Winmore : Launches New Bid and Tender Management Software for Global Logistics Market

Winmore unveiled its flagship software solution today that helps the
world’s freight forwarders and freight brokers streamline, accelerate
and optimize their bid and tender response processes, accelerating
customer acquisition, boosting win rates while improving gross margin.
The new solution provides commercial leaders with a digital platform to
manage the qualification and response of transportation bids and
tenders, a critical but time-consuming process today which is largely
administered manually using spreadsheets.
“An efficient bid and tender process is critical to the success of
today’s third-party logistics service provider,” said Pete Cittadini,
CEO of Winmore. “Our cloud-based solution helps freight forwarders and
freight brokers prioritize and increase the win rates of the tenders
that drive the most margin, align with their capacity, represent the
lowest risk and have the highest likelihood of driving downstream spot
market business which is often quite profitable.”
Using Winmore’s bid and tender management software, 3PLs can tap into
RFP workflows which incorporate the logistics industry’s best practices
to gain end-to-end process visibility; this expedites the response
process and ensures that bids are submitted on-schedule.
The software also helps logistics service providers flag RFPs and
tenders which may price checks for incumbent service providers; analysts
suggest 18% of RFPs and tenders fall into this category which consume
resources, erode margin and risk commoditizing the industry.
“Winmore’s software plays a critical role as the digital foundation of
our tender process,” said Michael Lutjann, Chief Information Officer of
Imperial Logistics, a Duisberg, Germany-based logistics and supply chain
solution provider. “With Winmore, we respond faster with higher quality
bids that make real and lasting contributions to our commercial goals.”
The Bid and Tender management software launched today enables:
-
Data-Driven Bid and Tender Qualification: Bid Scoring shows
3PLs which RFQs and tenders will drive the highest margin and value,
helping avoid low-probability and unprofitable bids.
-
Bid Process Visibility: Logistics leaders will know the status
of every bid. The software provides clear insights so the
sales, finance, legal, IT, carrier and product teams know what’s
expected when, and if any bottlenecks threaten the process.
-
Increased Accountability: Enable team members to collaborate,
exchange ideas, ask questions, set alerts, manage tasks and obtain
approvals—whenever and wherever they want.
Winmore is designed to increase hit rates, lower cost-to-respond and
help customers win more bids.
Winmore runs on Amazon AWS, the World’s most trusted, secure, scalable
cloud-based infrastructure. Winmore is a managed environment that
provides immediate value for customers on day one, without requiring IT
help.
Availability: Winmore is available immediately
About the Global Logistics Industry: Transparency
Market Research (TMR) values the current logistics market at
$8.1T and forecasts it to grow to $15.5T in 2023.
About Winmore
Winmore is helmed by Silicon Valley software veterans and Logistics
Industry experts, with a combined experience spanning decades in
bringing cutting edge, disruptive technologies to market. Winmore is
laser focused on being the World Leader in Bid and Tender Management for
Freight Forwarders and Brokers. Learn more at winmore.app
