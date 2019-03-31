Winner's bag: Graeme McDowell, Corales Puntacana Championship

Driver: Srixon Z-785 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Miyazaki Kusala Indigo 56X
Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), Srixon Z-F45 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Miyazaki Kusala Indigo 72X
Hybrid: Ping G410 (22 degrees, 21 degrees of actual loft)
Shaft: LA Golf Red 85X
Irons: Srixon Z-745 (4-9 iron)
Shafts: Project X 6.5 Flighted
Wedges: Cleveland RTX 2.0 Custom (46 and 52 degrees), Cleveland 588 RTX (58 degrees)
Shafts: Project X 6.5 Flighted (46 and 52 degrees), Nippon WV 115 (58 degrees)
Putter: Odyssey White Hot No. 7
Golf Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV
Disclaimer
PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 01:06:17 UTC