented. Adjusted basic earnings per share excluding the net valuation gain on investment properties net of related deferred tax thereon

For the purpose of assessing the underlying performance of the Group, the management is of the view that the profit for the period should be adjusted for the net valuation gain on investment properties net of related deferred tax thereon in arriving at the "underlying profit attributable to shareholders of the Company". 31 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 7. Basic and diluted earnings per share (Continued) Adjusted basic earnings per share excluding the net valuation gain on investment properties net of related deferred tax thereon (Continued)

The difference between the underlying profit attributable to shareholders of the Company and profit attributable to shareholders of the Company as shown in the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the period is reconciled as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Amount Amount per share per share $'000 cents $'000 cents Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company as shown in the consolidated statement of profit or loss 575,767 196.1 804,404 273.7 Adjustments: Less: Net valuation gain on investment properties (266,731) (90.9) (577,116) (196.3) Add/(less): Increase/(decrease) in deferred tax liabilities in relation to the net valuation gain on investment properties 2,931 1.0 (857) (0.3) 311,967 106.2 226,431 77.1 Less: Valuation loss on investment property net of related deferred tax attributable to non- controlling interests (41) - (14) - Underlying profit attributable to shareholders of the Company 311,926 106.2 226,417 77.1 INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 32 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 8. Investment properties and other property, plant and equipment Right-of-use assets

As discussed in note 2, the Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method and adjusted the opening balances at 1 January 2019 to recognise right-of-use assets relating to leases which were previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17. Further details on the net book value of the Group's right-of-use assets by class of underlying asset are set out in note 2(b). Valuation

Investment properties were revalued as at 30 June 2019 by the directors with reference to the market updates from firms of independent surveyors to update the professional valuations that were carried out as at 31 December 2018. As a result of the update, net valuation gain of $266,731,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: $577,116,000) and debit of deferred tax of $2,931,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: credit of deferred tax of $857,000) thereon have been included in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. The Group's total future minimum lease payments under non-cancellable operating leases are receivable as follows: At At 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Within one year 414,731 408,659 After one year but within five years 658,628 688,358 After five years 195,005 199,565 1,268,364 1,296,582 33 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 9. Interest in an associate At At 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Unlisted shares Share of net assets other than intangible assets 306,169 300,012 Share of intangible assets of an associate 7,025 7,173 Interest in an associate 313,194 307,185 On 2 October 2014, the associate of the Group sold its entire issued and outstanding shares of a subsidiary ("the disposal group") to a third party. The disposal group was engaged in automobile dealerships and related business in the USA. A portion of the consideration amounting to US$33,454,000 was paid into an escrow account during 2014. Such consideration would be transferred to the associate after 1 July 2016, after deducting any successful claims made under warranties provided in the sale and purchase agreement. Up to 30 June 2019, the associate received payments from this escrow account leaving balance of US$6,188,000 (at 31 December 2018: US$6,179,000) still held in the escrow account pending agreement of the claims made under warranties. A provision of US$4,170,000 had been recognised in the associate's financial statements as at 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019. Up to 30 June 2019, the remaining unresolved claims have not been agreed with the buyer. No new potential claims were made by the buyer during the six months ended 30 June 2019. The Group is not in a position to assess the full potential liability of the claims made with certainty but based on discussions with legal counsel, believes that the Group's share of the provision held for the remaining unresolved claims of US$2,085,000 ($16,265,000) which has been reflected in the Group's share of net assets is appropriate in light of the current circumstances. INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 34 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 10. Debtors, deposits and prepayments At At 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Trade and other debtors, net of loss allowance 37,990 32,154 Deposits and prepayments 50,388 37,405 88,378 69,559 All debtors, deposits and prepayments of the Group, apart from certain rental deposits and prepayments totalling $17,226,000 (at 31 December 2018: $19,281,000), are expected to be recovered or recognised as an expense within one year. At the end of the reporting period, the ageing analysis of trade and other debtors (net of loss allowance), based on the due date, is as follows: At At 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Current or less than one month past due 37,868 31,920 One to three months past due 36 151 More than three months but less than twelve months past due 82 75 More than twelve months past due 4 8 37,990 32,154 Credit period granted to customers is generally 30 days from the date of billing. 35 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 11. Cash and cash equivalents At At 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Cash at bank and in hand 607,976 520,562 Bank deposits 2,393,037 2,306,938 3,001,013 2,827,500 12. Creditors and accrued charges At the end of the reporting period, the ageing analysis of trade and other creditors, based on the due date, is as follows: At At 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Amounts not yet due 344,036 297,231 On demand or less than one month overdue 58,481 69,516 One to three months overdue 3,817 7,088 Three to twelve months overdue 2,472 142 More than twelve months overdue 1,202 1,712 Trade and other creditors 410,008 375,689 Accrued charges 31,832 33,499 441,840 409,188 All creditors and accrued charges of the Group, apart from certain rental deposits received and accrued charges totalling $59,970,000 (at 31 December 2018: $59,240,000), are expected to be settled or recognised as income within one year or are repayable on demand. Credit period granted to the Group is generally between 30 days and 90 days from the date of billing. INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 36 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 13. Capital, reserves and dividends Dividends Dividends payable to shareholders of the Company attributable to the interim period: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Interim dividend: - declared after the interim period 111,516 82,288 - attributable to shares purchased in September 2018 - (10) Interim dividend payable after the interim period of 38 cents (2018: 28 cents) per share 111,516 82,278 The interim dividend declared after the end of the reporting period has not been recognised as a liability at the end of the reporting period. Dividends payable to shareholders of the Company attributable to the previous financial year, approved and paid during the interim period: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Final dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2018/31 December 2017 - approved during the interim period 123,313 199,842 - attributable to shares purchased in January and May 2019 (58) - Final dividend paid during the interim period of 42 cents (2017: 68 cents) per share 123,255 199,842 37 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 13. Capital, reserves and dividends (Continued) Purchase of own shares Shares purchased and cancelled During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Company purchased its own shares on the Stock Exchange and cancelled the shares as follows: Number Highest Lowest of shares Aggregate price paid price paid Month/year purchased price paid per share per share $'000 $ $ January 2019 46,000 1,168 25.45 25.10 May 2019 93,000 2,469 26.85 26.40 139,000 3,637 Pursuant to section 42A of the Bermuda Companies Act 1981, the above purchased shares were cancelled upon purchase and the issued share capital of the Company was reduced by the nominal value of these shares of $14,000 accordingly. The premium and transaction costs paid on the purchase of the shares of $3,623,000 and $12,000 respectively were charged against retained earnings. The Company did not purchase its own shares during the six months ended 30 June 2018. The holders of shares are entitled to receive dividends as declared from time to time and are entitled to one vote per share at meetings of the Company. All shares rank equally with regard to the Company's residual assets. 14. Fair value measurement of financial instruments Financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value Fair value hierarchy

The following tables present the fair value of the Group's financial instruments measured at the end of the reporting period on a recurring basis, categorised into the three-level fair value hierarchy as defined in HKFRS 13, Fair value measurement. The level into which a fair value measurement is classified is determined with reference to the observability and significance of the inputs used in the valuation technique as follows: INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 38 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 14. Fair value measurement of financial instruments (Continued) Financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value (Continued) Fair value hierarchy (Continued) Level 1 valuations: Fair value measured using only Level 1 inputs i.e. unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities at the measurement date.

Level 2 valuations: Fair value measured using Level 2 inputs i.e. observable inputs which fail to meet Level 1, and not using significant unobservable inputs. Unobservable inputs are inputs for which market data are not available.

Level 3 valuations: Fair value measured using significant unobservable inputs. Fair value measurements as at Fair value measurements as at 30 June 2019 categorised into 31 December 2018 categorised into Fair value at Fair value at 30 June 31 December 2019 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 2018 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Recurring fair value measurements Assets Other investments 146,217 - - 146,217 143,157 - - 143,157 Trading securities 805,259 567,035 238,224 - 704,746 497,159 207,587 - During the six months ended 30 June 2019, there were no transfers of financial instruments between different levels (2018: Nil). The Group's policy is to recognise transfers between levels of fair value hierarchy as at the end of the reporting period in which they occur. Valuation techniques and inputs used in Level 2 fair value measurements

The trading securities in Level 2 represent investment funds. The fair value of these investment funds is determined by reference to quoted price in an active market of the listed securities comprising the fund portfolio being valued, adjusted for factors unique to the funds being valued. 39 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 14. Fair value measurement of financial instruments (Continued) Financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value (Continued) Information about Level 3 fair value measurements Significant Valuation unobservable techniques inputs Range Other Adjusted Discount for lack of 40% investments net assets marketability (2018: 40%) Minority discount 15% (2018: 15%) Control premium 10% (2018: 10%) The fair value of other investments is determined using the net assets value adjusted for lack of marketability discount and minority discount and the quoted price in an active market of a listed equity instrument adjusted for control premium. The fair value is negatively correlated to the discount for lack of marketability and minority discount and positively correlated to the control premium. At 30 June 2019, it is estimated that an increase/decrease of 3% in each of the unobservable inputs, with all other variables held constant, would have increased/decreased the Group's other comprehensive income as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Increase/ Effect on Effect on (decrease) in other other unobservable comprehensive comprehensive inputs income income % $'000 $'000 Discount for lack of marketability 3 (6,549) (6,663) (3) 6,549 6,625 Minority discount 3 (4,611) (4,725) (3) 4,608 4,684 Control premium 3 1,102 1,254 (3) (1,140) (1,292) INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 40 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 14. Fair value measurement of financial instruments (Continued) Financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value (Continued) Information about Level 3 fair value measurements (Continued)

The movement during the period in the balance of Level 3 fair value measurements is as follows: Unlisted equity securities $'000 At 1 January 2019 143,157 Credited to other comprehensive income during the period 3,060 At 30 June 2019 146,217 At 1 January 2018 146,985 Credited to other comprehensive income during the period 1,682 At 30 June 2018 and 1 July 2018 148,667 Debited to other comprehensive income during the period (5,510) At 31 December 2018 143,157 Any gains or losses arising from the remeasurement of the Group's unlisted equity securities held for long-term strategic purposes are recognised in the investment revaluation reserve (non-recycling) in other comprehensive income. Upon disposal of the equity securities, the amount accumulated in other comprehensive income is transferred directly to retained earnings. Fair value of financial assets and liabilities carried at other than fair value

The carrying amounts of the Group's financial instruments carried at cost or amortised cost are not materially different from their fair values as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018. 41 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 15. Commitments Capital commitments outstanding at 30 June 2019 not provided for in the interim financial report At At 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Authorised and contracted for 27,998 27,101 Authorised and not contracted for 283 318 28,281 27,419 At 31 December 2018, the total future minimum lease payments under non- cancellable operating leases were payable as follows: At 31 December 2018 $'000 Within one year 25,561 After one year but within five years 25,075 50,636 The Group is the lessee in respect of a number of properties and items of plant and equipment held under leases which were previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17. The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, the Group adjusted the opening balances at 1 January 2019 to recognise lease liabilities relating to these leases (see note 2). From 1 January 2019 onwards, future lease payments are recognised as lease liabilities in the consolidated statement of financial position in accordance with the policies set out in note 2. INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 42 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 16. Material related party transactions Key management personnel remuneration

Remuneration for key management personnel of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Salaries and other short-term employee benefits 20,124 27,772 Contributions to defined contribution retirement plans 523 504 20,647 28,276 Recurring transactions

Fellow subsidiaries represent subsidiaries of Wing On International Holdings Limited, the Company's immediate holding company. Material related party transactions are as follows: A fellow subsidiary rents retail premises to a subsidiary of the Group. Lease payments and management fees payable to this fellow subsidiary amounted to $14,489,000 (2018: $14,490,000) during the period. The amount due from the fellow subsidiary as at 30 June 2019 amounted to $2,412,000 (at 31 December 2018: $2,412,000). A subsidiary of the Group rents office premises to a fellow subsidiary. Rental and management fees receivable from this fellow subsidiary amounted to $2,831,000 (2018: $2,831,000) during the period. The amount due to the fellow subsidiary as at 30 June 2019 amounted to $1,366,000 (at 31 December 2018: $1,366,000). A fellow subsidiary, engaged in securities trading, deals in securities for certain subsidiaries of the Group. Commission of $238,000 (2018: $203,000) was payable to this fellow subsidiary during the period. The amount due from the fellow subsidiary as at 30 June 2019 amounted to $3,946,000 (at 31 December 2018: $797,000). 43 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued) (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated) 16. Material related party transactions (Continued) Recurring transactions (Continued) A subsidiary of the Group provides building and tenancy management services to a fellow subsidiary. Building and tenancy management fees receivable from this fellow subsidiary amounted to $456,000 (2018: $456,000) during the period. The amount due to the fellow subsidiary as at 30 June 2019 amounted to $2,589,000 (at 31 December 2018: $2,148,000). The directors of the Group are of the opinion that the above transactions were carried out at pre-determined amounts in accordance with terms mutually agreed by the Group and the respective companies. Approval of the interim financial report

The interim financial report was approved by the Board of Directors on 29 August 2019. Comparative figures

The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective method. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. Further details of the changes in accounting policies are disclosed in note 2. INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 44 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Company has complied with the applicable code provisions in the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") throughout the six months ended 30 June 2019. DIRECTORS' SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules (the "Model Code") as its code of conduct regarding directors' securities transactions. The Company has made specific enquiries of all directors and all directors have confirmed that they have complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code during the six months ended 30 June 2019. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SHARES As at 30 June 2019, the interests and short positions of the directors in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO")) as recorded in the register required to be kept under section 352 of the SFO were as follows: The Company Number of ordinary shares held Personal Corporate Total interests Family interests interests (held as interests (interests of as a % beneficial (interests controlled Other Total of the issued Name of Director owner) of spouse) corporation) interests interests voting shares Karl C. Kwok 480,620 - - - 480,620 0.164 Lester Kwok 649,050 - - - 649,050 0.221 Bill Kwok 958,298 295,000 255,000 - 1,508,298 0.514 (Note 1) Mark Kwok 556,910 - 10,000 - 566,910 0.193 (Note 2) Leung Wing Ning 10,000 - - - 10,000 0.003 Nicholas James Debnam 15,000 - - - 15,000 0.005 Notes: Dr. Bill Kwok is entitled to control not less than one-third of the voting power at general meetings of a private company which beneficially owns 255,000 ordinary shares in the Company. Mr. Mark Kwok is entitled to control not less than one-third of the voting power at general meetings of a private company which beneficially owns 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company. 45 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (Continued) DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SHARES (Continued) Kee Wai Investment Company (BVI) Limited Number of ordinary shares held Personal Corporate Total interests Family interests interests (held as interests (interests of as a % beneficial (interests controlled Other Total of the issued Name of Director owner) of spouse) corporation) interests interests voting shares Karl C. Kwok 14,250 - - - 14,250 25 Lester Kwok 14,250 - - - 14,250 25 Bill Kwok 14,250 - - - 14,250 25 Mark Kwok 14,250 - - - 14,250 25 Note: The above directors together control 100% of the voting rights in Kee Wai Investment Company (BVI) Limited. The Wing On Fire & Marine (2011) Limited Number of ordinary shares held Personal Corporate Total interests Family interests interests (held as interests (interests of as a % beneficial (interests controlled Other Total of the issued Name of Director owner) of spouse) corporation) interests interests voting shares Karl C. Kwok 324 - - - 324 0.017 Lester Kwok 216 - - - 216 0.012 Bill Kwok 216 - - - 216 0.012 Mark Kwok 216 - - - 216 0.012 In addition to the above, certain directors hold shares in a subsidiary on trust and as nominee for its intermediary holding company. Save as disclosed herein, none of the directors nor the chief executive of the Company has any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or any associated corporation (as defined above) which are required to be notified to the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") pursuant to section 347 of the SFO or which are required, pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, to be entered in the register referred to therein, or which are required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Companies. INTERIM REPORT 2019 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 46 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (Continued) SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS As at 30 June 2019, according to the information available to the Company, the following companies were interested in 5% or more of the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept under section 336 of the SFO: Total interests Number of as a % ordinary of the issued Name shares held voting shares (i) Wing On International Holdings Limited 180,545,138 61.522 (ii) Wing On Corporate Management (BVI) Limited 180,545,138 61.522 (iii) Kee Wai Investment Company (BVI) Limited 180,545,138 61.522 Note: For the avoidance of doubt and double counting, it should be noted that duplication occurs in respect of all of the above-stated shareholdings to the extent that the shareholdings stated against party (i) above are entirely duplicated in the relevant shareholdings stated against party (ii) above, with the same duplication of the shareholdings in respect of (ii) in (iii). All of the above named parties are deemed to be interested in the relevant shareholdings under the SFO. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES Details of the purchase of own shares by the Company during the period are set out in Note 13(b) to the interim financial report. The purchases were made for the purpose of enhancing the net asset value per share and earnings per share of the Company. Save as disclosed in Note 13(b) to the interim financial report, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed shares during the period. 47 WING ON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019 Attachments Original document

