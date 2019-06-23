Winner's bag: Chez Reavie, Travelers Championship

Chez Reavie won his second PGA TOUR victory at the Travelers Championship thanks to a final-round 69. Here's a look at Reavie's equipment:
Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Silver 60TX
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 and 19 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue White 130
Irons: TaylorMade P-790 (4 iron), TaylorMade P-750 (5-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour C-Taper
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50, 54 and 58 degrees)
Shafts: KBS Tour C-Taper (50 degree wedge), KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 (54 and 58 degrees)
Putter: Odyssey Works No. 7 prototype
Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride Z-Cord
