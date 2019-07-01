Log in
Winner's bag: Nate Lashley, Rocket Mortgage Classic

07/01/2019 | 04:53am EDT

Nate Lashley earned his first PGA TOUR win with a final-round 70 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's a look at Lashley's equipment:

Driver: Ping G410 LST (10 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus 6X
Length: 45.25 inches (tipped 1 inch)
Swing weight: D4

3 Wood: Ping G410 LST (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus 7X
Length: 42.75 inches (tipped 1.5 inches)
Swing weight: D2

7 Wood: Ping G410
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus 8X
Length: 41 inches (tipped 2 inches)
Swing weight: D2+

Irons: Ping i210 (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS C-Taper 125 S+
Swing weight: D3

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (50 SS and 54 SS), Ping prototype (60 TS)
Shafts: Project X LZ 6.5

Putter: Scottsdale Wolverine C
Length, loft, lie: 34.5 inches, 4 degrees, 71 degrees
Grip: SuperStroke Slim 3.0
Swing weight: E9

Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 08:52:03 UTC
