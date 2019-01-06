Log in
Winner's Bag: Xander Schauffele, 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions

01/06/2019 | 11:04pm EST

Xander Schauffele

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9 degrees) Shaft: Graphite Design BB 7X

Fairway Woods: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (15 and 18 degrees) Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8X

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro 19 prototype (4-PW) Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM6 (56 and 60 degrees) Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Putter: Odyssey O-Works Red #7CH

Golf Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X prototype

Grip: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord

PGA TOUR SUPERSTORE: Buy equipment here.

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 06 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 04:03:02 UTC
