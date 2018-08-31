Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Winmar Resources : Request for Continuation of Voluntary Suspension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 02:22am CEST

31 August 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Electronic lodgement:tradinghaltssydney@asx.com.au

REQUEST FOR CONTINUATION OF VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Winmar Resources Limited (Winmar or the Company) (ASX: WFE) hereby requests a continuation of the voluntary suspension in respect of its quoted securities pursuant to Listing Rule 17.2.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, and in support of this request, the Company advises:

1. The voluntary suspension is necessary to assist the Company in managing its continuous disclosure obligations as the Company expects to release to market an

  • announcement compliant with the requirements of ASX Guidance Note 12.

  • 2. The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 23 September 2018, or when the announcement is released to the market.

  • 3. The Company anticipates making the announcement prior to the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 23 September 2018.

  • 4. The Company is not aware of any reason why the continuation of voluntary suspension should not be granted.

Please contact the undersigned if you require any further information in relation to this matter.

Mr Michael Fry Company Secretary Winmar Resources Limited +61 (0)8 6462 1421

Winmar Resource Ltd 20 Kings Park Road West Perth WA 6010

P: (08) 6462 1421www.winmarresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Winmar Resources Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 00:21:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:01aFriedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Cash Dividend
GL
03:01aNINTENDO NEWS : New Video Highlights Cool Features of Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit Ahead of Sept. 14 Launch
BU
02:56aGIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : Hong Kong Blockchain Educational Base Officially Established To Provide Blockchain Programmes
AQ
02:55aPhilippine Metals Announces Amendment to Shares for Debt Settlement
NE
02:52aPHILIPPINE METALS : Announces Amendment to Shares for Debt Settlement
AQ
02:46aIMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Papa John's International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
02:42aFTSE : Britain's FTSE to lag peers as investors fret about no-deal Brexit - Reuters poll
RE
02:37aCANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES : Csri announces the grant of stock options
PU
02:37aCUSTOM CHILL : Opti Temp simplifies complicated heat transfer process
AQ
02:36aMACRO ENTERPRISES : Provides Corporate Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
2LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
3Canada, U.S. push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
4Canada, U.S. push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
5Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.