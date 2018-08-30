Winmar Resources : Change of Company Secretary

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 August 2018

COMPANY SECRETARY

Winmar Resources Limited (ASX:WFE) (the Company) advises in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1 of the following resignation and appointment, effective 29 August 2018:

• Resignation of Ms Nicola Betteridge as a Company Secretary; and

• Appointment of Mr. Michael Fry, Non-Executive Director, as a Company Secretary.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 12.6, AEG advises that Mr. Michael Fry is nominated as responsible for communication with the ASX in relation to all Listing Rule matters.

MICHAEL FRY

Non-Executive Director & Company Secretary

Winmar Resource Ltd

