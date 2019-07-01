Winner's bag: Nate Lashley, Rocket Mortgage Classic

Nate Lashley earned his first PGA TOUR win with a final-round 70 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's a look at Lashley's equipment:
Driver: Ping G410 LST (10 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus 6X
Length: 45.25 inches (tipped 1 inch)
Swing weight: D4
3 Wood: Ping G410 LST (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus 7X
Length: 42.75 inches (tipped 1.5 inches)
Swing weight: D2
7 Wood: Ping G410
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus 8X
Length: 41 inches (tipped 2 inches)
Swing weight: D2+
Irons: Ping i210 (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS C-Taper 125 S+
Swing weight: D3
Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (50 SS and 54 SS), Ping prototype (60 TS)
Shafts: Project X LZ 6.5
Putter: Scottsdale Wolverine C
Length, loft, lie: 34.5 inches, 4 degrees, 71 degrees
Grip: SuperStroke Slim 3.0
Swing weight: E9
Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
