Winmar Resources : Kumi to Oversee DRC Responsible and Ethical Cobalt Program

12 September 2018

INTERNATIONAL CONSULTING GROUP KUMI APPOINTED TO OVERSEE WINMAR'S RESPONSIBLE AND ETHICAL COBALT PRODUCTION STRATEGY

Winmar Resources Limited (Winmar or the Company) (ASX: WFE) is pleased to announce that it has appointed leading international consultancy group, Kumi Consulting Ltd (Kumi), to develop and implement a responsible and ethical cobalt mining and production strategy for Winmar's proposed DRC's operations to be aligned with the IFC Performance Standards and the OECD Guidance for Responsible Mineral Supply Chains.

Kumi is a UK-based management consultancy group that specialises in helping companies to develop and implement responsible sourcing and operating practices for minerals and other raw materials. Founded in 2015, Kumi is working on responsible mineral sourcing at mine sites in central Africa, at smelters and refiners across the world, at global downstream companies, and with many industry-led conflict minerals programmes.

Kumi's current work on cobalt enables it to bring insights from across the full supply chain as its work with DRC-based miners, international traders, major refiners and global automotive manufacturers.

Kumi are also working with non-governmental organisations to support the legalisation and HSE performance improvement of artisanal miners. In the DRC, Kumi is currently retained by one of the world's largest commodity traders to develop and implement a responsible sourcing programme for the company's minerals supply chains.

Under the terms of their appointment by Winmar, Kumi will commence work with the Company upon Winmar's successful completion of re-compliance under ASX Listing Rules Chapters 1 and 2 and the resumption of trading of the Company's shares on the ASX.

Upon re-compliance and the resumption of trading on the ASX, Winmar will be the 50% owner of the Luapula Processing Facility and be the Manager and Operator of a new cobalt production joint venture, that is also proposed to include several nearby mining and exploration licenses.

The appointment of Kumi by the Company, is considered a key step forward in ensuring its cobalt production practices are aligned with the relevant international standards and provide confidence to all its stakeholders and shareholders, offtakers and financiers, that its cobalt has been responsibly and ethically sourced and produced.

Commenting on the appointment of Kumi, Winmar Chairman Jason Brewer commented:

"Kumi is without doubt a global leader and has a proven track record in working successfully in the DRC. We believe that Kumi are expertly placed to work with us in developing and implementing a responsible and ethical cobalt mining and production strategy for our proposed DRC operations, that will be critical to our long-term success in the country."

"I have met the management of Kumi and am very impressed with their capabilities and overall approach and ongoing work in the DRC. For Winmar it will be a major step forward to have our planned operating practices in the DRC aligned with IFC Performance Standards and the OECD Guidance for Responsible Mineral Supply Chains."

"I am personally very pleased that the Company has now committed to working with Kumi in seeking to have our planned cobalt production practices aligned with some of the highest of international standards and to be able to provide our shareholders and all key stakeholders that that our cobalt has been responsibly produced in the area of responsible sourcing of conflict minerals. By having their input and expertise from the outset it will ensure that the Luapula Processing Facility's practices, processes and activities are in line with the highest of standards and what is ultimately expected by all our stakeholders."

