Winner's bag: Chez Reavie, Travelers Championship

06/23/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

Chez Reavie won his second PGA TOUR victory at the Travelers Championship thanks to a final-round 69. Here's a look at Reavie's equipment:

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Silver 60TX

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 and 19 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue White 130

Irons: TaylorMade P-790 (4 iron), TaylorMade P-750 (5-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour C-Taper

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50, 54 and 58 degrees)
Shafts: KBS Tour C-Taper (50 degree wedge), KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 (54 and 58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Works No. 7 prototype

Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride Z-Cord

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 23 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 23:24:01 UTC
