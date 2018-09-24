Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Winmar Resources : Continuation of Voluntary Suspension Request

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 02:04am CEST

24 September2018

Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Electronic lodgement:tradinghaltssydney@asx.com.au

REQUEST FOR CONTINUATION OF VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Winmar Resources Limited (Winmar or the Company) (ASX: WFE) hereby requests a continuation of the voluntary suspension in respect of its quoted securities pursuant to Listing Rule 17.2.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, and in support of this request, the Company advises:

1. The voluntary suspension is necessary to assist the Company in managing its continuous disclosure obligations as the Company expects to release to market an

  • announcement compliant with the requirements of ASX Guidance Note 12.

  • 2. The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 30 October 2018, or when the announcement is released to the market.

  • 3. The Company anticipates making the announcement prior to the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 30 October 2018.

  • 4. The Company is currently preparing an update on the status of the re-compliance, inclusive of a projected timetable, which it expects to release to market this week.

  • 5. The Company is not aware of any reason why the continuation of voluntary suspension should not be granted.

Please contact the undersigned if you require any further information in relation to this matter.

Mr Michael Fry Company Secretary Winmar Resources Limited +61 (0)8 6462 1421

Winmar Resource Ltd 20 Kings Park Road West Perth WA 6010

P: (08) 6462 1421www.winmarresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Winmar Resources Limited published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 00:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09/23Asian shares wobble as China halts trade talks with U.S.; oil rallies
RE
09/23S&P GLOBAL : Platts to consult on dated Brent crude price assessment
RE
09/23CTD PRINCIPAL INVESTIGATOR DR. ORNA STARETZ-CHATHAM AND CO-AUTHORS PUBLISH MANUSCRIPT ON PULMONARY INVOLVEMENT IN NPC1 DISEASE SEP 23, 2018, 8 : 00 pm edt
PU
09/23VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appointment and resignation of a Company Secretary
PU
09/23HONDA MOTOR : Marc Marquez wins Aragon Grand Prix
AQ
09/23NETFLIX : Fall’s line-up from Alita to The Walking Dead
AQ
09/23JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE PSC : CBJ launches company to ‘solve funding problem for startups’
AQ
09/23BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 25
AQ
09/23BARRICK GOLD : is in late-stage talks to buy Randgold Resources- source
RE
09/23BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Chatbots, a Must in Companies
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : is in late-stage talks to buy Randgold Resources- source
2DELL REVISITS IPO OPTION AMID TRACKING STOCK DEAL PUSHBACK: sources
3TRANSENTERIX INC : TRANSENTERIX : Acquires Assets, Intellectual Property and Retains R&D Team from MST Medical..
4HYUNDAI HCN CO LTD : HYUNDAI HCN : ‘sets new benchmark’ with fourth-generation Santa Fe
5RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD. : RYMAN HEALTHCARE : Anthony Leighs joins Ryman Healthcare’s board

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.