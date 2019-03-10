Winner's bag: Francesco Molinari, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his first event as an official Callaway staffer, Francesco Molinari shot a final-round 64 to win the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. While Molinari was testing Fujikura Ventus shafts in his driver and three wood earlier in the week , as reported by PGATOUR.COM, he ended up using Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue shafts in his metalwoods during competition. Molinari also opted for a Callaway Apex 20-degree hybrid, instead of the Callaway X-Forged UT iron he had in the bag on Tuesday.

The most noteworthy clubs in Molinari's bag, however, are his custom Callaway Apex MB irons, which are forged in Japan; there are only three sets that exist in the world, according to Molinari.

Below is a look at Molinari's full setup from Bay Hill on Sunday.

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero prototype (9 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 70

3 Wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 80

Driving Iron: Callaway Apex (20 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro 2019 (4 iron), Callaway Apex MB prototype (5-PW)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50, 56 and 60 degrees)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (50 and 56), Nippon N.S. Pro prototype (60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Madison Stroke Lab

Golf Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X 'diamond' prototype