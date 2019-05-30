Wings Capital Partners : Announces Additional Equity Commitments

Wings Capital Partners (“Wings”) is pleased to announce that its current
shareholders, Corrum Capital and Sightway Capital, have increased their
equity commitments to Wings. The additional support from our
shareholders positions the company well for the future and provides us
with additional resources to execute our business plan and capital to
pursue attractive aircraft acquisitions.
“Our strong partnership with our shareholders reflects the continued
long-term commitment Sightway and Corrum have to Wings and the customers
we serve,” said R Stephen Hannahs, Managing Director and CEO of Wings.
In addition, Wings announced that the company has launched a new
operating entity in Singapore, headed by Stephen Lynch, Managing
Director of Wings Capital Partners Singapore PTE. LTD. and Vice
President, Marketing. Mr. Lynch is responsible for managing airline
relationships across the Asia Pacific Region with a particular focus on
increasing the company’s commercial jet aircraft on lease to Asian
airlines. Prior to joining Wings, Stephen worked in a variety of roles
within the aircraft leasing and finance sectors with GECAS, Engine Lease
Finance Corporation, and Intrepid Aviation.
Further, the company announced several executive promotions, including
-
John Hoopes has been promoted to Head of Technical Services. John has
been an effective manager and contributor in directing the technical
oversight of the company.
-
Gerry Burke has been promoted to Vice President, Marketing – Wings
Capital Partners Aviation Ireland Limited. Gerry has made significant
contributions to the success of the company during his tenure at Wings.
At press time, Wings Capital Partners’ owned, managed, and committed
portfolio was $1.5 billion with 48 aircraft.
About Wings Capital Partners
Wings Capital Partners LLC (Wings) is a private, full-service aircraft
leasing platform primarily investing in single-aisle, in-production
commercial jet aircraft on lease to airlines around the world. Led by
best in class management team with significant aviation leasing
experience (30 years average for senior team) and long-standing airline,
lessor, banking, investor and legal relationships.
Wings is owned by active investors, Sightway Capital, a Two Sigma
Company, Corrum Capital Management and the Wings Management Team.
Wings Capital Partners Aviation Ireland Limited was established in 2017
in Dublin, Ireland.
For more information, please visit wingscap.com
About Corrum Capital Management
Corrum Capital Management LLC is an independent, private investment firm
that takes an active and asset-level approach to cashflow-oriented
investing. In addition to commercial aviation leasing, Corrum Capital
currently has active investments in railcar leasing, and asset- and
collateral-backed lending, including lending to the sports and
entertainment industries, real estate lending, and trade and receivables
finance.
For more information, please visit corrumcapital.com
About Sightway Capital
Sightway Capital is the private equity arm of Two Sigma. Two Sigma began
forming a private capital group in 2008 to provide diversifying sources
of return for its proprietary capital. In January 2018, Two Sigma
launched Sightway Capital, building on and expanding these established
private investment capabilities and continuing its differentiated
investment approach. Sightway Capital focuses on building companies in
asset-intensive and data rich industries, growing those companies
significantly in size and scale in partnership with experienced
management teams and strategic partners and harnessing Two Sigma’s
expertise in data science and technology as well as the firm’s
significant relationships to enhance outcomes for our companies.
For more information, please visit sightwaycapital.com
