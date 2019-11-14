Winn-Dixie : and Port Orleans Brewing Co. Donate more than $70,000 to Ochsner Cancer Institute

Donation supports alternative therapy options for cancer patients receiving treatment

Today, Winn-Dixie and Port Orleans Brewing Co. announce the donation of $71,127 to the Ochsner Cancer Institute to help its patients in their fight against cancer. All funds were raised during the “Lend a Helping Can” partnership campaign at Winn-Dixie store locations throughout Louisiana.

From left to right: Don Noel, President of Port Orleans Brewing Co.; Chip Turner, District Manager at Winn-Dixie; Elizabeth Lapeyre, MD, Director, Integrative Medicine Program for Ochsner; Brian Moore, MD, FACS, Director, Ochsner Cancer Institute (Photo: Business Wire)

In an effort to support the communities served, Winn-Dixie and Port Orleans activated a multi-week donation program throughout Louisiana during the month of October. Winn-Dixie customers in Louisiana were able to make donations at the register, while Port Orleans and its patrons supported the cause through a contribution of a portion of beer sales during the campaign.

Joey Medina, Regional Vice President at Winn-Dixie, said, “We cannot thank our customers and associates enough for their generous donations to such an important organization. The incredible work that the Ochsner Cancer Institute does for the Gulf Coast region is crucial to the wellbeing of the communities we serve. It is an honor to build on our relationships with Port Orleans and Ochsner as we all continue to do our best to make an impact on the everyday lives of the people in our community.”

The “Lend a Helping Can” campaign marks the first time Port Orleans and Winn-Dixie have teamed up to benefit Ochsner Health System. Both organizations have a strong mission to support the local community, as well as an understanding of the importance of cancer awareness. This campaign provided each company with a special opportunity to make a difference and offer assistance for those in need.

Zach Strief, Owner and Co-founder of Port Orleans Brewing Co., said, “It’s an honor to participate in this campaign with Winn-Dixie – bringing awareness to the variety of services available to cancer patients in our community. Our community is founded on the values of charity and service, so it’s important for us to also give back to the community that gives so much.”

Elizabeth Lapeyre, MD, Director, Integrative Medicine Program for Ochsner, said, “The Integrative Medicine Program at Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center at Ochsner looks at the patient as a whole – body, mind and spirit. Embracing this holistic approach is an investment in the long-term health and wellbeing of our patients fighting cancer and is one more way Ochsner is providing the best care, customized to what a patient needs to thrive. We are incredibly grateful for the ‘Lend a Helping Can’ campaign for its support of this program.”

Winn-Dixie and Port Orleans are proud to partner to support Ochsner Cancer Institute in raising money to assist with more than 34,000 patients treated each year. Both organizations look forward to building on the foundation established with the “Lend a Helping Can” campaign and expanding the partnership next year.

Brian Moore, MD, FACS - Director, Ochsner Cancer Institute, said, “The Ochsner Cancer Institute is committed to providing expert cancer care where its patients live, in large and small communities alike, and provides the support and services to bring more ‘good days’ to patients undergoing treatment. In the Spring of 2020, the newly expanded Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center at Ochsner Medical Center will double in size and provide even more access to the latest cancer treatments, research and multidisciplinary care that treats the whole patient—physically, mentally and emotionally. Philanthropic support from organizations like Port Orleans and Winn-Dixie make what we do possible. We are very thankful to them and all Lend a Helping Can participants.”

About Winn-Dixie

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout five southeastern states - Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.winndixie.com and www.segrocers.com.

About Port Orleans Brewing Co.

Located near the Port of New Orleans at 4124 Tchoupitoulas Street, Port Orleans Brewing Co. was founded by a group of friends whose mission is to create the finest selection of craft beer with consistent taste and the highest standard of quality in the marketplace. Port Orleans Brewing Co. is committed to supporting local organizations that improve the lives of those in our community. www.portorleansbrewingco.com @portorleansbrewingco

