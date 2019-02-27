Winged Keel Group : Introduces Benjamin Deane as Newest Hire and Announces New Boston Office Location

Winged Keel Group (“Winged Keel”) today introduced Benjamin Deane as its newest Director, joining the firm’s Boston office. This exciting development coincides with announcing the firm’s new Boston office address, located at 197 First Avenue in Needham, Massachusetts. The Boston office, opened in late 2018, is led by Principal Michael A. Mingolelli, Jr., JD and Director Kenneth J. Masters, CFA®, CLU®, ChFC®, AEP®.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005579/en/

Benjamin Deane, Director, Winged Keel Group (Photo: Business Wire)

Ben, who worked with Winged Keel as a Client Relationship Associate from 2005 – 2009, rejoins the firm with more than 15 years of experience in the structuring and administration of insurance solutions aimed at helping ultra-affluent families achieve their wealth accumulation, wealth transfer, and charitable planning goals. He will be responsible for supporting the firm’s business development and relationship management in the New England region, working closely with Boston-based Principal Michael Mingolelli, Jr. and fellow Director Ken Masters.

Winged Keel Principal Michael Mingolelli, Jr. commented: “This expansion is a part of something very special. Opening Winged Keel’s Boston office has been an energizing step for Ken and me over the last several months. Welcoming Ben—an accomplished professional, well versed in the unique planning needs of ultra-affluent clients—is a natural next step for the growth of the Boston office and the entire Winged Keel team. We’re very excited to welcome him onboard.”

Ben added: “Winged Keel has an established reputation for being focused on delivering superior services to its client and advisor base. I look forward to helping establish the firm’s Boston presence, and, with the support of Winged Keel’s robust infrastructure, continuing to grow and differentiate the services we provide.”

About Winged Keel Group

Winged Keel Group is an independent life insurance brokerage firm that creates and implements tax-efficient, multi-generational wealth accumulation and wealth transfer strategies for ultra-high net worth families. With offices in Boston, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. the firm specializes in the structuring and administration of large blocks of Traditional Life Insurance and large portfolios of Private Placement Life Insurance and Annuities. For more information on Winged Keel Group, please visit www.wingedkeel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005579/en/