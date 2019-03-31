Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Winner's bag: Graeme McDowell, Corales Puntacana Championship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

Driver: Srixon Z-785 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Miyazaki Kusala Indigo 56X

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), Srixon Z-F45 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Miyazaki Kusala Indigo 72X

Hybrid: Ping G410 (22 degrees, 21 degrees of actual loft)
Shaft: LA Golf Red 85X

Irons: Srixon Z-745 (4-9 iron)
Shafts: Project X 6.5 Flighted

Wedges: Cleveland RTX 2.0 Custom (46 and 52 degrees), Cleveland 588 RTX (58 degrees)
Shafts: Project X 6.5 Flighted (46 and 52 degrees), Nippon WV 115 (58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot No. 7

Golf Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 01:06:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:23pChina to add fentanyl-related substances to controlled narcotics list
RE
10:13pCHINA MANUFACTURING RETURNS TO GROWTH IN MARCH : Caixin PMI
RE
09:57pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Premier lands in Shanghai to promote WA at LNG19 conference
PU
09:53pYuan, Australian dollar gain on upbeat China factory survey
RE
09:47pDISTRICT COUNCIL OF YANKALILLA : Roadwork Notice to Residents of Normanville
PU
09:42pTALKING UNDERWATER : Recent developments in Asia Pacific subsea communication
PU
09:37pSOMETHING'S FISHY : ABF officers detect live fish in package from Vietnam
PU
09:32pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : #CacaoDavao is Binhi Awards' Media Campaign of the Year
PU
09:17pOil prices rise, adding to biggest quarterly gain in 10 years
RE
09:16pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea's burned out millennials choose YouTube over Sa..
2ASALEO CARE LTD : ASALEO CARE : Completion of sale of Australian Consumer Tissue Business
3PTC INC : PTC : The 5 Best Uses for CAD Software in 2019
4RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announcement of Valuation Gain on Investment Securities
5QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : QANTASLINK'S FIRST FLIGHT FROM BENDIGO TAKES OFF

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About