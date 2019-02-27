Winged Keel Group : Introduces Benjamin Deane as Newest Hire and Announces New Boston Office Location

Winged Keel Group (“Winged Keel”) today introduced Benjamin Deane as its
newest Director, joining the firm’s Boston office. This exciting
development coincides with announcing the firm’s new Boston office
address, located at 197 First Avenue in Needham, Massachusetts. The
Boston office, opened in late 2018, is led by Principal Michael A.
Mingolelli, Jr., JD and Director Kenneth J. Masters, CFA®, CLU®, ChFC®,
AEP®.
Ben, who worked with Winged Keel as a Client Relationship Associate from
2005 – 2009, rejoins the firm with more than 15 years of experience in
the structuring and administration of insurance solutions aimed at
helping ultra-affluent families achieve their wealth accumulation,
wealth transfer, and charitable planning goals. He will be responsible
for supporting the firm’s business development and relationship
management in the New England region, working closely with Boston-based
Principal Michael Mingolelli, Jr. and fellow Director Ken Masters.
Winged Keel Principal Michael Mingolelli, Jr. commented: “This expansion
is a part of something very special. Opening Winged Keel’s Boston office
has been an energizing step for Ken and me over the last several months.
Welcoming Ben—an accomplished professional, well versed in the unique
planning needs of ultra-affluent clients—is a natural next step for the
growth of the Boston office and the entire Winged Keel team. We’re very
excited to welcome him onboard.”
Ben added: “Winged Keel has an established reputation for being focused
on delivering superior services to its client and advisor base. I look
forward to helping establish the firm’s Boston presence, and, with the
support of Winged Keel’s robust infrastructure, continuing to grow and
differentiate the services we provide.”
About Winged Keel Group
Winged Keel Group is an independent life insurance brokerage firm that
creates and implements tax-efficient, multi-generational wealth
accumulation and wealth transfer strategies for ultra-high net worth
families. With offices in Boston, New York, San Francisco, and
Washington, D.C. the firm specializes in the structuring and
administration of large blocks of Traditional Life Insurance and large
portfolios of Private Placement Life Insurance and Annuities. For more
information on Winged Keel Group, please visit www.wingedkeel.com.
