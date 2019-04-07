Winner's bag: Corey Conners, Valero Texas Open

Corey Conners, a Monday qualifier, stunned the golfing world with his victory at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. Here's a look inside his bag ...
Driver: Ping G400 LST (8.5 degrees with 9 degrees of actual loft)
Shaft: UST Mamiya Elements Gold 6F5
Length: 45.25 inches
Swing weight: D4
3 Wood: Ping G400 (14 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Blue 7X
Length: 42.75 inches (tipped 1.5 inches)
Swing weight: D2
Hybrid: Ping G400 (19 degrees with 18 degrees of actual loft)
Shaft: UST Mamiya VTS Red 85X
Length: 40.25 inches
Swing weight: D2
Irons: Ping iBlade (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X 6.0
Swing weight: D2
Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (50SS, 56SS), Ping Glide Forged (60SS)
Shafts: Project X 6.0
Swing weight: D4
Putter: Ping PLD Anser 2 prototype
Length, loft, lie: 35.25 inches, 2 degrees, 70 degrees
Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride MCC
Disclaimer
PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 07 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 02:07:06 UTC