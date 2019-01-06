Winner's Bag: Xander Schauffele, 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Xander Schauffele
Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9 degrees) Shaft: Graphite Design BB 7X
Fairway Woods: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (15 and 18 degrees) Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8X
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro 19 prototype (4-PW) Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM6 (56 and 60 degrees) Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: Odyssey O-Works Red #7CH
Golf Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X prototype
Grip: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord
