Winmar Resources : Change of Company Secretary

08/30/2018 | 05:12am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 August 2018

COMPANY SECRETARY

Winmar Resources Limited (ASX:WFE) (the Company) advises in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1 of the following resignation and appointment, effective 29 August 2018:

  • Resignation of Ms Nicola Betteridge as a Company Secretary; and

  • Appointment of Mr. Michael Fry, Non-Executive Director, as a Company Secretary.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 12.6, AEG advises that Mr. Michael Fry is nominated as responsible for communication with the ASX in relation to all Listing Rule matters.

MICHAEL FRY

Non-Executive Director & Company Secretary

Winmar Resource Ltd

Ground Floor, 20 Kings Park Road, West Perth, WA, 6005

P: (08) 6426 1421www.winmarresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Winmar Resources Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 03:11:04 UTC
