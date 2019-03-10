Winner's bag: Francesco Molinari, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his first event as an official Callaway staffer, Francesco Molinari shot a final-round 64 to win the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. While Molinari was testing Fujikura Ventus shafts in his driver and three wood earlier in the week, as reported by PGATOUR.COM, he ended up using Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue shafts in his metalwoods during competition. Molinari also opted for a Callaway Apex 20-degree hybrid, instead of the Callaway X-Forged UT iron he had in the bag on Tuesday.
The most noteworthy clubs in Molinari's bag, however, are his custom Callaway Apex MB irons, which are forged in Japan; there are only three sets that exist in the world, according to Molinari.
Below is a look at Molinari's full setup from Bay Hill on Sunday.
Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero prototype (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 70
3 Wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 80
Driving Iron: Callaway Apex (20 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro 2019 (4 iron), Callaway Apex MB prototype (5-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50, 56 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (50 and 56), Nippon N.S. Pro prototype (60 degrees)
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Madison Stroke Lab
Golf Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X 'diamond' prototype
