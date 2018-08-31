Winmar Resources : Request for Continuation of Voluntary Suspension

31 August 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Electronic lodgement:tradinghaltssydney@asx.com.au

REQUEST FOR CONTINUATION OF VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Winmar Resources Limited (Winmar or the Company) (ASX: WFE) hereby requests a continuation of the voluntary suspension in respect of its quoted securities pursuant to Listing Rule 17.2.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, and in support of this request, the Company advises:

1. The voluntary suspension is necessary to assist the Company in managing its continuous disclosure obligations as the Company expects to release to market an

announcement compliant with the requirements of ASX Guidance Note 12.

2. The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 23 September 2018, or when the announcement is released to the market.

3. The Company anticipates making the announcement prior to the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 23 September 2018.

4. The Company is not aware of any reason why the continuation of voluntary suspension should not be granted.

Please contact the undersigned if you require any further information in relation to this matter.

Mr Michael Fry Company Secretary Winmar Resources Limited +61 (0)8 6462 1421

Winmar Resource Ltd 20 Kings Park Road West Perth WA 6010

P: (08) 6462 1421www.winmarresources.com.au