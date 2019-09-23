Winnebago Industries : Launches Solis and Voyage at Elkhart Open House

FOREST CITY, IOWA, September 23, 2019 - Winnebago is pleased to announce the launch of the Solis, a Class B Van and the Voyage travel trailer and fifth wheel at the 2019 Open House event in Elkhart, Indiana.

Solis: A Class B van featuring an innovative rooftop extension, the Solis offers a comfortable 'pop-top' sleeping area. Combined with a murphy bed on the lower level, the Solis can accommodate sleeping for up to 4 individuals in a compact 19'6' package. The roof raises on hinges and gas springs allowing owners to store their outdoor gear below and sleep above.

The interior features several benefits for those wanting to get the most out of #Vanlife including dedicated workspaces for digital nomads and several areas that will capture views of the campsite bound to make their way to Instagram. Zipped window coverings are also a new feature for Winnebago Class B vans and are implemented throughout the coach to block light and provide a thermal break between the glass and interior of the van.

'The Solis offers 'surf to slopes' design and can fit in at the beach, the mountains and places in between,' said Russ Garfin, Director, Product Management. 'Throughout the coach, we have implemented highly-functional features to create a base camp perfect for a number of outdoor hobbies and passions.'

For beach goers, a rear annex curtain provides a semi-private space outside of the van to wash off sand and clean up after a day of fun in the sun. A rod extending the length of the double doors in the back can also be installed to hang wetsuits, towels and other gear that needs to dry.

For those wanting to hit the slopes, the van offers automotive-grade insulation in the floor, walls and roof and the efficient Truma Combi Eco heating system for quiet even heat throughout the coach. All water lines, water connections and the freshwater tank are all inside the heated area of the coach making the Solis a true candidate for extended-season use.

Voyage Travel Trailer and Fifth Wheel: The all-new Voyage half-ton travel trailer is built for extended adventures with features like abundant storage with a drop frame design, 30' convection microwave, new True Trax A/C System, and washer/dryer prep on applicable floor plans. Options include a 12 cubic ft. refrigerator and king bed. The Voyage travel trailer has a 7-foot interior height and taller slide rooms for increased livable space.

Other highlights include an enclosed universal docking station to make easy hook up to cords and connections at every stop and all LED exterior lighting - including backup lights for enhanced safety.

The Voyage fifth wheel is also available in five floor plans and built with long term comfort in mind. Introducing the W-Series chassis with drop frame design and LCI Space Saver upper deck, which improves strength and usability. Like its travel trailer counterpart, the Voyage fifth wheel also features the True Trax A/C System and home away from home amenities like 30' convection microwave, optional king bed and a 12 cu. Ft. refrigerator, and washer/dryer prep on applicable floorplans.

'The Voyage travel trailer and Voyage fifth wheel are Winnebago Towables entrance into the mainstream market,' said product manager Adam Christoffersen. 'The innovative designs, floorplan offerings and new modern interiors are attractive to veteran RVers and first-timers.'

For additional information about new products, please visit - https://winnebagoind.com/. Product informational videos will also be shared on the Winnebago-brand Facebook page at -https://www.facebook.com/winnebagoindustries/

