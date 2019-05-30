Wings Capital Partners : Announces Additional Equity Commitments

Wings Capital Partners (“Wings”) is pleased to announce that its current shareholders, Corrum Capital and Sightway Capital, have increased their equity commitments to Wings. The additional support from our shareholders positions the company well for the future and provides us with additional resources to execute our business plan and capital to pursue attractive aircraft acquisitions.

“Our strong partnership with our shareholders reflects the continued long-term commitment Sightway and Corrum have to Wings and the customers we serve,” said R Stephen Hannahs, Managing Director and CEO of Wings.

In addition, Wings announced that the company has launched a new operating entity in Singapore, headed by Stephen Lynch, Managing Director of Wings Capital Partners Singapore PTE. LTD. and Vice President, Marketing. Mr. Lynch is responsible for managing airline relationships across the Asia Pacific Region with a particular focus on increasing the company’s commercial jet aircraft on lease to Asian airlines. Prior to joining Wings, Stephen worked in a variety of roles within the aircraft leasing and finance sectors with GECAS, Engine Lease Finance Corporation, and Intrepid Aviation.

Further, the company announced several executive promotions, including

John Hoopes has been promoted to Head of Technical Services. John has been an effective manager and contributor in directing the technical oversight of the company.

Gerry Burke has been promoted to Vice President, Marketing – Wings Capital Partners Aviation Ireland Limited. Gerry has made significant contributions to the success of the company during his tenure at Wings.

At press time, Wings Capital Partners’ owned, managed, and committed portfolio was $1.5 billion with 48 aircraft.

About Wings Capital Partners

Wings Capital Partners LLC (Wings) is a private, full-service aircraft leasing platform primarily investing in single-aisle, in-production commercial jet aircraft on lease to airlines around the world. Led by best in class management team with significant aviation leasing experience (30 years average for senior team) and long-standing airline, lessor, banking, investor and legal relationships.

Wings is owned by active investors, Sightway Capital, a Two Sigma Company, Corrum Capital Management and the Wings Management Team.

Wings Capital Partners Aviation Ireland Limited was established in 2017 in Dublin, Ireland.

For more information, please visit wingscap.com

About Corrum Capital Management

Corrum Capital Management LLC is an independent, private investment firm that takes an active and asset-level approach to cashflow-oriented investing. In addition to commercial aviation leasing, Corrum Capital currently has active investments in railcar leasing, and asset- and collateral-backed lending, including lending to the sports and entertainment industries, real estate lending, and trade and receivables finance.

For more information, please visit corrumcapital.com

About Sightway Capital

Sightway Capital is the private equity arm of Two Sigma. Two Sigma began forming a private capital group in 2008 to provide diversifying sources of return for its proprietary capital. In January 2018, Two Sigma launched Sightway Capital, building on and expanding these established private investment capabilities and continuing its differentiated investment approach. Sightway Capital focuses on building companies in asset-intensive and data rich industries, growing those companies significantly in size and scale in partnership with experienced management teams and strategic partners and harnessing Two Sigma’s expertise in data science and technology as well as the firm’s significant relationships to enhance outcomes for our companies.

For more information, please visit sightwaycapital.com

