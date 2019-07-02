Log in
WingMen Dumps Amazon for YouTube

07/02/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

TORONTO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - "WingMen" is an EPIC  52 EPISODE MOCKUMENTARY SHOT OVER 5 YEARS IN CUBA , CROATIA , CANADA AND THE UNITED STATES. The show follows the rise and fall of Rick, aka, "The WingMan", who took a hundred dollars and turned it into a hundred store chicken wing chain- only to lose it all.

Former Lionsgate Board Member Mitch Wolfe of Wolfe Brothers Entertainment wishes to thank Amazon for giving them a platform to air "WingMen".

Passion Play Media  has pulled the show from Amazon and launched a YouTube channel called "WingMenTV".

Wolfe Brothers Entertainment has accepted this decision by its distributing partner. Passion Play Media believes that the future of media and entertainment lies in emulating the success of those all-powerful Hollywood studios which dominated Hollywood's golden age. 

In this age of constant digital disruption and change, these two companies see that there is no choice but to vertically integrate every aspect of the production and distribution process and put "WingMenTV" in every person's pocket for free.  

Passionplay Media is a privately held company that has funded and fully produced the series "WingMen" We welcome all inquiries with a timely response and an open mind. We are also seeking a talent agency to represent our series.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wingmen-dumps-amazon-for-youtube-300879629.html

SOURCE Passionplay Media


© PRNewswire 2019
